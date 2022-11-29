Gender inequalities hamper global efforts to end AIDS

This study shows how Gender inequality and harmful gender norms New infections and deaths continue to rise in many parts of the globe, preventing the AIDS pandemic from ending.

Last year, 650,000 people died of AIDS and 1.5 million became infected with HIV, the virus that causes the disease.

escape route

“The world will not be able to defeat AIDS while strengthening patriarchy,” said Winnie Byanyima. UNAIDScalled for addressing the intersecting inequalities facing women.

“The only effective route map to ending AIDS, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring shared health, rights and shared prosperity is a feminist route map,” she said.

“Women’s rights groups and movements are already at the forefront of this bold act. Leaders need to support them and learn from them.”

‘Dangerous inequalities’ affecting women

In areas with high HIV prevalence, women who have been exposed to intimate partner violence are up to 50% more likely to contract the virus. dangerous inequality report.

Between 2015 and 2021, only 41% of married women aged 15-24 in 33 countries were able to make their own decisions about their sexual health.

The impact of gender inequality on women’s HIV risk is particularly pronounced in sub-Saharan Africa, where women will account for 63% of new HIV infections in 2021.

Furthermore, adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 in the region: three times more likely infected with HIV more than men.

Investing in education can protect women and girls from HIV (file photo).

problem of power

Power is the driving force, UNAIDS said, citing research showing that girls’ vulnerability to HIV infection was reduced by up to 50% when they were allowed to remain in school and complete secondary school. said there is.

“When this is reinforced with packages of empowerment support, girls are even less at risk,” the agency said.

“Leaders must ensure that every girl is in school, protected from violence, including underage marriage, and has an economic pathway that guarantees a hopeful future.”

On the other hand, “toxic masculinity” discouraging men from seeking careBy 2021, only 70% of men living with HIV were on treatment, compared to 80% of women.

“Increasing gender transformation programs in many parts of the world is key to stemming the pandemic,” said the report.

young lives are in danger

Inequalities in access to treatment between adults and children have also slowed the response to AIDS. Closing the gap saves lives.

While more than three-quarters of adults living with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy, more than half of children are on this life-saving drug.

Last year, children accounted for only 4% of people living with HIV, but 15% of all AIDS-related deaths.

UNAIDS added that discrimination, stigma and criminalization of key populations are also killing.

A new analysis shows that new infections among gay men and other men who have sex with men have not declined significantly in both western and central Africa, and the eastern and southern parts of the continent. It has been.

“Failure to advance key populations in the face of infectious viruses ruin the whole AIDS response It helps explain the slowdown in progress,” the agency warned.

progress possible

The report also reveals that progress on inequality is possible.

For example, although surveys often emphasize low coverage of key populations, three counties in Kenya show higher rates of HIV treatment among female sex workers than among women overall.

Byanyima said countries know what to do to end inequality.

She listed actions including enable all girls to attend school, Addressing gender-based violenceWhen Support for women’s groups.

“Promotes healthy masculinity— to replace harmful behaviors that exacerbate the risks for everyone. We will ensure that services for children living with HIV reach them and meet their needs, closing treatment gaps and ending AIDS once and for all,” she continued.

“We will decriminalize people in same-sex relationships, sex workers and drug users and invest in community-driven services that enable their inclusion. helps to care for

Equality benefits everyone

The report further shows that donor funding is fueling increased government funding. But new investments to address inequalities are urgently needed, especially at a time when many wealthy countries are cutting aid to global health.

Strengthening support is essential to get the AIDS response back on track.

“It’s very clear what world leaders need to do,” Byanyima said. “In a nutshell: equalizeEqual access to rights, equal access to services, equal access to the best science and healthcare. Equalization does more than help the marginalized. useful for everyone“