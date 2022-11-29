Tennessee cities report the highest number of flu cases





NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKRN) — Health officials are concerned about a rise in flu cases following Thanksgiving, and some local hospitals and walk-in clinics are already seeing an increase. Tennessee is still one of three states today. Top of CDC list About the number of people infected with influenza. Local hospitals have been particularly hard hit. Dr. Todd Rice of Vanderbilt University Medical Center said: .

Dr. Ty Babcock is CEO of Complete Health Partners. According to him, their walk-in clinic remains completely full, and even more so since the holidays. “I think that seems to be the case across the ER, and other people I’ve spoken to at other urgent care facilities, who probably seemed to be starting to plateau, but this week is clearly the beginning of the week. After Thanksgiving, he actually seems to have recovered even more,” Dr. Babcock said. Last week, Tennessee joined four other states and the District of Columbia. In the CDC’s highest category for influenza. Only Tennessee and Texas remained at the top this week, with New Mexico joining the list this time. “Because Nashville and Memphis are the two largest cities, there will be much less social distancing, and people will be closer to each other and have much more opportunity to spread the virus,” Dr. Rice said. The latest CDC map categorizes the regions with the highest number of flu cases within the state, with Nashville, Franklin, the Murfreesboro area, and Memphis as the primary areas of concern. “I think that’s why we’re seeing quite a few in these areas. We’re not as socially distanced as elsewhere in the state,” Dr. Rice said. Dr. Rice said there has been a steady rise in cases over the past few weeks, with more and more people being hospitalized with severe flu. “It’s certainly something that got our attention, and we’re paying attention, because if a third of him on our floor has the flu, it kind of gets our attention.” Because it evokes The flu shot takes about two weeks to develop full immunity, so if you’re planning a trip over Christmas, Dr. Rice and Dr. Babcock recommend getting it now if you haven’t already. To do.

