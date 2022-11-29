9 at-home exercises that may help ease long-term COVID symptoms

Most people who get sick with COVID-19 recover in about two weeks, but for others the effects last much longer. We never know exactly how many people will end up with her prolonged COVID. The estimated value is 7.7 One million 23 million Americans you might have This wide range There is no widely accepted definition long covid world health organization “A condition that occurs in an individual with a probable or confirmed history of SARS CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months after the onset of symptomatic COVID-19, lasting at least 2 months, and otherwise unexplainable ” is defined as a diagnosis. “

What is clear is that a great many people are still suffering from lingering or developing symptoms after the virus has cleared their systems. forgetfulnessfatigue, and rapid heart rate or palpitations most commonly common problemsInsomnia, depression, dizziness, muscle pain and indigestion are also on the list, says Naomi Bauer, a physical therapist and program director of Raleigh WakeMed/UNC’s COVID-19 Recovery Program.

The severity of such symptoms also varies greatly. Bauer herself has been dealing with COVID for a long time, almost since she contracted the virus a year ago. вЂњI used to be a runner. Now I can’t even walk fast. Still, she describes her problem as mild to moderate, saying that some people who have had COVID long enough don’t have enough stamina to get out of bed, while others have serious heart and lung problems. Some people say they have

Given the range of symptoms and severity, there is no one-size-fits-all fix. Additionally, many also have other health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbated by COVID, said Dr. Therapist Monique Carruth says: staffing agency. For these reasons, it is wise to consult your health care provider or health care professional. Long COVID Specialist before attempting to self-medicate in any way.

Once your doctor has evaluated you, it may also be worth seeking an evaluation from a physical therapist, a therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York. “When dealing with prolonged COVID, a person must have a comprehensive management plan from their healthcare provider that focuses on improving their physical, mental and social well-being,” she says. For some patients, “physical therapy can be an important part of their recovery plan.”

Ideally, physical therapy should be tailored to your specific problem. (You can find a physiotherapist near you, or a physiotherapist who offers telemedicine visits at: choosept.com.) But if you prefer the DIY route, or are waiting for an appointment, here are some physical therapy strategies you can try at home to combat common long-term COVID symptoms.

C.Shortness of breath and anxiety in Ombat

Two different breathing techniques may help.Try out Pursed lip breathing, Inhale slowly through your nose, make an “O” shape with your lips, and exhale forcefully through your mouth. “Blow out the birthday candles by pretending to smell roses and bacon cooking,” says Callus. “A long inhale brings more oxygen into your lungs, and an exhale expels carbon dioxide.” Repeat five times.

diaphragmatic breathing, also known as abdominal breathing, is worth a try. Place your hands on your stomach, inhale through your nose for a count of four, hold your breath for a count of two, and exhale slowly through your mouth for a count of six. As you inhale, you should feel your stomach pressing against your hand. Repeat 5 to 10 times.

To support the muscles that help you breathe, Mooney recommends: retraction of the scapula: Sit up straight and stretch your arms out in front of you or bend at the waist to tighten your core. Pull your elbows out to the sides and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for 5 seconds, then slowly relax. Repeat 5 to 10 times. This exercise also helps improve your posture.

improve balance

While holding onto a supporting surface (such as furniture), try the following: standing on one legMooney suggests: “Improved balance can lead to less hand support on the surface in front of you,” she says.

sit to stand Another technique that helps build balance. Sit toward the edge of the chair, grasp the armrests with both hands or only one hand, and slowly stand up, keeping your posture and tensing your leg muscles. Repeat 10-15 times if possible.

increase range of motion

if you No If you’re feeling dizzy or short of breath, but feel muscle tightness in your shoulders, back, hips, or thighs, Caruth suggests trying the following: forward bending of the chair: While sitting with your feet flat on the floor (ideally, in a stable chair without wheels), slowly bend forward and toward the floor, or under and behind your chair if possible. Lower your hands between your legs as you bend toward them. You should feel a stretch in your hips and shoulders. This is good for people who spend a lot of time sitting in front of their computer. Get up slowly to avoid dizziness. Repeat about 4 times.

Build the strength you need for your daily activities

seated knee extension Focus on the muscles needed to walk, climb stairs, sit, and stand, says Mooney. He sits in a chair with his knees bent and his feet flat on the floor. Slowly raise one leg and straighten your knee while tensing your thigh muscles. Hold for a few seconds, then slowly return your leg to the starting position. Switch sides and repeat several times.

manage fatigue

Severe fatigue is one of the most common long-term COVID symptoms.. Pushing yourself slowly to build endurance is probably done by walking a little longer each day or doing other physical activity a little longer. ” (also known as exercise intolerance), in other words, exercise depletes them more than it energizes them. says Bauer.

If you have exercise intolerance, you should exercise protection of energy resourcesIn short, this requires changing what you’re doing throughout the day to save energy when possible. “Find ways to save energy Focus on the things you have to do so you can have more energy for the things you want to do,” Bauer says. For example, try sitting on a kitchen stool while cooking, or use a robot vacuum (like Roomba) to sweep the floor. Then you may find that you have a little extra energy to get up after dinner to chat with your family.

“It’s important to listen to your body,” says Mooney. If any of the above strategies make you feel unwell, stop and tell your healthcare provider.