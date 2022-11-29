World AIDS Day | Pasco’s Florida Department of Health





West Central, Florida— For World AIDS Day on December 1stst, West Central Florida county health departments, including Citrus, Hardy, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsboro, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota, want to provide facts about HIV/AIDS and inform communities about testing services. I’m here. and treatment. What are HIV and AIDS? HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, the disease can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome), the most advanced stage of HIV infection. At this time, there is no cure for HIV found. However, HIV is preventable and people infected with HIV can be controlled with HIV treatment. Her HIV-infected person who adheres to the prescribed treatment can live a perfectly healthy life without spreading her HIV to her partner. How does HIV spread? HIV is most commonly spread through unprotected anal or vaginal sex and needle/syringe sharing. Spread only through direct contact with body fluids (blood, semen, rectal, vaginal, breast milk) of an HIV-infected person. prevent HIV There are several ways to protect yourself and others from getting HIV. Condoms should always be used correctly and should be used after every anal or vaginal intercourse. Sharing needles and syringes should be avoided. People at risk of contracting HIV can take medications called prEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) that prevent them from contracting HIV. She also has an emergency medication called PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) that she can take within 72 hours of possibly having HIV. living with HIV If you are diagnosed with HIV, seek treatment as soon as possible and start taking your prescribed HIV medicines. Then, ideally, the HIV virus (viral load) in the blood will be undetectable. A person with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit her HIV to her partner through sex or other methods of HIV transmission. Undetectable means uninfectable. test The only way to know if you have HIV is to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that anyone between the ages of 13 and her age 64 should have her tested for HIV at least once as part of a routine health care regimen, and those with risk factors should be tested more often. It is recommended that you receive A general rule for people with risk factors is to get her tested at least once a year. For HIV testing and treatment, call your local Florida Department of Health. DOH-Citrus (352) 527-0068 DOH-Manatee (941) 748-0747 DOH-Hardee (863) 773-4161 DOH-Pasco (727) 619-0260 DOH-Hernando (352) 540-6800 DOH-Pinelas (727) 824-6900 DOH-Highland (863) 386-6040 DOH-Pork (863) 519-7900 DOH-Hillsboro (813) 307-8000 DOH-Sarasota (941) 861-2900 world aids day event Citrus County offers free walk-in HIV tests. Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at 3700 West Sovereign Path, Lecanto FL 34461.

In Hernando County, every Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Hill location and 2 nd Held every Wednesday from 8am to 11am in Brooksville. Confidential; reservation required. Phone: 352-540-6800.

Hillsboro County is offering free HIV testing on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm at the University Area Clinic (13601 N 22). nd St, Tampa FL 33613. Diabetes testing, PrEP education, vaccines and lunch will also be provided.

Manatee County Offers Free HIV Tests Thursday, December 1, 2022, 410 in 6 th Boys and Girls Club at 1600 10 Ave E, Bradenton FL 34208 9am-3pm th St W, Palmetto FL 34221 4:00pm to 5:30pm.

Thursday, December 1, 2022, Manatee County is inviting communities to display HIV memorial quilts at the DOH Main Building, WIC, and Vital Statistics from 11/30/22-12/2/22.

Pasco County offers free, appointment-free HIV testing. Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., 10841 Little Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654. Friday, December 2, 2022, 9am-3pm, 13941 15 th Street, Dade City, Florida 33525.

Pinellas County, along with the Pinellas Planning Partnership, is inviting the community to a free gala on December 3, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Sanderlyn Center, 2335 22. nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Email us for registration and more information. [email protected] .

. Polk County, along with New Life Praise & Worship Tabernacle, invites the community to a candlelight event at 1 Bobby Green Pl, Auburndale, FL 33823 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A free HIV/STD test is provided. About the Florida Department of Health division nationally accredited by Public Health Accreditation Boardworks to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter. @HealthyFla and FacebookFor more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit: www.FloridaHealth.gov.

