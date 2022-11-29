Health
These states have the best children’s hospitals
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, and influenza continue to overwhelm healthcare systems across the United States well before the traditional peak flu and RSV season begins.
Currently, about three-quarters of hospital beds in the United States are already full. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 cases have increased by about 11% over the past two weeks. NBC News recently reportedand experts say more cases are likely to rise as more people gather indoors during the holiday season. may be
Meanwhile, flu cases are surging, with 18.22% of virus tests returning positive, compared with 8.16% just four weeks ago. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionHospitalizations at this point in the season are higher than in the last 10 years, mostly driven by children. About 3,000 people, including 12 children, have died from the flu in the United States since October.
“We’re likely to see an increase in the next few weeks,” Lynnette Brammer, an epidemiologist and team leader of the CDC’s National Flu Surveillance Team, told NBC News.
RSV by State
RSVIt is a virus that primarily affects children and the elderly. told TODAY.com They have never seen so many children needing so many medical interventions because of the virus.
The number of cases is decreasing nationwide, but data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state-by-state RSV cases are another story. California hospitals are still stressed, The Los Angeles Times reported State-level RSV data collected by the CDC also showed an increase in 23 states during the week of November 19. (CDC is 5 weeks Mean RSV cases detected per week in most states). These states are:
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Montana
- colorado
- south dakota
- Nebraska
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Ohio
- Georgia
- florida
- Vermont
- Massachusetts
- New York
- connecticut
- new jersey
- west virginia
At the national level, cases of RSV remain high compared to early to mid-October, when children’s hospitals first began to feel the strain of the surge. At the time, TODAY.com reportedAdditionally, RSV typically peaks in January or February, so it’s unclear if the decline will continue.
Dr. Ashish Jha, coordinator of the White House COVID-19 Task Force, said, “Nationwide, the numbers appear to be declining.” NBC News“We’ll see how that goes in the coming weeks. But the preliminary evidence at this point is pretty encouraging.”
Pediatric Beds Available by State
Regardless of what happens to each individual “highly contagious” virus, as Jah explained, it’s clear that hospitals, especially those serving children, are being overwhelmed. They can get a bed at all.
TODAY.com previously reported A mother spent 16 hours in an Oklahoma emergency room while her 4-year-old daughter struggled to breathe. NBC Washington I spoke with a mother in Maryland whose son had been waiting for a bed in the intensive care unit for a week.
NBC News tracks the percentage and number of children’s hospital beds available state by state this RSV season to understand where parents need to be most vigilant to protect their children from respiratory illness. I’m here. RSV and influenza may be responsible for many of the hospitalizations, but other illnesses are also responsible.
As of November 24, approximately 30,000 of the country’s 40,000 pediatric beds were available. Over 90% capacity in 5 states. Maine is currently the busiest state with 109% capacity, followed by Arizona, Minnesota, Idaho and Rhode Island.
See how your state’s pediatric hospital beds are filling up as flu and RSV season progresses.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/cold-flu/rsv-by-state-rcna59022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These states have the best children’s hospitals
- The IDF will hold joint air exercises with the United States, simulating strikes against Iran and its proxies
- Malawi launches world’s first large-scale malaria vaccination
- World AIDS Day | Pasco’s Florida Department of Health
- Family members have said China’s Covid measures are to blame for the deadly fire
- Tuesday is the perfect time to support USC Athletics!
- Giavara, Augustus named to Team USA
- Sony’s New Metaverse Bet: A $360 Wearable That Captures Your Movement
- Spartan Gymnastics announces schedule for 2023
- 23 best places to go in the US in 2023, according to Cond Nast Traveler editors
- Hokies dominate boards in 67-57 win over Minnesota
- Bank of America CEO predicts “mild recession” next year