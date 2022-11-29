Data provide ideas for COVID vaccines with better variant resilience

Recent research results indicate that vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are mostly directed against one of the two major domains of the viral entry machinery.

This finding also points to a critical role for the same domain of the spike to elicit broad antibody responses against many variants as well as related viruses.

Both findings suggest strategies for clinical development of variant-resistant and sarvecovirus vaccines as part of future pandemic preparedness.

The spike protein, which gives viruses their crown-like appearance, provides a means for viruses to enter host cells. Her one subunit of the spike protein binds to host cell receptors and recognizes when proper landing has occurred.

Spikes also adopt spring type. Forcing the virus to fuse with the host cell changes its shape, thereby initiating infection.

Antibodies try to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells by binding to sites on the viral spike protein. Various vaccinations currently available, or the immune system’s own response to a bout of COVID-19, may induce such antibodies.

An international research team led by David WeslerAssociate professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington in Seattle and investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute . They wanted to assess the relative contribution of antibody binding sites to their neutralizing activity against SARS-COV-2 variants.

Through this and related studies, they wanted to understand the effects of different spike protein conformations on plasma antibody-neutralizing activity. Such information may help discover ways to modulate the size and breadth of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers looked at plasma samples from individuals who had never been exposed to COVID-19 but had received a series of first doses of one of the seven most commonly administered vaccines in the world. Additionally, they will examine samples from subjects with a history of infection and vaccination. He also looked at convalescent plasma of people infected with COVID-19 before January 2021, when the vaccination program started.

Their results will be published November 10 in Science Immunology. SARS-CoV-2 spike conformation determines plasma neutralizing activity induced by a broad panel of human vaccinesThe lead author of this paper is John E. Bowen of Veesler Lab.



John Bowen doing coronavirus antibody research in David Veesler’s lab.

Scientists observed a strong correlation between the in vitro viral inhibitory activity of participant plasma and the magnitude of the antibody response to the pre-fusion form of the spike protein. This was the case for all vaccines evaluated and antibodies induced by previous infection.

“Equal positive correlations were observed between antibody-neutralizing activity and S1-binding antibody responses, suggesting an important role for S1-directed antibodies for neutralizing SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers wrote. increase. S1 is a spike protein unit involved in the engagement of host cell receptors, the first part of viral attack on cells.

The researchers also found that plasma samples of neutralizing antibodies corresponded to the presence of antibodies that specifically targeted two domains of the S1 spike protein unit. Previous studies have suggested that these two domains, named NTD and RBD, are the main targets of neutralizing antibody responses during infection or after vaccination.

Host antibodies directed against these NTDs and RBDs may also explain part of the evolutionary selective pressure on these parts of the virus. Scientists suggest that this selective pressure may have led to the rapid accumulation of variant mutations that sought to undermine this immune strategy.

The researchers also found that antibodies against RBD sites account for the broader spectrum of cross-neutralizing antibody responses to many SARS-CoV-2 variants compared to the narrower focus of antibodies homed to NTD sites. discovered.

“Multiple broadly neutralizing sarvecovirus antibodies recognize distinct RBD antigenic sites,” the researchers said. Salvecoviruses are a larger group of viruses that includes pandemic coronaviruses.

On the other hand, targeting the S2 subunit, which is part of the spike involved in membrane fusion, did not significantly contribute to vaccine-induced neutralizing activity. Such antibodies were few in number and weak in potency.

The researchers conclude that the findings support the potential utility of developing RBD-based vaccines against the larger group of SARS-CoV-2 and related sarvecoviruses as part of future pandemic preparedness. suggesting sexuality.

This work was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (DP1AI158186 and 75N93022C00036; U01 AI151698), the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (R01GM120553), the Pew Biomedical Scientist Award, and the Etiology Investigator of the Infectious Disease Award from Burroughs Wellcome. rice field. Funds, Fast Grants, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (OPP1156262), the Arnold and Mabel Beckman cryoEM Center at the University of Washington, and the National Institutes of Health, as part of the Research Center, grant S10OD032290 to the United World Antiviral Research Network and U01 AI151698. Grant In the Emerging Infectious Diseases Network.

Competing interests are described in the Science Immunology paper.