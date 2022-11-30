





One in four seniors would rather spend the summer without air conditioning than visit the doctor, according to a new study. About 2,000 Americans over the age of 64 were surveyed to find that they preferred the unpleasant experience to seeing a doctor. About one-third of her said her spouse prefers to make all decisions at her home on weekends. Or she does the dishes right after eating for a week. Or talk to her least favorite relatives at night. Conducted by OnePoll this fall, Commissioned by ClearMatch MedicareAccording to the survey, 40% of people feel optimistic and calm when visiting a doctor, and about a third admit to feeling anxious or fearful. About 28% of respondents said they had not seen a doctor in over a year because they did not want or could not afford to go to a doctor. Lynn Cicchelli, Creative Director of HealthPlanOne, said in a statement: “It’s important to find a Medicare plan that includes doctors in your network to keep costs down.” On the other hand, many of the older adults surveyed expressed skepticism about blood tests and vaccines, with more respondents agreeing to schedule as many needlesticks as possible in one visit rather than spaced apart. Did. On an emotional level, 41% of seniors have never heard of it or feel like their doctor doesn’t care, and 38% feel uneasy about hearing their doctor’s diagnosis and feedback. Similarly, 35% have difficulty voicing their concerns and feel like their doctor is judging their diet and weight. Ben Pajak, CEO of ClearMatch Medicare, said: “When looking for a new Medicare Advantage plan, it’s important to tell your agent that you want a plan that includes your current doctor so your care is uninterrupted and you have peace of mind.” Finding the right doctor is a top priority for 3 out of 5 patients, making it a priority to see someone they trust. An elderly person usually takes six times before he trusts a doctor. Older people aren’t just avoiding their family doctor. Seven in 10 say she hasn’t been to the dentist in over a year, and 57% put off seeing a specialist.

