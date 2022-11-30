Health
CDC and WHO warn 40 million children are at risk
- This month, the CDC and WHO warned that 40 million children worldwide are at risk of developing the disease due to low vaccination coverage.
- The news comes after dozens of Ohio children contracted measles.
- 17 of the children are hospitalized.
This month is,
This report was made at a time when the measles outbreak in Ohio continues to escalate.
At least 44 children in Columbus, Ohio, have contracted measles, with 17 hospitalized, according to health officials. columbus public health.
The outbreak has since spread to 17 schools and day care centers.
Measles outbreak First reported on November 9, four cases were linked to childcare facilities in Columbus.
All children infected in the Ohio outbreak have not been vaccinated, a Columbus Public Health spokesperson confirmed to Healthline.
Columbus Public Health has reached out to the CDC for assistance in investigating and controlling the outbreak.
“Overall, it is disappointing and worrying to see a measles epidemic in 2022, as measles is fully preventable.” Dr. Christina Tomatis SverbierAn infectious disease doctor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, told Healthline.
This month, the CDC and the World Health Organization announced
They reported that about 25 million children will miss the first dose of the measles vaccine in 2021, and about 15 million more will miss the second dose of the vaccine.
“The pandemic paradox is that while a vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in record time and deployed into the largest vaccination campaign in history, routine vaccination programs were severely disrupted, leaving millions of people Children were not getting life-saving immunizations against deadly diseases, like measles,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “Getting immunization programs on track is critical. Behind every statistic in this report are children at risk of preventable diseases.”
according to Doctor.Amesh AdaljaSenior Fellow and infectious disease expert at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.
Although measles has been eradicated in the United States, it continues to be endemic in many countries.
Outbreaks in the US can occur when unvaccinated travelers become infected abroad and bring them back to the US
A single infection can trigger a domestic chain of transmission among unvaccinated people, Adalja said.
“The virus spreads whenever it has the chance to infect an unvaccinated person,” Adalja said.
Adalja believes the outbreak will be confined to Ohio, especially if vaccination rates are high enough to prevent further spread of the virus.
“This outbreak will stop when the virus hits the wall of vaccinated individuals. [with] Case isolation and contact tracing,” Adalja said.
Doctor.Claudia HoyenA pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, is concerned about the timing of the outbreak.
“Honestly, it’s terrifying that this is happening around Thanksgiving because we know this is the time of year when people are traveling and being in close quarters with people. ‘ she said.
The potential for the outbreak to spread beyond Ohio is of great concern, Hoyen added.
Measles can be prevented by receiving
Children are recommended to be vaccinated twice. The first is given between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years of age.
Apart from getting vaccinated, contact tracing and quarantine are the best ways to stop the spread of measles.
“Measles can be prevented by vaccination. In addition, early diagnosis and isolation can help, but vaccination of all eligible people is paramount,” said Souberbier.
according to
Hoyen suspects that MMR vaccination coverage may be even lower in Ohio areas where measles is endemic.
“Measles is the most contagious virus known and could spread if vaccination coverage drops even slightly,” Adalja said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is
“Unfortunately, vaccination coverage is low at the moment, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed measles to return,” says Souverbielle.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted through droplets expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or breathes. ‘
Because it is highly contagious
It usually takes 8-12 days after exposure for an infected person to develop symptoms.
The virus can shed over eight days, Souverbielle said. From 4 days before he had symptoms to 4 days after he had symptoms.
Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and rash.
about
“Young children may be particularly vulnerable to complications from measles because of their immature immune systems,” says Souverbielle.
According to Hoyen, about 20% of young children with measles are hospitalized.
Some children have problems with food and hydration, some develop pneumonia, and a small minority experience acute encephalitis.
“When people think of measles, they think, ‘Oh, it’s just a rash,’ but for a significant percentage of children it’s more than just a rash, and it’s actually a hospital stay, an intensive care unit stay. , can lead to devastating neurological deficits.Consequences for others,” Hoyen said.
In Columbus, Ohio, a measles epidemic is steadily spreading among unvaccinated children. Infectious disease experts say the epidemic is due to low vaccination rates among children in the area. Measles can cause a painful rash and almost 20% of infected children are hospitalized.
The news comes as the CDC and WHO warn that millions of children worldwide are at risk of developing the disease due to low vaccination rates. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/measles-cdc-and-who-warn-40-million-children-at-risk-due-to-low-vax-rates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC and WHO warn 40 million children are at risk
- The Best Boots for Dressing Up: Every Occasion, Every Budget
- The eventful launch of Donald Trump – POLITICO
- Older people would rather turn off air conditioning than see a doctor: poll
- Critics of Israeli filmmakers on Kashmir files spark strong reactions
- Montemayor named player of the year for special teams; Eleven earn All-CSFL Honors
- A new blockchain bond lands on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
- Meet 30 Under 30s at Enterprise Tech
- Flu vaccination underway to protect against all 20 influenza viruses
- Turkish strikes harm anti-ISIS operations, say US and Kurds
- President Jokowi checks food prices at Pontianak Kemuning Market
- Dancing in a wonderful world, entertainment