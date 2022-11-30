Health
Sleeping sickness: Investigational drug rids body of parasites in clinical trial
In small trials, the drug was 100% effective in ridding the bodies of people with early-to-mid-stage infections of parasites that cause sleeping sickness.
November 29, 2022
One tablet may be 100% effective in treating early to mid-stage sleeping sickness. In a small trial, people with this stage of sleeping sickness Parasite 18 months after receiving treatment.
of medicine 95% effective in removing parasites, even when they may have already spread brainadvanced signs infection.
Sleeping sickness, also known as African trypanosomiasis, is a parasitic infection endemic to West and Central Africa. 55 million people were at risk between 2016 and 2020of which 3 million were at moderate or higher risk.
condition caused by Trypanosoma brucei, usually spread via tsetse flies. Tsetse flies pick up the parasite when consuming the blood of infected mammals such as dogs, livestock, or humans. Early symptoms include fever, weakness, and itching. Often mild at first, the infection can quickly become severe and even fatal.
The main way to treat infections is with a drug called fexinidazole. Up to 91% effective in removing parasites,Fexinidazole should be taken orally with food once daily for 10 days. According to the European Medicines AgencyFexinidazole should be taken under the supervision of a doctor.
To test the potential of a single-acting drug called acodibolol, Antoine Taral The Swiss Center for Neglected Diseases and his colleagues analyzed 208 people aged 15 and over in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea. The participant was diagnosed with sleeping sickness between October 2016 and he March 2019.
More than three-quarters of the participants received acodibolol while in the late stages of infection. This is defined as sleeping sickness parasites in the cerebrospinal fluid, suggesting that the infection may have reached the brain.
The remaining participants were treated early to mid-infection, defined as the parasite being in other bodily fluids rather than cerebrospinal fluid. All participants were followed for 18 months after treatment.
No comparison was made between acodibolol and fexinidazole. That’s because relatively few people in the study area were diagnosed with sleeping sickness, Talal says. Therefore, the sample size for each treatment group was too small to make meaningful comparisons, he says.
Among participants with late-stage sleeping sickness, the success rate for acodibolol was 95%, defined as the absence of parasites in various body fluids 18 months after treatment. This rose to 100% for early-to-mid stage infections. The researchers did not measure at what point during the 18-month follow-up period the parasites were cleared from the participants’ bodies.
If not treated properly, the parasite can linger, cross the blood-brain barrier, invade the central nervous system, and cause severe symptoms.
According to Tarral, acodibolol may help the World Health Organization (WHO). Achieve the goal of eradicating common sleeping sickness epidemics worldwide by 2030.
“This drug can change the world for this disease,” he says. According to Talal, acodivolol may be available within two years.
Acodibolol caused some mild to moderate side effects. Vomiting was reported by 13 of the participants. It is unclear whether this is due to drugs, infections, or unrelated factors.
“These findings demonstrate that acodibolol is a safe and effective oral therapy for the treatment of human African trypanosomiasis.” David Horn at the University of Dundee, England.
“The goal set by WHO is to halt the transmission of the disease by 2030, and while the challenge here should not be underestimated, acodibolol’s improvement over current alternative therapies is the It could prove to be extremely important in achieving our goals.”
Journal reference: lancet infection, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00660-0
