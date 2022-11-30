Study shows COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness declines with age

Newswise — Dallas – November 29, 2022 – Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Limits COVID-19 Infections, Hospitalizations, and Deaths, Even Among Patients Infected with Variants of the Virus, While Patients As you become infected, the antibodies produced become less effective. Older, according to research by researchers at UT Southwestern.

“The fact that these antibody functions decline with age is one of the reasons why older people are more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, and there is a need to develop different approaches for older and vulnerable individuals. It emphasizes sexuality,” he said. Lenette Lu, M.D., Ph.D.Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Immunology Infectious Diseases/Geographical Medicineand the first author of a paper published in cell report.

The vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2021, contains fragments of mRNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells. Early research into vaccines focused on how SARS-CoV-2 could prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells, leading to the production of antibodies that neutralize the virus before it causes disease.

The emergence of new variants such as Delta and Omicron have reduced the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing efficacy of vaccines and increased infection rates. However, vaccinated individuals continued to be protected from severe illness and death even when infected with COVID-19.

To understand how the vaccine could protect people without completely neutralizing the virus, we recruited 21- to 82-year-olds with no prior COVID-19 who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Blood samples from 51 adults were analyzed. Between December 2020 and February 2021. From the samples, researchers isolated antibodies specific to her SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The team showed that the antibodies generated in response to the vaccine were effective in neutralizing the original version of SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in 2019, but as expected, delta and They were less effective against Omicron variants.In addition, the researchers found that these antibodies lead to the activation of immune cells that can perform various antiviral effector functions after infection. .

“In other words, even if antibodies are less able to prevent infection with a variant of the virus, they can still block symptom development, disease severity, and person-to-person spread,” said Dr. Lu. .

The activity and function of these antibodies varies with age, with those under 65 having significantly more activity and function than those over 65. Dr. Lu’s team found that these observations could be attributed to different sugars attached to the antibody. With age, these sugars change and antibody function declines.

The data suggest that boosters and the latest vaccines are more important for older people. Moreover, as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge, it is important to better understand how to create vaccines that are effective in preventing not only infection but also disease.

“Beyond COVID-19, all the viruses and bacteria that infect us change over time,” Dr. Lu said. “Understanding how antibodies protect us despite these changes could make preventive clinical tools such as vaccines more durable.”

Other UTSW researchers who contributed to this study include Pei Lu, Ye Jin Kang, Micah Thornton, Chanhee Park, and Daehwan Kim.

This work was supported by grants from the MJ Murdoch Charitable Trust, Oregon Health & Science University (1018784), OHSU Foundation, National Institutes of Health (R011R01AI141549-01A1, R01AI145835, T32HL083808), Burroughs Wellcome Foundation UT Southwestern Training Resident Doctor. I was. As an innovator in science, he received the UT Southwestern Medicine and Disease Oriented Scholar Award.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

One of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, UT Southwestern combines pioneering biomedical research with excellence in clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has won his six Nobel Prizes, his 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, his 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute research person is included. More than 2,900 full-time faculty are responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and are committed to rapidly translating science-driven research into new clinical treatments. A UT Southwestern physician, in more than 80 specialties, he provides care to over 100,000 inpatients, over 360,000 emergency room cases, and supervises nearly 4 million outpatient visits annually. .