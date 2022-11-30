UW Health reports surge in flu cases in recent weeks





Madison, Wisconsin (WMTV) – UW Health doctors have noted a significant increase in flu cases in the past few weeks and are urging communities to stay safe. During the week of November 21-27, UW Health reported 422 cases of influenza. A spokeswoman for UW Health said it was the highest number seen during the 2019-2020 flu season, the last flu season before the pandemic began. This increase in cases is of concern, as the flu season in 2020 is severe, with 318 cases in a single week in February 2020. UW health officials say the normal flu season has just begun, so the number of cases won’t drop any time soon. The rapid rise in flu cases caught them off guard. It seems that it was They say most immune systems haven’t seen the flu since the pandemic began. Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW-Health explained what he believes are the main drivers of the rising number of cases. “Now that we know COVID is at low levels, people are probably taking the opportunity to go out and do things they haven’t been able to do in two years, or get together with friends and have a good time,” Potov said. “And that’s all fine, but we’re seeing an increase in flu rates, and we know how quickly those cases will occur.” Pothof says hospitalization for the flu looks pretty good. Most flu hospitalizations occur one to two weeks after he is diagnosed. “The good news is that the conversion of people who have had the flu to hospitalization is much lower than those who have been hospitalized after contracting Covid,” Pothof said. Potov said it is always possible for a person to get the flu, COVID-19 or RSV in any combination. He says the best way to prevent getting the flu and reduce the severity of the virus is to get a flu shot. click here Download the NBC15 News app or the NBC15 First Alert Weather app. Copyright 2022 WMTV. all rights reserved.

