Health
Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness Declines With Age
The effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decreases as patients get older, according to a new study by researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Scientists analyzed blood samples from 51 adults aged 21 to 82 who received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccines to measure the efficacy of antibodies generated by a series of mRNA shots. Did. They found that antibodies produced by people over the age of 65 were less effective at performing antiviral functions than those under the age of 65.
Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to attach to foreign substances such as viruses, so the body knows which pathogens to destroy. Pfizer’s vaccine contains a fragment of mRNA specific to the COVID-19 virus spike protein, which the virus uses to infect human cells.
“The fact that these antibody functions decline with age is one of the reasons why older people are more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, and there is a need to develop different approaches for older and vulnerable individuals. It highlights sexuality,” said lead author Lenette Lu, PhD. She is an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Immunology in the University of Texas Southwestern Infectious Diseases and Geographical Medicine Division.
Nearly three years after the pandemic began, COVID-19 finally appears to be weakening its impact on the U.S. healthcare system. Hospitalizations for flu surpassed hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Texas on Mondayaccording to data from the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.
But the virus, first discovered in 2019, can still wreak havoc on the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. As of Tuesday, nearly 460 of her patients are hospitalized with her COVID-19 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
New variants, such as the highly contagious Delta and Omicron strains, are more effective at evading immune responses than the original COVID-19 strain. BA.5, a subvariety of Omicron that became dominant this summer, has now been superseded by a few other subspecies such as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
A COVID-19 vaccine will be less effective at preventing all illness from the new subspecies, but it will help prevent severe illness and death.
Researchers at UT Southwestern University evaluated antibodies produced by study participants and found that the antibodies help activate immune cells that can affect the virus after it infects the body. I understand.
“Even if antibodies are less able to prevent infection with a variant of the virus, they can block the development of symptoms, the severity of the disease, and the spread from person to person,” Lu said.
Antibodies from people under the age of 65 exerted more antiviral activity than those over the age of 65, the study said. Yes, limiting the function of the antibody.
Although the study was relatively small, the data suggest that the latest vaccines may be particularly important for older people. It is also important to continue research into COVID-19 vaccines and how they affect the immune system so that scientists can better understand how to create effective vaccines in the future. will, Lu said.
A new bivalent booster dose targeting both the original and omicron COVID-19 variants is now available to all persons aged 5 years and older who have received a previous COVID-19 dose at least 2 months prior. rice field.
New booster recipes are slow to spread. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States only 12% of her people over the age of 5 have the latest immunizations. just last week, Biden administration announces six-week push To help more Americans get ahead of the holiday season.
Public health experts strongly recommend that those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive the vaccine series.
Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth Houston School, said: “Even if many people aren’t infected, hospitalized, or dead, the virus can still replicate and create new variants. There is the issue of public health.
“There’s no guarantee that new mutants won’t emerge that cause more infections or are better at evading the immune system,” she said.
