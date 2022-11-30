Cannabis use is on the rise among pregnant people. What are the risks?

Share on Pinterest A new study shows that pregnant women in U.S. states where cannabis is legal are 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis to relieve pregnancy symptoms.Lumina/Stocksy Pregnant people in the US who live in areas where cannabis is legal should have their parents and babies tested for health, according to a new study.

Pregnant women were about 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to areas where only CBD was allowed.

Potential risk factors for cannabis use during pregnancy include low birth weight, neurodevelopmental disorders, and premature birth.

Doctors agree that it is best to stop using cannabis during pregnancy. many people may use cannabis during pregnancy Relieves unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and pain. In fact, cannabis use among pregnant women in the United States is It has increased Over the last 20 years despite the risks.As 2016 review Be aware that cannabis use during pregnancy can lead to adverse consequences for both the pregnant person and the unborn child. Given the rise in cannabis use, new research suggests that pregnant people living in the United States who live where cannabis is legal should be screened for parent-child well-being. Research published Nov. 29 American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abusereveals that pregnant people are about 4.6 times more likely to use cannabis in legalized areas compared to places where only CBD is allowed. According to study results, most pregnant people claimed to have used cannabis in states where it was legal as an alternative to medication to improve symptoms. “Pregnant women should be screened for cannabis use, and those who use them should be further evaluated for it.” Katak VachaniA medical student at the University of Toronto and lead author of the new study told Healthline. “The effects of cannabis on the fetus and the long-term effects of these effects are topics of active research.”

of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that women not use cannabis while trying to conceive, during pregnancy, or while breastfeeding. “Cannabis should be avoided during pregnancy [and] Breastfeeding,” said Dr. Keshia GaitherMPH, FACOG, an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, NY, FACOG, director of perinatal services and maternal-fetal medicine, told Healthline. “This substance can cross the placenta and reach the baby. [and] with breast milk. ” Research from 2022 Pregnant women who use cannabis are at increased risk of premature birth and low birth weight.another Research in 2022 Children exposed to cannabis during pregnancy may be at increased risk of hyperglycemia. Other risk factors for cannabis use during pregnancy include, but are not limited to: fetal growth restriction

Increased risk of stillbirth

Increased risk of premature birth Vachhani added that fetal neurodevelopment may also be affected by cannabis use. Intrauterine neurodevelopmental problems can cause problems during childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood, including: Carelessness

Hyperactivity

learning and behavior problems

Poor working memory and short-term memory

mental health issues However, despite the evidence, scientific research on the effects of cannabis use during pregnancy is often mixed. Vachhani explained that study limitations are partly due to the “heterogeneity of cannabis” (composition, prescribing, and usage patterns), and that many studies of cannabis use during pregnancy rely on self-reports. Did.

Doctor Lauren DemosthenesHe is an OB-GYN and faculty member at the University of South Carolina Greenville School of Medicine, and Senior Medical Director of Babyscripts. “Some women use cannabis to control nausea associated with pregnancy, but this is not recommended. If you need medication, there are other, safer medications available,” Demosthenes told Healthline. “As with other substances such as alcohol and tobacco, it is best to avoid them completely, and best practice is to eliminate these things. [when] I am trying to get pregnant as well,” she added. According to Vachhani, there are no known positive effects of cannabis on fetal growth and development. “We don’t know a safe amount of cannabis that can be consumed during pregnancy,” said Vachhani. As such, the risks and benefits of cannabis use during pregnancy should be carefully considered by pregnant women and their physicians.