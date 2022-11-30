Health
Simple dietary changes may lower colon cancer risk in men, study finds : ScienceAlert
Plant-based foods offer various health benefits, including reduced risk. cardiovascular disease, high blood pressureand type 2 DiabetesEating fruits and vegetables regularly may even reduce your risk of developing certain diseases. cancer.
A new study of 79,952 men in the United States found that a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds was associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer than those who ate the least. A 22% lower risk of developing the disease was found. of plant-based foods.
This study is only an observation. In other words, although scientists have some ideas, they still don’t know why some foods are associated with gut health.
That said, the findings suggest that reducing consumption of animal foods, refined grains, and sugar in general may have lifelong benefits.
Interestingly, researchers found no association between a plant-based diet and colorectal cancer among 93,475 women in the United States.
“We speculate that antioxidants in foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by reducing chronic inflammation that can lead to cancer. doing.” I will explain Kim Ji-hye, who studies nutrition and dietetics at Kyung Hee University in South Korea.
“Since men tend to have a higher risk of colorectal cancer than women, this suggests that eating more healthy plant-based foods is associated with lower colorectal cancer risk in men, but not in women.” I think it helps explain why.”
Women also generally consume more plant-based foods than men, so eating more fruits and vegetables does not necessarily increase protection against cancer in any measurable way. Hmm. This particular cohort of women may already be maximizing the health benefits of a plant-based diet.
Previous studies in other countries have found similar gender differences.
at the UK Biobank studyFor example, men who ate relatively small amounts of meat were 9% less likely to develop colorectal cancer than typical meat eaters.
As a population-level study, the study was very comprehensive, but focused on dietary meat levels rather than intake of specific plant-based foods. , does not necessarily equate to an increase in healthier options.
Some plant-based foods are more nutritious than others. Previous the studyFor example, whole grains, vegetables, and cereal fiber have been shown to reduce cancer risk. refined grain It has health drawbacks.
Unfortunately, the current study did not distinguish between animal food types. This is a bit limiting given that some foods, such as fish and dairy, may actually be good for you. However, this does not cover lifelong food intake.
Where this study excels, however, is that it incorporated multi-ethnic cohorts from Hawaii and Los Angeles.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, but not everyone is equally at risk. Researchers found that a plant-based diet was associated with the greatest improvement in colorectal cancer risk in Japanese American and white men, as opposed to African Americans.
Among white men, those who ate the healthiest plant-based foods were 24% less likely to develop colorectal cancer later in life than those on the opposite end of the dietary spectrum. In men, the risk was reduced by 20%.
“This pattern of association may result from differences in non-dietary lifestyle risk factors between racial and ethnic groups,” the authors said. write.
in the ” [multiethnic cohort]African-American men had higher rates of obesity and smoking, and were less physically active than Japanese-American and white men.
Further research is needed to investigate the different genetic and environmental factors that may be involved in colorectal cancer incidence, and where diet fits in that combination.
research published BMCmedicine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/a-simple-diet-change-could-slash-the-risk-of-bowel-cancer-in-men-study-finds
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Simple dietary changes may lower colon cancer risk in men, study finds : ScienceAlert
- UK food price inflation hits new high of 12.4% | inflation
- CDC awards more than $3 billion to improve US public health workforce and infrastructure | CDC Online Newsroom
- Career Nights Highlight Women’s Basketball’s 72-59 victory in La Salle
- The Weather Network – Potential 5.8-magnitude earthquake recorded in northern Alberta
- Decorations dress up downtown South Boston | Local News
- APBD funds settle in banks Rp. 278 trillion, Jokowi asks to spend immediately
- Trump won’t appear with Walker in Georgia until Senate runoff: NYT
- Moldova: On the energy frontline of Ukraine’s war – BBC Newsnight
- From Land to Coast on Camels: The Abbott Twins’ Inspiring Story of Rugby League Dreams and Lives Changed
- How energy-efficient fashion can transform the world
- India reiterates unwavering support for Palestine, says Narendra Modi