Currently, there is an epidemic of measles in Kerala. Malappuram district is the most affected district in Kerala state, according to Dr. Jose Usef, State President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics. So far, the district has reported 160 cases of measles and no deaths from the disease, he added.

We urge parents to ensure their children are vaccinated. Measles, known in local parlance as 'Anchampani', primarily affects children. The federal health department on Wednesday urged states to consider boosting measles and rubella vaccines for all children aged 9 months to her 5 years who live in vulnerable areas. Health Minister Beena George said the ministry is taking strict measures to prevent the disease and additional directors (public health) have already been dispatched to districts to coordinate preventative measures.

Sufficient quantities of MR vaccine and vitamin A syrup are now available in the district, the state health minister said.

Measles is most common among people between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. However, the disease also affects teenagers and adults.

Earlier this week, the center sent high-level teams to Malappuram, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) to assess and manage the rising number of measles cases among children in these cities.

Separately, Maharashtra’s measles tally jumped to 717, including 303 in Mumbai. A viral infection that most affects children has claimed 14 of her lives so far. In Mumbai alone, her 10 deaths from measles have been reported as of 28 November. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded his five new measles cases and his one suspected death, the city’s civil society said in a bulletin earlier in the day. Since January, 70 cases have been reported in Maregaon City, Nashik District, and 48 cases in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai. Mumbai has recorded 74 outbreaks so far this year. In 2019, the state recorded 1,337 confirmed cases. 2,150 in 2020 and 3,668 in 2021. Of her 14 patients who have died from measles this year, she was the only one who got the vaccine, officials said.