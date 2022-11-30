Health
Active Community Influenza – Mills
As the latest figures show that influenza is actively spreading in our communities, the general public is being urged to work together to prevent the spread of influenza.
There were a total of 192 notifications in the week ending November 20th and 170 in the week before.
It’s increasing across all age groups, but especially among 0-14 year olds.
A professor of immunology at Trinity College Dublin Kingston Mills said after two years of virtually no flu, there has been a significant flu outbreak this season.
Speaking at RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said it was not surprising because the pandemic lockdown had left the flu virus without a chance to spread.
He said people in risk groups are being urged to get flu shots.
“Unlike Covid, a disease that primarily affects older people, the flu can affect the very young, the very old, or those who are immunocompromised, or who are being treated for cancer or immune disorders. Young people are at risk because they give.
“One way to deal with it is to vaccinate children between the ages of 2 and 17 themselves. It is a very effective vaccine and is administered as a nasal spray. Easy and very effective for that age group.
“But pregnant women also need to be vaccinated because it not only protects the women themselves, who may miscarry if they get the flu, but it also protects their children, because children Because it is highly contagious, the immunity itself is still there, and you get it from the vaccines given to your mother.”
Professor Mills added that it is very difficult to predict the trajectory of the Covid pandemic and that we will not see a significant number of cases this winter.
“I think the risk of twin disease is lower now than people thought a few months ago,” he said.
“Ireland has very low, not zero, Covid cases.
“The problem of RSV and influenza in young children is significantly greater today, so we cannot expect to have Covid and influenza twins at this stage,” he added.
The flu is coming back rampant, he said, but Covid isn’t, “probably at the beginning of the year so many people got vaccinated and then so many people got infected. It is due to the fact that
“Omicron probably affected more than half of Ireland’s population, and in other European countries as well,” added Professor Mills.
He said these infections combined with vaccines give the population a high level of immunity.
“It doesn’t necessarily prevent the spread of the virus, but it probably has a big impact because it certainly prevents Covid-19 disease, especially severe illness.
“Of course, that depends on the fact that the virus doesn’t change significantly again, and it may still happen.
“So it’s really hard to predict, but it looks good at this stage.”
