



Dr Poonam Ketrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia On World AIDS Day, WHO joins Member States and partners in the Southeast Asia region and around the world to ensure equitable access for all, everywhere, to quality HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care to end AIDS. emphasize the urgent need to provide Epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Worldwide, an estimated 38.4 million people are living with HIV. In 2021, an estimated 1.5 million people will be infected with HIV and about 650,000 will die from AIDS-related causes. An estimated 3.8 million people are living with HIV in the Southeast Asian region, accounting for about 10% of the global burden. In 2021, an estimated 82,000 people will die from AIDS-related causes in the region, accounting for more than 12% of the global burden. In its response to and recovery from COVID-19, the region is committed to ending HIV-related inequalities and improving service coverage, in line with its top priority of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the region’s new Integrated Action Plan. We continue to take targeted actions to expand the Hepatitis, HIV, and sexually transmitted diseases (I-RAP 2022–2026), starting September 2022. Between 2010 and 2021, the region saw a 42% decline in new HIV infections and a 63% decline in HIV-related deaths. In 2010, the prevalence of antiretroviral therapy in the region was only 17%, but by 2020 it had increased 3.6-fold to 61%. In 2019, the Maldives and Sri Lanka were certified as having eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV and congenital syphilis. Ty said she achieved this in 2016. This is the first country in Asia. By the end of 2020, 75% of people living with HIV in the community were aware of their status, 61% were receiving antiretroviral therapy, and 58% were virally suppressed. The 90-90 target was also missed globally. December 2020, both locally and globally, by 2025, 95% of all people living with HIV will know their status, and 95% of all people diagnosed with HIV will have sustained anti-retro Received virus therapy and promised to make sure 95% of all people get it. People on antiretroviral therapy have viral suppression. We have people and collectives who progress to reach and achieve. Across the region, nearly 95% of new HIV infections are among key populations such as sex workers, injecting drug users, gay men and transgender people. Only 22% of her young people have knowledge of HIV prevention, and there is significant room for improvement in the coverage of testing for injecting drug users. Access to breakthrough innovations such as HIV self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis remains highly uneven within and across countries. WHO calls for action in several key areas. First, policy makers and program managers need to rapidly improve the availability, quality and sustainability of HIV services to ensure that all people, especially key populations, are adequately served and included in service delivery. Must be able to actively participate. Second, political leaders and other key influencers should urgently reform laws, policies and practices that promote direct and indirect discrimination, stigma and exclusion. The human rights of key populations and affected groups must be respected, protected and realized. Third, policy makers and other national, international and global actors must ensure that all countries and communities have access to the best HIV science, technology and tools. -Southern collaboration and learning. Fourth, program managers and other health leaders should take concrete actions to engage and empower communities, civil society and those affected. The experiences of these people should inform both policy and service delivery, and progress monitoring. The inequalities that sustain the AIDS epidemic are not inevitable. Together, we must end all inequalities and accelerate progress towards goals and objectives. On World AIDS Day, WHO reiterates its commitment to achieving a region and a world where AIDS is no longer a public health threat and leaves no individual, community or population behind.

