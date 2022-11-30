‘Zombie virus’: See 50,000-year-old virus found in Siberia





Many viruses, dubbed “zombie viruses” by scientists, are now floating in the Earth’s atmosphere. Global warming is causing permafrost to thaw at an unprecedented rate. The ground is rich in minerals and compost from various animals and leaves that died centuries ago. All this Siberian climate It is warming and exposing previously frozen permafrost. Thawing of this permafrost unleashed thousands of years-old viruses that had been dormant until now and began to release them to infect other organisms. These reactivated viruses are a threat to public health. According to researchers, northern hemisphere It is occupied by permafrost, which is the frozen ground underneath. Global warming is starting to melt frozen organic matter in the permafrost. This releases organic matter, which on contact with air converts to carbon dioxide and methane, causing the greenhouse effect. Climate change makes viruses stronger and faster Climate change makes viruses stronger and faster Pandemic pain Last week, China reported the emergence of a new virus called the ‘Langya’ virus. This is her third new virus in the last four years, and climate change is very likely causing its emergence. old tale This is nothing new. Most existing human pathogens have been affected by climate change and are becoming more potent over time. unique Studies show that 218 of the 375 known human pathogenic diseases (about 58%) have been affected at some point by at least one climatic hazard through 1,006 unique pathways. What does that mean? Essentially, this means that viruses such as dengue, hepatitis, pneumonia, malaria and Zika have moved more or evolved faster due to the effects of climate change. Scientists are particularly interested in one such 50,000-year-old virus. Scientists have discovered a number of 13 old, never-before-seen viruses that have been lying dormant in the permafrost for thousands of years.The same scientist found his 30,000-year-old virus The oldest is 48,500 years old and is an amoeba virus. All 13 such viruses are tens of thousands of years old and are being studied with great interest. Frequently Asked Questions: Who Introduced the Smallpox Vaccine?

Edward Jenner in 1796. Who invented the typhoid fever vaccination?

Almuroth Wright in 1896.

