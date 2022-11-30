Influenza is on the rise in the Evansville-Henderson area.encourage shots





EVANSVILLE — In this wet, dreary, post-Thanksgiving week, local health officials are ringing alarm bells — flu cases are so high that if you don’t want to count, get the flu ASAP. Please get vaccinated. Possible. We still have plenty of time. Dr. Gina Huhnke, Regional Medical Director for Emergency Medicine at Deaconess Health System, said flu can take about two weeks for her vaccine to be fully effective, but flu season can last into winter and even into spring. I said yes. What about COVID? That’s still there, Hanke said the currently circulating COVID variant isn’t making people as sick as it was during the height of the pandemic. We recommend getting the COVID-19 Booster. But now, at least in the Evansville-Henderson area, influenza is a bigger concern. more:Survivors of deaths, rapes and kidnappings describe ‘absolutely blinding pain’, terrifying scenes “When we test for flu, we test for flu, COVID, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus),” Huhnke said. “About 40% of them have come back positive for the flu, but only about 9% have come back positive for COVID.” The data are derived from tests performed at all Deaconess emergency rooms, acute care facilities and primary care offices in the region. Influenza activity this year has been worse than in recent years. Huhnke said it’s because the masks and social distancing precautions used during the COVID pandemic are now gone. The virus spreads more easily and more people are getting sick with all sorts of symptoms, including gastrointestinal pain. “There seem to be quite a few signs this season,” Hanke said. “Patients feel terrible. They have really bad headaches and very high fevers – 103, 104.” Age and comorbidities are big factors in how long it takes for the flu to clear up, but Huhnke says the typical range is three to five days. And it’s as contagious as ever, she said. more:Musgrave, Winnecke has not buried the hatchet in Evansville. Here’s why: “If you’re sick, stay home,” Hanke said. “Stay away from people, friends, family members, or immunocompromised people. Cover your cough and wash your hands.” The Indiana Department of Health flu report doesn’t break down cases by region or county, but data shows a sharp increase across the state in the past few weeks, said Vanderborough County Health Department administrators. says Joe Grice. Not even Kentucky. The Courier-Journal reported earlier this month. its school system in 25 counties, It was closed for a period of time due to the spread of the virus, including Union County. The RSV virus, meanwhile, affects young children and the elderly the most, Huhnke said. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing, and RSV illness can last much longer than typical flu cases. RSV is also not as seasonal as flu, Huhnke said, adding that Deconess has actually noticed a drop in RSV cases recently.

