World AIDS Day Raises Awareness of Inequalities and Barriers in HIV Care

The 34th World AIDS Day, on December 1, 2022, aims to raise awareness of the gaps in care for people living with HIV and access to testing, prevention and treatment. The day also includes many fundraising and awareness-raising initiatives, as well as opportunities to remember those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is ‘Test yourself: Achieving equity to end HIV’, with a particular focus on accountability and action in communities disproportionately affected by HIV. Importantly, World AIDS Day 2022 takes place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing monkeypox outbreak. Both affect many of the same communities as the HIV pandemic.

Worldwide, 1.5 million people are newly infected with HIV each year, including more than 35,000 new infections in the United States. Stigma, discrimination, and other structural factors still bear most of the burden on specific groups and geographic regions.

The past 34 years of research have led to important discoveries and innovations in HIV diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Treatment is vastly improved, allowing people living with HIV to live fuller lives and preventing new infections. Patients living with HIV and community-based organizations are integral to these efforts.

The 2022 theme also highlights the need for HIV testing.

“Everyone needs to be tested for HIV and know their status,” said Kay Hayes, MPA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Communicable Diseases and director of the MPA’s Office of Communicable Diseases and HIV/AIDS Policy. said in a press release. “We are advancing a status-neutral approach to HIV testing that puts equity at the forefront. It should be linked to needed HIV prevention and treatment services, including strategies to address barriers.”

Many efforts are being made to reduce inequalities and reduce the incidence of HIV/AIDS. The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has been working in more than 50 countries to tackle HIV/AIDS for the past 19 years, helping countries fight HIV and other health threats such as COVID. We use programs designed to help build prevention, detection, and response. -19.