Health
World AIDS Day Raises Awareness of Inequalities and Barriers in HIV Care
The 2022 theme is “Test Yourself: Achieving Equity to End HIV”.
The 34th World AIDS Day, on December 1, 2022, aims to raise awareness of the gaps in care for people living with HIV and access to testing, prevention and treatment. The day also includes many fundraising and awareness-raising initiatives, as well as opportunities to remember those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.
The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is ‘Test yourself: Achieving equity to end HIV’, with a particular focus on accountability and action in communities disproportionately affected by HIV. Importantly, World AIDS Day 2022 takes place amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing monkeypox outbreak. Both affect many of the same communities as the HIV pandemic.
Worldwide, 1.5 million people are newly infected with HIV each year, including more than 35,000 new infections in the United States. Stigma, discrimination, and other structural factors still bear most of the burden on specific groups and geographic regions.
The past 34 years of research have led to important discoveries and innovations in HIV diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Treatment is vastly improved, allowing people living with HIV to live fuller lives and preventing new infections. Patients living with HIV and community-based organizations are integral to these efforts.
The 2022 theme also highlights the need for HIV testing.
“Everyone needs to be tested for HIV and know their status,” said Kay Hayes, MPA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Communicable Diseases and director of the MPA’s Office of Communicable Diseases and HIV/AIDS Policy. said in a press release. “We are advancing a status-neutral approach to HIV testing that puts equity at the forefront. It should be linked to needed HIV prevention and treatment services, including strategies to address barriers.”
Many efforts are being made to reduce inequalities and reduce the incidence of HIV/AIDS. The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has been working in more than 50 countries to tackle HIV/AIDS for the past 19 years, helping countries fight HIV and other health threats such as COVID. We use programs designed to help build prevention, detection, and response. -19.
“The greatest public health asset and greatest public health response is PEPFAR,” said Dr. John Nkengasong, US Global AIDS Coordinator and PEPFAR leader, in a press release. “Through cooperation and partnerships, we have made considerable progress towards ending the HIV/AIDS pandemic, but the last mile of the response is the greatest challenge. , to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, focusing on regions where gaps still exist among critical and vulnerable populations.”
In the United States, the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the United States (EHE) initiative aims to dramatically reduce the number of new HIV cases. President Joseph Biden unveiled an updated national HIV/AIDS strategy on World AIDS Day 2021. This strategy includes a complementary framework for stakeholders to address HIV in the most affected populations and communities.
“On this World AIDS Day, we recognize the role equity plays in the success or failure of a country’s response to HIV. Provide equitable access to HIV testing, prevention, care, treatment and research. is the key to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Harold Phillips, MRP’s director of the White House National AIDS Policy Office, in a press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our resolve and ability to focus on ending the HIV epidemic. Put equity in the HIV response at the center by ensuring that all people living with HIV and at risk of being infected have access to appropriate HIV testing, treatment and prevention services. I have to.”
reference
World AIDS Day 2022: Try Yourself: Achieving Equity to End HIV. News Release. HIV.gov; October 24, 2022. https://www.hiv.gov/blog/world-aids-day-2022-putting-ourselves-to-the-test-achifying-equity-to-end-hiv
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/world-aids-day-raises-awareness-of-disparities-barriers-to-hiv-care
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World AIDS Day Raises Awareness of Inequalities and Barriers in HIV Care
- Community Sports Day kicks off the festive season in Docklands
- LCU Tennis Announces Spring Women’s Program
- Spotify Wrapped 2022 features new features like ‘listening personalities’, 40,000+ artist messages TechCrunch
- Patriots loan jet to University of Virginia football players so they can attend teammates’ funerals
- Amazon Kindle Scribe review: Reading is better than writing
- Mobile livescore – Flashscore.mobi soccer scores
- DOE will test portable, rapid-deployment wind turbines for military and disaster relief purposes
- Five of football named CSC Academic All-District
- Researchers Demonstrate New Method for Spinal Cord Tissue Repair, Health News, ET HealthWorld
- Indonesia plans to appeal after losing WTO nickel dispute with EU
- The Austin area battling an especially severe cold and flu season