COVID has deepened HIV treatment inequalities: what we learned in Nigeria
The theme for World AIDS Day 2022 is equalizeThe reason for this focus is that HIV reflects economic and social inequities.people of low socioeconomic status worst affected by fashion.Also, the worst effect is HIV epidemic discovered in the least developed countries and the poorest regions.
in west africaIn 2020, the proportion of people living on less than $1.90 a day will jump from 2.3% in 2020 to 2.9% in 2021, with more than 25 million people across the region struggling to meet their basic food needs. increase.
in Nigeria, third highest burden of HIV in the world. As of 2021, 1.9 million people were infected with HIV in Nigeria. About 90% of them were receiving antiretroviral therapy.
the country seems to be doing well 95-95-95 goal to end AIDS by 2030This means that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status. His 95% of those who know their condition during treatment. 95% of those on virally suppressed therapy. This goal was launched by UNAIDS in November 2014.
But COVID-19 threatens progress so far.
We investigated this in two studies. one was about Access to health services for women and girls living with HIV in Nigeria during the pandemic. They wanted to know how easy it would be to access HIV, tuberculosis, and reproductive health services. Second was about food insecurity, economic vulnerability and housing insecurity among women and girls living with or at risk of HIV in Nigeria. We set out to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on those most likely to be worst affected by multiple epidemics: vulnerable and stigmatized women.
Both studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered access to essential health services.
Poor access to HIV services during COVID-19
The first study recruited 2,076 HIV-infected adolescent girls and women from different parts of Nigeria. We then assessed accessibility to HIV, tuberculosis, and reproductive health services during the pandemic.
More than 6 in 10 HIV-positive women and girls were found to have had limited access to HIV services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly two of her 10 had limited access to tuberculosis services. And nearly 4 in 10 had limited access to reproductive health services.
Our study showed that the closure of HIV services and sexual and reproductive health service points during the pandemic significantly increased existing financial and non-financial barriers to access to services. Lack of money, having to pay additional unofficial fees, and lack of security on the road to medical facilities were the barriers that most affected access to medical services.
Transgender women, women engaged in sex work, and women who injected or used illegal drugs were severely affected.
Our findings suggest that despite efforts to improve access to HIV services during the pandemic in Nigeria, some vulnerable populations may have slipped through the cracks. .
COVID makes people living with HIV more vulnerable
our second study We sought to assess how the pandemic has caused further food, economic and housing insecurity among vulnerable and stigmatized women in Nigeria.
Women and girls with disabilities, transgender women, sex workers, those who engage in transactional sex, drug users and people on the move are all vulnerable. A significantly higher proportion of the surveyed population was found to have to deal with food insecurity (76.1%), economic vulnerability (83.6%) and housing insecurity (36.2%). Some women have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Women and girls who have sex are four times more likely to face housing insecurity and are more likely to face food insecurity and economic vulnerability than other vulnerable women and girls who do not. More than twice as much. trading sex.
This suggests the need for better monitoring and planning to avoid negative impacts and increased HIV transmission.
escape route
Results from both studies suggest that people affected by inequality may be most affected by pandemics like COVID-19. Emergency preparedness should be done well in advance of an emergency. It should include mapping which populations are most likely to need care.
In Nigeria, it is important to plan ahead to ensure that people living with HIV and others receive the life-saving services they need. The combined impact of disrupted access to HIV services and other essential services may have had an overall negative impact on Nigeria’s HIV response.
Emergency preparedness efforts include improving access to essential services for vulnerable women and girls. This can be done through the active engagement of civil society organizations working with the target populations worst affected by the pandemic. Nigeria’s HIV program should also include housing, economic and financial insecurity measures for women and girls living with HIV.
author
Morenike Olwatoin ForayanProfessor of Pediatric Dentistry, Obafemi Awolowo University
This article is reprinted from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.
disclosure statement
Morenike Oluwatoyin Folayan was funded by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for this research.
