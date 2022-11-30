Hospitalizations for RSV remain high.Encourage family members to call their primary care provider if it is not an emergency





questions and answers What is RSV? respiratory syncytial virus, or RSVis a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. RSV is common and nearly every child has RSV by the time she is 2 years old. Many parents and families are concerned about their child’s symptoms and wonder if they should seek testing. This is because most cases of RSV result in mild symptoms that can be managed at home. Testing does not change treatment and care recommendations from clinicians. Hospitals are using RSV testing to optimally direct patient care for critically ill patients.

WHO IS AT RISK? Anyone can become infected with RSV, but young infants, especially those under 6 months of age, and children under 2 years of age with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are most at risk of severe illness from RSV. is.

What are the symptoms? Symptoms usually appear within 4 to 6 days after infection with RSV. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include a runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.Family friendly Doernbecher Symptom Tracker App To learn more about your child’s symptoms.

When should I seek guidance and care from my pediatrician? Not all cases of RSV require an emergency room visit, but symptoms can occur that require special care and attention. Families are encouraged to call their pediatrician or health care provider first if their child exhibits any of the following: If symptoms worsen or do not improve after 7 days

Fever (rectal temperature ≥ 100.4°F) if younger than 3 months (12 weeks)

Fever repeatedly above 104°F in children of all ages

poor sleep or fuss, chest pain, ear pulling or ear drainage If you don’t have a primary care physician, call OHSU at 833-647-8222 to get your questions answered. The hotline is available seven days a week from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. When should my child get emergency care? Most RSV infections resolve spontaneously within 1-2 weeks and can be managed with proper diet, hydration, sleep, and the use of over-the-counter fever and pain relievers. However, in some cases, hospitalization or more specialized care may be required. Parents should be aware of some key signs of distress when deciding whether to take their RSV-infected child to the emergency room. may indicate . Parents should seek emergency medical care if their child exhibits any of the following: the inside of a child’s mouth is blue

Their breathing is very difficult (informative examples of the effects of RSV on breathing in children can be found. here)

They haven’t taken or retained fluids and haven’t urinated for 8 hours

They’re so lethargic and you’re having trouble waking them up How can I keep my child safe and healthy? As more children are hospitalized with RSV, the best thing parents and caregivers can do to protect their children’s health and safety is to implement all the measures highlighted during the pandemic. avoid contact with sick people

wash hands frequently

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

Get the latest on all routine immunizations, including flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

Limit your infant’s exposure to frequent visitors and crowds, especially if they are at risk of serious illness or younger than 12 weeks. Why is the number of cases and hospitalizations soaring? With changing weather, reopening of schools and other indoor activities, autumn is predictably the time when more children contract viral respiratory illnesses. Although these illnesses generally do not result in hospitalization, the number of children requiring hospitalization has risen this year due to an increase in these infections. Children’s immune systems may not be ready to fight the virus this year. That’s because it wasn’t exposed during a pandemic when masking, physical distancing, and avoiding crowded indoor spaces were common.

