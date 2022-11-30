The best part is your cake will still taste like cake and your pizza will still taste like pizza. In fact, the researchers said they were able to add about 20% more fiber to dishes before taste testers noticed. Dietary fiber is important to maintain a healthy bowel, control blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, among other benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Institute of Medicine recommends women consume 21-25 grams of fiber daily, and men get 30-38. "This new technology means we can increase the amount of fiber that goes into the food so we can receive our recommended daily intake, even while consuming less foods, which has potential to help with weight management and diabetes," Farahnaky said. They think ‘what’s the big deal using an incline? I’m only walking.’ But it really is a big stressor: low back, hamstring, Achilles tendon, knee, plantar fascia … these are the areas where we see some significant injury related to inclining a treadmill,” he said. “As a general observation, anytime anybody begins or changes a workout or adds something like an incline, they have to follow the rule to do it slowly, otherwise they are certainly at significant risk for an overuse injury.”"},{"_id":"BLKMWGZL7ZCKFOAKIY3HDK4E7U","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"6KS2TQJCD5BPRBIPKU4WVXC7QI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"What is 'slugging,' the newest viral skin care hack?","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/what-is-slugging-the-newest-viral-skin-care-hack/VGO2T3GXXRD2XB4TLMYWLQV6RM/"},{"_id":"J5P632JSPRC23EJGACV6DFWDXQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1647286171096},"type":"text","content":"According to Cardone, the key to getting the results you want from any exercise is to find a program you can stick with. Maybe your date doesn't look like their photos, or they were rude to the bartender or server, or maybe there just simply wasn't a connection. It happens. But perhaps the most awkward scenario is when your date starts asking you questions that are just far too personal — and maybe downright intrusive — for a first meeting. All of a sudden, a casual conversation feels more like a police interrogation. In the fight against the challenges being faced by Georgia's first-time mothers, Nurse-Family Partnership's specially trained nurses are at the vanguard. Going into in-depth answers about these topics might feel like a way to connect with someone, but in reality you’ll likely come off as negative — and that’s because the subjects simply are negative."},{"_id":"C63GDNJCTNCVRH2CTJIH6LGX2E","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"AGAPUJ4YRRDZROGHCMNI3QN7BQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Why a dating coach believes texting is the death of a first date","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/why-a-dating-coach-believes-texting-is-the-death-of-a-first-date/64MXN3AJRNCBTD63YRKWNA4E7Y/"},{"_id":"Z2U5MZF44RG27HDTOMTD3K4DUY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641646},"type":"text","content":"If your date does ask a question you don’t feel comfortable answering, you can opt to respond by saying something like, “I’m happy to share more about that with you once we get to know each other a little better.” That way, you’re politely avoiding the question without completely shutting your date down."},{"_id":"PWOOJXRU5FGBLJGVEVTC4RNI7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641647},"type":"text","content":"You can then change the subject by asking something of your own: “What I’d like to know about you is if you’re planning any trips for next year, since your profile had so many interesting travel photos.” Of course, you can replace “travel” with anything else you picked up from their profile: cooking, hiking, photography, watching sports or training for a half marathon, perhaps."},{"_id":"EOEKDFLXMJF4TNURIMJCGHKN5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641648},"type":"text","content":"Follow up with your own interest in the subject. From a simple and easy question, a conversation is flowing and you’re getting to learn more about each other."},{"_id":"B6GNWF5ECZFEBFRO77L5YWOC2U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641649},"type":"text","content":"The key to a first date is keeping the conversation light while getting to know about the other’s hobbies and interests — and don’t forget humor. I would actually prefer you leave a first date not knowing any factual information, but instead knowing you laughed the whole time and felt great about yourself."},{"_id":"HLA2FSV6WNBBFBTUDZJNAVA4TY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"AE4JSOTGVJBKZELUECUNTG4CHA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Not every perceived flaw is a red flag when dating","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/not-every-perceived-flaw-is-a-red-flag-when-dating/6JEGPQN4JFDYLIE4B2BPDAVZ7Y/"},{"_id":"PQJTZAGM5FD2JMPVTTIETJNDEI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641650},"type":"text","content":"Meanwhile, avoid heavy topics that can bring up bad feelings, such as past relationships, relationship “deal-breakers”… and please don’t be one of the people who asks, “Why are you still single?” Maybe it sounds like a compliment to you, but most people don’t take it that way."},{"_id":"ZBUHIKWWZFCBVF4DPHWI2NW4FA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641651},"type":"text","content":"The purpose of a first date is not to map out a life plan with the person, including where you’ll send your 2.5 children to school and what to name your future dog. It’s a chance to see if you both enjoy being with each other and want to see each other again. There’s a time and place for deep conversations about the past and future, but a first date is all about being in the moment and relishing the present."},{"_id":"QBBGWHMYIZD5FEHMFAEJCKGB3Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"P4SG4VJEUFCZRDVUHJHU573XEQ","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"IMCEFGNRZ5HH5JFJQEAUUHLLOE"},"type":"divider"},{"_id":"EAVUNYRP6VDTHEPG577JLIT2PY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669652641652},"type":"text","content":"Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. "}],"display_date":"2022-11-29T13:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Too much, too soon? They’re rarely the magic solution people dream of."},{"_id":"WDC2AQICPBG7HIZLTUYUUG53QE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983946},"type":"text","content":"Now a wave of startups offer access to a new category of drugs coupled with intensive behavioral coaching online. But already concerns are emerging."},{"_id":"ZYPYXGNATVAGVJDX2JPY36FIO4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"WWKFF45TGFEGFHSZZD4EZBRZMU"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"BMI: The mismeasure of weight and the mistreatment of obesity","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/bmi-the-mismeasure-of-weight-and-the-mistreatment-of-obesity/Q26IMTIXH5HAHJKBGQGSL4E4BE/"},{"_id":"VJR75TZACZEZZPKNV5QVZCN6WE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983947},"type":"text","content":"These startups, spurred by hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from blue-chip venture capital firms, have signed up well over 100,000 patients and could reach millions more. These patients pay hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to access new drugs, called GLP-1 agonists, along with online coaching to encourage healthy habits."},{"_id":"4IDK5VH3YFEEBOLV7K4SIBMNGA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983948},"type":"text","content":"The startups initially positioned themselves in lofty terms. “This is the last weight loss program you’ll try,” said a 2020 marketing analysis by startup Calibrate Health, in messaging designed to reach one of its target demographics, the “working mom.” (Company spokesperson Michelle Wellington said the document does not reflect Calibrate’s current marketing strategy.)"},{"_id":"754LAVDYIBDEXIJZ7YJHHHIRJQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983949},"type":"text","content":"But while doctors and patients are intrigued by the new model, some customers complain online that reality is short of the buildup: They say they got canned advice and unresponsive clinicians — and some report they couldn’t get the newest drugs."},{"_id":"TL3DZJGJCNGTFAZF5PNT6QDSPE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983950},"type":"text","content":"Calibrate Health, a New York City-based startup, reported earlier this year it had served 20,000 people. Another startup, Found, headquartered in San Francisco, has served 135,000 patients since July 2020, CEO Sarah Jones Simmer said in an interview. Calibrate costs patients nearly $1,600 a year, not counting the price of drugs, which can hit nearly $1,500 monthly without insurance, according to drug price savings site GoodRx. (Insurers reimburse for GLP-1 agonists in limited circumstances, patients said.) Found offers a six-month plan for nearly $600, a company spokesperson said. (That price includes generic drugs, but not the newer GLP-1 agonists, like Wegovy.)"},{"_id":"ZKTMTBXVQBFOBFEBWUAWQQBXRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983951},"type":"text","content":"The two companies are beneficiaries of more than $200 million in combined venture funding, according to tracking by Crunchbase, a repository of venture capital investments. The firms say they’re on the vanguard of weight care, both citing the influence of biology and other scientific factors as key ingredients to their approaches."},{"_id":"J76AL7UOSNCSLGHKS4CEEM5PSE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983952},"type":"text","content":"There’s potentially a big market for these startups. More than 4 in 10 Americans are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, driving up their risk for cardiovascular conditions and Type 2 diabetes. Effective medical treatments are elusive and hard to access."},{"_id":"ZUMNIURZFVFVDL4YBOOFDONEQU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983953},"type":"text","content":"Centers that provide this specialty care “are overwhelmed,” said Dr. Fatima Stanford, an obesity medicine specialist at Massachusetts General in Boston, a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard. Her own clinic has a waitlist of 3,000."},{"_id":"57M25Q46SRHKPEJ5SKIQTH5MU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983954},"type":"text","content":"Stanford, who said she has advised several of these telemedicine startups, is bullish on their potential."},{"_id":"WIVXG5NIDFD5VKAZOC2LN7ZJVM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983955},"type":"text","content":"Dr. Scott Butsch, director of obesity medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, said the startups can offer care with less judgment and stigma than in-person peers. They’re also more convenient."},{"_id":"DPVOM7NFZBAT3JRT3CGMXDU2I4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983956},"type":"text","content":"Butsch, who learned about the model through consultancies, patients, and colleagues, wonders whether the startups are operating “to strategically find which patients respond to which drug.” He said they should coordinate well with behavioral specialists, as antidepressants or other medications may be driving weight gain. “Obesity is a complex disease and requires treatments that match its complexity,” he said. “I think programs that do not have a multidisciplinary team are less comprehensive and, in the long term, less effective.”"},{"_id":"DQCOCCXIDFF3RITW2LOMGI552U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983957},"type":"text","content":"The startups market a two-pronged product: first, the new class of GLP-1 agonists. While these medications are effective at provoking weight loss, Wegovy, one of two in this class specifically approved for this purpose, is in short supply due to manufacturing difficulties, according to its maker, Novo Nordisk. Others in the category can be prescribed off-label. But doctors generally aren’t familiar with the medications, Stanford said. In theory, the startups can bridge some of those gaps: They offer more specialized, knowledgeable clinicians."},{"_id":"OSB4B5HSENCPBK5PVKTSAOBK4A","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"V2ZEQLI5NBEHBL7OBQ55TYMRWA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Study: Physical fitness better indicator of health than BMI in children","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/study-physical-fitness-better-indicator-of-health-than-bmi-in-children/R5PT42LS6ZBF5OTMAHP2WRNWIQ/"},{"_id":"ULB7VCGDZRF2RNUJO5FF63KM3U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983958},"type":"text","content":"Then there’s the other prong: behavioral changes. The companies use televisits and online messaging with nutritionists or coaches to help patients incorporate new diet and exercise habits. The weight loss figures achieved by participants in clinical trials for the new drugs — up to 15% of body mass — were tied to such changes, according to Novo Nordisk."},{"_id":"SXGLKUSWRBFAJAGNVIYWWQPUR4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983959},"type":"text","content":"Social media sites are bursting with these startups’ ads, everywhere from podcasts to Instagram. A search of Meta’s ad library finds 40,000 ads on Facebook and Instagram between the two firms."},{"_id":"LODPA5LMMNGUFEDC6JYVCR7UEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983960},"type":"text","content":"The ads complement people’s own postings on social media: Numerous Facebook groups are devoted to the new type of drugs — some even focused on helping patients manage side effects, like changes in their bowel movements. The buzz is quantifiable: On TikTok, mentions of the new GLP-1 agonists tripled from last June to this June, according to an analysis by investment bankers at Morgan Stanley."},{"_id":"67KRJJM5VRHIDAEGNEAXPJW7AM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983961},"type":"text","content":"There’s now a feverish, expectant appetite for these medications among the startups’ clientele. Patients often complained that their friends had obtained a drug they weren’t offered, recalled Alexandra Coults, a former pharmacist consultant for Found. Coults said patients may have perceived some sort of bait-and-switch when in reality clinical reasons — like drug contraindications — guide prescribing decisions."},{"_id":"W6FZZBJCWNAPVDNM5RC2DBMJNM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983962},"type":"text","content":"Patient expectations influence care, Coults said. Customers came in with ideas shaped by the culture of fad diets and New Year’s resolutions, she said. “Quite a few people would sign up for one month and not continue.”"},{"_id":"357AXJT4Q5FHBMWLABF2NPUMF4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983963},"type":"text","content":"In interviews with KHN and in online complaints, patients also questioned the quality of care they received. Some said intake — which began by filling out a form and proceeded to an online visit with a doctor — was perfunctory. Once medication began, they said, requests for counseling about side effects were slow to be answered."},{"_id":"HLH2VCWNBVF2HDTZ5BLXFPIEGM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983964},"type":"text","content":"Jess Garrant, a Found patient, recalled that after she was prescribed zonisamide, a generic anticonvulsant that has shown some ability to help with weight loss, she felt “absolutely weird.”"},{"_id":"VTY6CVR4QBBRHAFINSTHYKFARI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983965},"type":"text","content":"“I was up all night and my thoughts were racing,” she wrote in a blog post. She developed sores in her mouth."},{"_id":"2LGVCMBOAVENVDPE4XO6A4PKMA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983966},"type":"text","content":"She sought advice and help from Found physicians, but their replies, she told KHN, “weren’t quick.” Nonemergency communications are routed through the company’s portal."},{"_id":"GOL2FABSX5HMXE7Z6KBEYSRUQY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983967},"type":"text","content":"It took a week to complete a switch of medications and have a new prescription arrive at her home, she said. Meanwhile, she said, she went to an urgent care clinic for the mouth sores."},{"_id":"PUDCSBJ23RFI7DVAAV44EQX7M4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ZX4MUTYGAZHPTOHIXIF2PHPN7A"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"'Walkable' neighborhoods linked to less obesity, diabetes","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/walkable-neighborhoods-linked-to-less-obesity-diabetes/WWQSLEXY25FJZFMERKCR5OEGEY/"},{"_id":"2WSFJ5R72JGMHBYO6OGYM6FOBA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983968},"type":"text","content":"Found frequently prescribes generic medications — often off-label — rather than just the new GLP-1 agonists, company executives said in an interview. Found said older generics like zonisamide are more accessible than the GLP-1 agonists advertised on social media and their own website. Both Butsch and Stanford said they’ve prescribed zonisamide successfully. Butsch said ramping up dosage rapidly can increase the risk of side effects."},{"_id":"T5AVWJRG3RDPBDD26K53AL3UZU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983969},"type":"text","content":"But Dr. Kim Boyd, chief medical officer of competitor Calibrate, said the older drugs “just haven’t worked.”"},{"_id":"2THP2IKHP5GLTDKTQ3XKYTVOLU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983970},"type":"text","content":"Patients of both companies have critiqued online and in interviews the startups’ behavioral care — which experts across the board maintain is integral to successful weight loss treatment. But some patients felt they simply had canned advice."},{"_id":"Q36HWDFE7JCHTCZXPKL4KC5SMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983971},"type":"text","content":"Other patients said they had ups and downs with their coaches. Dana Crom, an attorney, said she had gone through many coaches with Calibrate. Some were good, effective cheerleaders; others, not so good. But when kinks in the program arose, she said, the coach wasn’t able to help her navigate them. While the coach can report trouble with medications or the app, it appears those reports are no more effective than messages sent through the portal, Crom said."},{"_id":"EQXOFWNNDNHSNNJEWY6L2CTW3Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983972},"type":"text","content":"And what about when her yearlong subscription ends? Crom said she’d consider continuing with Calibrate."},{"_id":"GIQOHJ5JORAXRJML47C53RIBP4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983973},"type":"text","content":"Relationships with coaches, given the need to change behavior, are a critical element of the business models. Patients’ results depend “on how adherent they are to lifestyle changes,” said Found’s chief medical officer, Dr. Rehka Kumar."},{"_id":"6BFNI5F7ORC6LE25L5HTECJEX4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"GSAL7DXRR5ET3MEMHQLQIEIMKE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"A heavy statistic: 2 Georgia cities among nation's most obese","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/a-heavy-statistic-2-georgia-cities-among-nations-most-obese/VYSUGD6LKBCQZF2TR62RGSNRWM/"},{"_id":"QHIXFXORUFB4DMYRISLP4YB7X4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983974},"type":"text","content":"While the startups offer care to a larger geographic footprint, it’s not clear whether the demographics of their patient populations are different from those of the traditional bricks-and-mortar model. Calibrate’s patients are overwhelmingly white; over 8 in 10 have at least an undergraduate degree; over 8 in 10 are women, according to the company."},{"_id":"FB6OTC37FFA7JCA7RE3HBIMWWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983975},"type":"text","content":"And its earlier marketing strategies reflected that. The September 2020 “segmentation” document laid out three types of customers the company could hope to attract: perimenopausal or menopausal women, with income ranging from $75,000 to $150,000 a year; working mothers, with a similar income; and “men.”"},{"_id":"732HQZXC4FCNFFB57AO74I5CTE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983976},"type":"text","content":"Isabelle Kenyon, Calibrate’s CEO, said the company now hopes to expand its reach to partner with large employers, and that will help diversify its patients."},{"_id":"YNN26NY6OJEJRARGGHWZOJTRA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983977},"type":"text","content":"Patients will need to be convinced that the model — more affordable, more accessible — works for them. For her part, Garrant, who no longer is using Found, reflected on her experience, writing in her blog post that she was hoping for more follow-up and a more personal approach. “I don’t think it’s a helpful way to lose weight,” she said."},{"_id":"ZIQZIF5UA5E23DLQXZRSON77BA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"OPTCI7RBQVDIBBS6FBYZSTPDPI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"DOOHAB2O3FH2RD4DZJ23IAV4EU"},"type":"divider"},{"_id":"XYLQSD4DAFEPFDSZO2PYSLT6QY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669668983978},"type":"text","content":"Kaiser Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with policy analysis and polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at Kaiser Family Foundation. Spirulina — I recently started adding 1/2 teaspoon of it to my breakfast. What are your ideas about it? Green tea — I started drinking it because it is supposedly beneficial. How does an individual ever know whether it is helpful?"},{"_id":"7BG5P3IHJFDD3J6FIEZXWV5F3Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214226},"type":"text","content":"Since I have osteopenia, my endocrinologist wants me to eat more protein and reduce the quantity of leafy green veggies. Have you written an article about the nutritional value of beans?”"},{"_id":"FUM6JD2E4BBS3P4WE6RF2C2MVY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ACJLGSB7LBB3TPTIGMHYJDS7PQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Green tea extract promotes gut health, lowers blood sugar","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/study-green-tea-extract-promotes-gut-health-lowers-blood-sugar/JIFTSQHGIRB33JSKG2RAADCMZI/"},{"_id":"3JHIVOVC6NF2DG2JS7CZ6MN424","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214227},"type":"text","content":"Answer: Sounds like you’re taking good care of yourself, Richard. Let’s whittle away at your questions. Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae — organisms that live in the water and produce energy from the sun. A recent review in the journal Molecules gives a nutritional thumbs-up to spirulina. It is high in protein and other essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, which is often lacking in plant-based diets."},{"_id":"7S4C3KGDHJDGBL6CKJ4HMNFKWQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214228},"type":"text","content":"Spirulina also contains a host of compounds that helps the body fight inflammation and boost the immune system. Extracts of its blue-green pigments have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as natural color additives for a variety of foods and confections. And get this, NASA has used spirulina as a dietary supplement for astronauts."},{"_id":"HML7OUU6VZB63L2QRMWLTVZXFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214229},"type":"text","content":"Some cautions do remain, however. People with autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis or those on immune suppression drugs should avoid spirulina supplements because of their immune-stimulating effect. And because some unregulated products may contain unwanted contaminants, pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as young children should avoid it."},{"_id":"2NTOLL22EJBSDFCDSN45MEIC5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214230},"type":"text","content":"How does one know if green tea is beneficial? It’s kind of like how we know seat belts save lives. Studies have shown that green tea (and other types of tea from the Camellia sinensis plant) can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol and may even protect against cancer and other chronic diseases. By the way, green, black and oolong teas are from the same plant; they are just processed differently."},{"_id":"DMXKC3JT6VATDJXI35YK5VR6GI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214231},"type":"text","content":"Yes, I did write a recent column on the value of beans. If your paper did not run it, you can access it at www.montereyherald.com."},{"_id":"6ADZDPSY45FVXEOCJZWBJVGN2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"NYFP25ZJVJEGZE7ECJRI2X32RU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"IIODCJZ745G4FABDVVZRO7RTLQ"},"type":"divider"},{"_id":"NZ44P3LICFHSBNCNMWCA43MTHA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669651214233},"type":"text","content":"Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. By sending specially educated nurses to regularly visit moms-to-be from early pregnancy to the child’s second birthday, Nurse-Family Partnership is doing just that — lending a hand. With multiple locations in Georgia, and hopes of expanding even further within the state, the nonprofit is here to help."},{"_id":"X7KH53E3VZA43CBCFGCHCVRM6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983600},"type":"text","content":"“There also has been a challenge in finding formula,” the nonprofit told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked about what challenges it is facing in Georgia’s communities. “Access to timely care in general has been challenging and compromised because of the limited providers who accept Medicaid in this area. In addition, we have found the turnaround time is lengthy for Childcare and Parent Services for childcare, which results in many teen parents struggling to go to school and care for their babies."},{"_id":"BOEDBYIWYRCIROWN6OJGE5JN7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983601},"type":"text","content":"“Statewide in Georgia, Nurse-Family Partnership has found challenges with nurse retention and recruitment, plus safety concerns for nurses in the community. There has been an increase in mental health needs for the families we serve and concerns regarding intimate partner violence.”"},{"subtype":"youtube","referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1669649983602}},"provider":"https://www.youtube.com/oembed?maxwidth560&maxheight340&url","service":"oembed","id":"https://youtu.be/rn8V784A6tE","type":"youtube"},"_id":"YF4XZGVCOZC7JGDJIOFGEO7JGA","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"Nurse-Family Partnership","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","title":"Better Worlds Start with Great Mothers. And Great Mothers Start with Us.","type":"youtube","thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rn8V784A6tE/hqdefault.jpg","version":"1.0","thumbnail_height":360,"author_url":"https://www.youtube.com/@NurseFamilyPartnership","width":560,"thumbnail_width":480,"html":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?vrn8V784A6tE","_id":"https://youtu.be/rn8V784A6tE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1669649983602},"provider_name":"YouTube","height":315},"type":"oembed_response"},{"_id":"FYQYYJHY7BFPTLV3Q5PFGADAO4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"XQG76KOWGVGBHNQAR56B5TOXCE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Healthcare Georgia Foundation works to level the playing field","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/healthcare-georgia-foundation-works-to-level-the-playing-field/R5WEMMIQHJCX3LJQ63JJYMOEOY/"},{"_id":"O563Q5VDMNBS3MAXHOT4RP25TI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983604},"type":"text","content":"In the fight against the challenges being faced by Georgia’s first-time mothers, Nurse-Family Partnership’s specially trained nurses are at the vanguard. Behind the scenes, the nonprofit is dedicated to furthering its goals through research."},{"_id":"ZHMJ3CSJ3JGA5O6CFJJYVIIATA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983605},"type":"text","content":"“Nurse-Family Partnership is backed by over 45 years of research and proven outcomes for both mom and baby,” the nonprofit said. “We know from the randomized, controlled trials (considered the gold-standard of scientific studies), Nurse-Family Partnership has showed a 48% reduction in child abuse and neglect, 56% reduction in ER visits for accidents and poisonings, 50% reduction in language delays of child age 2 and 82% increase in months employed.”"},{"_id":"7QR27RYS5ZALDOBDXMDOD4XWJE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983606},"type":"text","content":"It’s that two-pronged approach — research and specialized nursing — that makes it all come together."},{"_id":"UBWAWT634JGAHENKLCZKHJSDB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983607},"type":"text","content":"“In 2022, Nurse-Family Partnership in the Albany area identified several cases of prenatal and post-partum preeclampsia and post-partum hemorrhage,” the organization said. “Our mental health assessments have provided referrals for services. We have helped navigate community resources for intimate partner violence when it is identified. We have also assisted with resources for homelessness.”"},{"subtype":"youtube","referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1669649983608}},"provider":"https://www.youtube.com/oembed?maxwidth560&maxheight340&url","service":"oembed","id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?vo-yizjH-xTc","type":"youtube"},"_id":"END76PZIGBASFIU7PZXOOTINNM","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"Nurse-Family Partnership","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","title":"Nurse-Family Partnership national mom recruitment video","type":"youtube","thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/o-yizjH-xTc/hqdefault.jpg","version":"1.0","thumbnail_height":360,"author_url":"https://www.youtube.com/@NurseFamilyPartnership","width":560,"thumbnail_width":480,"html":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?vo-yizjH-xTc","_id":"https://www.youtube.com/watch?vo-yizjH-xTc","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1669649983608},"provider_name":"YouTube","height":315},"type":"oembed_response"},{"_id":"4W3DATRQFVFHTHLEKGA3SXBS3M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3CQLD6AUMFHP3DHW23J6XAA4TQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Visiting Nurse, a nonprofit Georgia residents can depend on","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/visiting-nurse-a-nonprofit-georgia-residents-can-depend-on/PUM6YE6LCBDLNDHKFOQWKPUY5M/"},{"_id":"Y27CQAQPTVHUNEUYRFWVJDZ2ZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983610},"type":"text","content":"Nurse-Family Partnership is always looking to expand, but it needs the community’s help to do it."},{"_id":"QKDBGQC3KVBO7NVTMQH6SR6LFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983611},"type":"text","content":"“Community involvement is the backbone of the National Service Office’s ability to support a national network of local Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First programs,” the nonprofit said. “We invite residents to connect with their local Nurse-Family Partnership location and show interest in joining their Community Advisory Board. The purpose of the Community Advisory Board is to bring the voice of the community to help share the implementation of the model and develop key partnerships within the community to help support families. Plus, the Community Advisory Board helps advocate for funding and sustainability for Nurse-Family Partnership to serve more families."},{"_id":"6URMHYVZRJHKFOYCKD2H5ILVSM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983612},"type":"text","content":"“Investments in the National Service Office for Nurse-Family Partnership and Child First provides accessibility to those who need these proven interventions. Donations from the community further ensure accountability for both growth and performance and yield positive long-term health, mental wellness and self-sufficiency outcomes for families in communities across the country today and for generations to come.”"},{"_id":"GUT5JR4ITJC5FH4QWNETX3IRSY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669649983613},"type":"text","content":"To get involved through a local Community Advisory Board, contact giving@nursefamilypartnership.org or call 866-864-5226. After all, she wrote the book “This Is Your Brain on Food” and studies how gut bacteria can trigger metabolic processes and brain inflammation that affect memory."},{"_id":"K2P4KCCP3BA6DALVENEVKID3AE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638235567877},"type":"text","content":"Studies point to the idea we might be able to reduce the possibility of dementia by avoiding foods that can compromise our gut bacteria and weaken our memory and focus, she wrote for CNBC."},{"_id":"CM43IHUKEVAYVDFDB2GJOHVTAU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"32AYTDW6OZFQNNIR67S6MC6IKQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Drinking two glasses of soda daily can increase your risk of an early death, study says","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/world/drinking-two-glasses-soda-daily-can-increase-your-risk-early-death-study-says/YEnEIipndro3r2Q75ltRLJ/"},{"_id":"CSUQRGTGPRBETE34HNCSHOUNIU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638275486303},"type":"text","content":"Naidoo wrote that she tries to avoid or cut down on these five things “to fight inflammation and promote brain health, sharp thinking and good decision-making.”"},{"level":2,"_id":"4ZSETM4N25E53NJFCNV7I5MZ6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638275486304},"type":"header","content":"Added sugars"},{"_id":"4WMEQ6XICVG5ZCUMAY6JHQPZY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638275486305},"type":"text","content":"Although the brain needs glucose — a form of sugar — to fuel cellular activities, too much could cause memory impairments and reduce the plasticity of the part of the brain that controls memory, Naidoo wrote."},{"_id":"RL2D3PTDXFEEFJ4OFKIEYUU5YE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638275486306},"type":"text","content":"“Consuming unhealthy processed foods like baked goods and soda, which are often loaded with refined and added sugars — often in the form of high-fructose corn syrup — floods the brain with too much glucose,” she said."},{"level":2,"_id":"OUHKT27VNFH25N6AICKPZZOW74","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638275486307},"type":"header","content":"Fried foods"},{"_id":"EYE3VJ3TKNB6DFRSZXLUVNLMGQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388206},"type":"text","content":"When it comes to brain health, Naidoo wrote, fried foods are a “less is more” dish."},{"_id":"QNRHUZSPOFFSHAYKEYJPCPBE4E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388207},"type":"text","content":"A 2016 Cambridge University study that included 18,080 people found that a diet high in fried foods was linked to lower scores in learning and memory. The likely reason: These guilty pleasures cause inflammation that can damage the blood vessels that supply the brain with blood. Another study that year found that people who consumed more fried foods were more likely to develop depression in their lifetime."},{"_id":"IAE7B7GQKNA3NPNTF3ECXUZSLY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388208},"type":"text","content":"If you eat fried food every day, Naidoo recommends cutting back to once a week. Once a week? Cut back to once a month."},{"_id":"YVCNIGAN4FFU5B4IHI6PY4Q4PE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ALENBER5IVABRLYNXGV4WES4C4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Fried chicken increases risk of death for women by 13%, study finds","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/fried-chicken-increases-risk-death-for-women-percent-study-finds/ZeDdVjDsx1KrIepBmPNbdP/"},{"level":2,"_id":"EIEWYVCVEZG4PPLXUBWG6CLQ7Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388210},"type":"header","content":"High-GI carbs"},{"_id":"B4FTRMXW6BARLHIRTDSMBTRPA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388211},"type":"text","content":"Bread and pasta might not be sweet, but your body processes them much the same way it does sugar. A 2018 study in Spain questioned more than 15,000 people to determine which carbs were linked to depression."},{"_id":"XBWKHPDDGNBKDE4MXFVWAUWSLQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388212},"type":"text","content":"Carbohydrates such as whole grains and foods high in fiber were classified “better quality” and were ranked low on the glycemic index, which measures how fast foods convert to glucose during digestion. The quicker the conversion, the higher its GI ranking."},{"_id":"WDVYEBCWSRHTJPSYSW7LGKHXIA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388213},"type":"text","content":"The researchers found that participants who ate more better-quality carbs were 30% less likely to develop depression. Low-GI foods include green veggies, most fruits, carrots, kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils."},{"level":2,"_id":"NFLDFX6O6JBD7MWIKAUPVQCZ3Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388214},"type":"header","content":"Alcohol"},{"_id":"NETNEQR645CHBGQS4DB6HSNXKI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388215},"type":"text","content":"Alcohol has a large role in the holidays, both Christmas and New Year’s."},{"_id":"DGG3M5TJ5BDD3LXZUXOMYXQVFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388216},"type":"text","content":"In 2018, Archana Singh-Manoux, a research professor and director at the French Institute of Health and Medical Research, and her colleagues followed 9,087 people over 23 years to see how alcohol related to the incidence of dementia, Naidoo wrote."},{"_id":"72UDI5SR3ZHLZGB7JYHH5UDK3A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388217},"type":"text","content":"They reported in the British Medical Journal that people who drank no alcohol or who consumed more than 14 drinks per week had a higher risk of dementia compared to those who drank alcohol in moderation."},{"_id":"B6CEKNTBGZFLZFQOA4OARQFRFY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"TJKWKQHVU5CNJABSBOSZ5YDUKE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Study: No amount of alcohol is safe for your brain","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/study-no-amount-of-alcohol-is-safe-for-your-brain/UZUIERVJENAO5NF6K5AK76EJKY/"},{"level":2,"_id":"RWFLSXY2BBHZBFBSV4JGSWOSVA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388219},"type":"header","content":"Nitrates"},{"_id":"RQ677UGPUJGSNGGXPSICM7LXZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388220},"type":"text","content":"Bacon, sausage and salami contain nitrates, which is used as a preservative and color enhancers in deli slices."},{"_id":"CGCC5DRPGFCNPNIE52YZ3WSTTI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388221},"type":"text","content":"In a March 2020 study, researcher at Johns Hopkins Medical School found nitrates could alter gut bacteria in a way that causes bipolar disorder."},{"_id":"RQUA67ONSFFZTFYJMVLZWEG3NM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388222},"type":"text","content":"“No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start eating in a way that gives you the best possible chance of staving off dementia as you age and making sure that you feel focused and sharp every day,” Naidoo concluded."},{"_id":"RDQ4ZO6KRRHLRI6HH4HSEBEYFM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1638283388223},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here. They could be burned out on clinical nursing, or just prefer a change of pace and an opportunity to sharpen new skills while still using and leveraging their education and experience in nursing."},{"_id":"BEKCYKXWIRCKXFBYLP667CKROU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366560},"type":"text","content":"Before switching careers, you might want to take a few steps to prepare for the major life change:"},{"_id":"R4S5SGZXIFEXBBWVU4EYAQLJG4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"NJV5WQ2ZQRCYNGDYTOWOYDBUUY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Pulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},{"_id":"IYK3UIPGVZBXNPGFCS3JDYKMZU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366561},"type":"text","content":"Research multiple careers of interest: To decide where to focus efforts, learn about the skill requirements, schedule and compensation for desired careers prior to launching a job search to determine which nonclinical career would be the best fit."},{"_id":"CL3OQXEAZNAFPISNXESWDNYNGM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366562},"type":"text","content":"Try out a job on a part-time basis prior to making the full-time leap. Sometimes, the grass seems greener on the other side, but nonclinical jobs might not provide the career satisfaction desired. Therefore, it may be a safer plan to test the waters by getting a part-time side-gig in a nonclinical role before making the move out of clinical care."},{"_id":"XPYLXK27SFFZBLDSUVIJT2AVNU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366563},"type":"text","content":"Prepare for financial or schedule changes: Switching from one job to the other often creates unintended consequences in various aspects of daily life. You should explore how a new nonclinical role could affect finances, as well as work schedule and commute. Then, you can implement any necessary arrangements and accommodations (transportation, childcare, budget, etc.) prior to making a major career change."},{"_id":"Q35NOP3KRJHHRK65EPNPYAV5GQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366564},"type":"text","content":"Many nonclinical roles are ideal for people with a background in clinical nursing, and health care-related skills and expertise are often in high demand by a variety of employers. Here are some nonclinical career options for nurses who wish to make a change:"},{"level":2,"_id":"IXFF5PGQOFELZBEGC4DILT6TYM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366565},"type":"header","content":"Health care administration"},{"_id":"GONZKPPMSNCBNP3NSTMF5DSCWI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431130},"type":"text","content":"Health care administration or hospital executive is an excellent option for nurses with clinical experience who would like to make a career transition into an administrative leadership role. Health care administration is often a lucrative career, and jobs are available in a variety of settings, including hospitals, clinics, public health organizations, long-term care facilities and physician offices. Some employers may require an additional degree in public health or business such as a Master of Public Health or Master in Healthcare Administration. Some potential roles include chief nursing officer, operations officer, medical director and medical administrator. Certifications are available from a variety of professional associations, including the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management and the American College of Healthcare Executives."},{"level":2,"_id":"O4GV6VLBP5EGND4A5DJYXVGX7Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366566},"type":"header","content":"Medical writer"},{"_id":"E3KDLV64CBBWDN5AU5F3ILGWFY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431132},"type":"text","content":"Health care corporations, magazines, websites and journals are always seeking quality clinical content. Many nurses have a suitable background of clinical knowledge, medical terminology and health care experience to offer companies and publishers. The American Medical Writers Association provides information, career guidance, conferences, networking and certifications for medical writers."},{"_id":"WGH5JYPE4ZCPPFJDGRWQ4SMXB4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"G4P6AXFMQ5GDBCZ6HWOCE7IPG4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"ETSU offering online forensic nurse certificate","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/etsu-offering-online-forensic-nurse-certificate/QJHNCBZDUJGRRF2JAGFRIAGMNM/"},{"level":2,"_id":"KWPZZLQSDBHVTL7ZUZGZHJQ63Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366567},"type":"header","content":"Medical legal consultant"},{"_id":"NMLEAP2JYVGD5PSIG7YZPRRJUQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431135},"type":"text","content":"Nurses’ clinical expertise is valuable to the legal profession in forensics, medical malpractice, medical product liability and insurance claims. “If you enjoy medical problem-solving, researching and analyzing information, and working with others, then legal nurse consulting may be for you,” according to an article on Nurse.org that provides more details on how to become a nurse legal consultant. As a legal consultant, nurses can provide expert testimony, help secure expert witnesses, act as a jury consultant, or help with research and preparation of exhibits to be presented in the case. According to career website Glassdoor.com, legal nurse consultants earn an average annual income of about $82,000, with upside earnings of $116,000 or more annually."},{"level":2,"_id":"2LEE6GCCX5ELTIJBQDFJKD6KVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366568},"type":"header","content":"Medical sales"},{"_id":"HLUF2WLHXRHBXHXAIYCHRKOF2A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431137},"type":"text","content":"Medical sales companies benefit from nurses’ firsthand knowledge and experience with the medical devices and equipment they are selling. Working as a medical sales representative might require travel, long hours on the phone or in meetings, and sales skills such as relationship building, negotiation and prospecting. However, careers in medical sales are often financially rewarding and provide a suitable job option for those who enjoy working with people and building relationships."},{"level":2,"_id":"H6WLSB675BGZJAORKKCAGE37GY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366569},"type":"header","content":"Patient advocate"},{"_id":"AEHF5SLF6RER3O4TOMPWUWZNZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431139},"type":"text","content":"Working as a patient advocate is a fitting career for nurses who still want to continue to work directly with patients and their families, while making an impact from a nonclinical standpoint. Advocates help patients and their families to successfully navigate the health care system bureaucracy, including insurance companies, hospital system red tape, clinical research options and more. They ensure patients receive the highest quality of care for the best price, while protecting patients’ rights and most effectively using the insurance benefits available to them. Similar roles may be called case manager or care manager. Online job aggregator Indeed.com lists multiple jobs for “RN patient advocate,” including this one at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Atlanta."},{"_id":"IBZXBCSW7RD2FESKEYBKAGX6AA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"Z626YVBYUNHBZHPWLH5EYQDBGI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"May, spring seminars and continuing ed opportunities for nurses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/may-spring-seminars-and-continuing-ed-opportunities-for-nurses/HGSO2ZGH4RFCVN24LQFOENMIAY/"},{"level":2,"_id":"YHRHMDXVY5HMDOGBPGCWR3QCZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1619439366570},"type":"header","content":"Health care staffing"},{"_id":"SANWC7YCVFBX5LHBBBEP53QLFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1621340431142},"type":"text","content":"Medical staffing is a large industry that always needs strong recruiters and account managers who are familiar with the health care industry. Medical recruiters help match health care employers with health care professionals for permanent or temporary employment opportunities. Nurses can be successful recruiters because they know the industry and the lingo, as well as what questions to ask and how to match clinical skill sets for the best fit. Such burnout has prompted as many as 90% of nurses to consider leaving the field."},{"_id":"4VF37T3ADFATJEHI7BVBE4B4ZA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"LY6EL6XMJZECTOTUJYJFPAQFQQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Many people are feeling 'pangry.' Here's how to deal with it","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/many-people-are-feeling-pangry-heres-how-to-deal-with-it/R3WCN4GVHJCX7G7KOOC7FCLLT4/"},{"_id":"36FHODNLIJDA5M6BMUMDW2X2MM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063953},"type":"text","content":"The first step to avoiding burnout is to know the signs of the physical, mental and emotional weariness that can compound over time."},{"level":2,"_id":"S4BAAXIZ2ZGNDIVXPWAB7HODVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063954},"type":"header","content":"Most common signs of burnout"},{"_id":"55FA2NJQQFCDRGNVMLQJYIKHZ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063955},"type":"text","content":"Physical fatigue. The University of South Florida noted that one of the earliest signs of nurse burnout is physical exhaustion. Considering more than half of nurses regularly work more than 10 hours in a shift, it’s normal to feel tired leaving work. But nurses should not feel as tired when they wake up as they do when they go to sleep."},{"_id":"2PG2QNPJFNHIBDZQ4XXRTNG4X4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063956},"type":"text","content":"Feeling under-appreciated. Everyone has days when they just don't want to go to work. But a constant dread of your shift can contribute to physical and emotional exhaustion. A 2015 study in the journal Annals of Behavioural Medicine found feeling undervalued was more stressful to nurses than the work itself."},{"_id":"YF32FGB66JA35E5VWR4X56XRMU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063957},"type":"text","content":"Feeling indifferent. No longer feeling fulfilled with the job is often the start of compassion fatigue, or no longer sensing a connection to patients according to the American Nursing Association's Healthy Nurse Healthy Nation initiative. Unchecked, that can lead to poor outcomes and medical errors, which in turn feed the cycle of dread."},{"_id":"2SDECCYTGJG7JMTOTYUNJI3RH4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"7S2FGK5FXNABFKGXPEU53MPG4Q"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"How nurses can overcome compassion fatigue","url":"https://www.ajc.com/business/overcoming-compassion-fatigue/0PYrCXdsm5Flrr9PmQKZDM/"},{"_id":"TZTVBNY6ZFETTMNTF672GWP6VE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063958},"type":"text","content":"Resistance to change. Nursing is a complicated profession, with the need to juggle medical knowledge, human interaction and time management with life-and-death consequences. For nurses already stressed out, the website Nursing.org warns that even small changes can be overwhelming and interfere with professional success."},{"_id":"BG3EW3ZAWVCXFKODUQAYRJ2VCU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063959},"type":"text","content":"Becoming sick. Nurses are human, too, and like everyone else, can become physically ill. But anxiety and depression, not to mention simple stress, can manifest into physical symptoms such as gastrointestinal problems, chronic pain and a low immune system, according to an interview with Sarah A. Delgado, a clinical practice specialist with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses."},{"_id":"AKJJLEKTFNCLDPNQCPS43KIDOU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"SQ7SODC2TFHL3LXK4FA3KHFK2Y"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Need to relieve stress? Try talking to yourself","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/world/need-relieve-stress-try-talking-yourself/mLRaK4ZdO1HLuSkCw0A7HM/"},{"_id":"WTVFNCK25NG6ZJVZUIU2TQUKLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063960},"type":"text","content":"These symptoms may seem broad, and the list is hardly an exhaustive tally of the possible signs of burnout in such a complicated profession. And, as Delgado notes, some nurses are known to dismiss individual burnout signs over a desire to power through."},{"_id":"3R5MI6YRCFG7BNFQAGZ7ZW6RAA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063962},"type":"text","content":"But recognizing the signs can be the first step toward addressing the stress that accompanies the job and becoming a better nurse. Many jobs offer employee assistance programs for help, and the National Academy of Medicine provides an online list of resources."},{"_id":"H6EAWAQCBBANHNY3KWPPAJXCTU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656414063963},"type":"text","content":"Even tending to the basics of better sleep, nutrition and exercise can have a positive impact on burnout. That, in turn, boosts job satisfaction and job performance – not to mention showcases the ethics and care that have made nursing the most honest and ethical profession among Americans for 20 years running."},{"_id":"NXLNLAY4CVDIPI25OSSMRJND6U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656419102427},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-25T17:21:08.579Z","headlines":{"basic":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout"},"first_publish_date":"2019-03-25T12:01:10Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/sponsor/a-better-you","parent":{"default":"/sponsor"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/sponsor","name":"A Better You","_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/sponsor","default":"/sponsor","BottomNav":null,"SectionMap":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"A Better You","Sponsor":{"sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags":"false","sponsor_desktop_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg","sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags":null,"sponsor_mobile_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg","sponsor_url_title":"AJC Pulse Magazine","sponsor_related_box_title":"\\"A Better You,\\" sponsored by Wellstar","disable_sponsor_related_box":"false","sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message":"false","disable_advertiser_content_label":"true","sponsor_related_box_include_tags":"sp-abetteryou","advertiser_name":"Wellstar","sponsor_url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},"_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"SectionMap":},"order":{"ComposerNav":1016}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./sponsor/a-better-you","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-25T17:21:08.932Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/11-22-2021/t_c7d12481e97d4a3981057df2fc47a90b_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_MCT_LIFE_HEALTH_HOSPITALWORKERS_BURNOUT_2_TB.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"Signs of nursing burnout"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":1920,"caption":"Dr. Shammeta Thanki is an anesthesiologist at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. (Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune/TNS)","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/11-22-2021/t_c7d12481e97d4a3981057df2fc47a90b_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_MCT_LIFE_HEALTH_HOSPITALWORKERS_BURNOUT_2_TB.jpg","height":1080}}}},"canonical_url":"/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/","_id":"BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027611},"type":"text","content":"Oh, my aching feet! When nurses don’t say that at the end of a shift, they may still be thinking it. Sometimes the pain starts just a couple of hours in."},{"_id":"AEPZQBLZJFAAVLPOLYGNYW5NZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027612},"type":"text","content":"And it's not just whining. According to a 2014 study cited by the National Institutes of Health, nurses are at high risk for all musculoskeletal disorders. Foot and ankle MSDs were so common among pediatric hospital nurses that they'd caused physical activity limitations in one of six nurses studied."},{"_id":"TWRJVHOLURC4PM4PFUQMGJ7KX4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"W4CHQZ77SRGHDACANOV7KX5IPA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"5 easy ways to stomp nagging foot pain","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/easy-ways-stomp-nagging-foot-pain/oshsB3StQPqdfgpFfhJa2M/"},{"_id":"NMXUYOP55ND5ZEZSVSUWTN25YQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027614},"type":"text","content":"But foot pain doesn't have to come with the territory. There are steps nurses can take to prevent pain and extend their days at this rewarding career."},{"level":2,"_id":"V5VZR2RUBJECFKNCAJF2N2TOTM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027615},"type":"header","content":"Here are five ways to take good care of your feet while you’re taking great care of your patients:"},{"_id":"PJZREAZ3OFE2LDVQBOWHV44F5M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027616},"type":"text","content":"1. Banish blisters. When you experience friction against your foot, the outer layer of your skin separates and fills with fluid. Usually, you can prevent blisters by wearing shoes that fit and socks that wick moisture, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association."},{"_id":"FMHNZXIHIJHHNGF5CTH5BDYZCU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027617},"type":"text","content":"The APMA also offers a list of approved foot powders or creams that can limit friction on your heels and toes."},{"_id":"2IKOTPOKOFFAPPXDQQRSWEYH44","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027619},"type":"text","content":"2. Fight the impulse to \\"ride it out.\\" If you're new to nursing or recently switched to a shift that requires more standing, resist the impulse to fight your way through the new stress on your feet, physiotherapist Rob Thorburn told ABC Life. \\"The people who keep going through and their body doesn't quite adapt, they get those overuse injuries,\\" he said."},{"_id":"KCVZDJQRBRGMLJN7HIUTCES27Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027620},"type":"text","content":"3. Buy the right shoes. Podiatrist Patrick Raftery from central west New South Wales advised nurses to avoid choosing shoes based on looks. \\"Make sure there's plenty of room in the toe, so when you're walking around you don't bump your toe against the top of the shoe,\\" he told ABCL. \\"Good leather will actually mold, have a memory and actually be more comfortable over a long period of time.\\""},{"_id":"34TBO5LHDVHHNGPUQFE7VHRFQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027621},"type":"text","content":"Other shoe must-haves include well-fastened, enclosed footwear, a wide heel, a firm back that will support your ankles and cushioned lining."},{"_id":"IETYMAYN5NHT5BYSAOMTWX2Y3Q","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"CRNCJBBGBVBIRKJF2HKHYABLXA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Nursing and nutrition: How do you take care of yourself when you take care of others most of the time?","url":"https://www.ajc.com/classifieds/jobs/nursing-and-nutrition/HUl3hr77giL1mEXEQFnz3J/"},{"_id":"YKS5WM7UZ5GTFD5VZI6ONWNIFY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027623},"type":"text","content":"4. Walk in water. For after-work foot care, Thorburn stressed the benefits of water. \\"Warm water tends to relieve the muscles and the hydrostatic pressure as well,\\" he said. \\"Getting into the water is often a good way of offloading all the bones and muscles, so going for a swim or even just walking in water would be beneficial.\\""},{"_id":"UG3L3NDOTVBOFPRNQS2L4T262A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027624},"type":"text","content":"5. Try some yoga. Seriously, yoga can stretch your foot muscles and increase your range of motion, according to Annette Tersigni, RN and founder of YogaNurse®. \\"Start with a simple stretching exercise by rolling a tennis or golf ball under your feet. Then, proceed to a standing pose like Tadasana (Mountain Pose) to build awareness of your feet,\\" she said. \\"You can then proceed to yoga poses like downward facing dog and hero pose that can give your feet a nice stretch.\\""},{"_id":"4LR4RVEAVZEA3HAZYUGJDF5GTY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646128027625},"type":"text","content":"It’s important to remember, noted Tersigni, that while yoga can help alleviate foot pain, it won’t address the underlying cause. “If you’re suffering from chronic foot pain accompanied by tingling sensation or numbness, get professional help as soon as possible.”"},{"_id":"J3O63JP7KVD3VGOFUWHH43QO7Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-25T17:20:16.575Z","headlines":{"basic":"5 ways nurses can treat their feet right"},"first_publish_date":"2019-03-25T11:59:27Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/sponsor/a-better-you","parent":{"default":"/sponsor"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/sponsor","name":"A Better You","_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/sponsor","default":"/sponsor","BottomNav":null,"SectionMap":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"A Better You","Sponsor":{"sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags":"false","sponsor_desktop_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg","sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags":null,"sponsor_mobile_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg","sponsor_url_title":"AJC Pulse Magazine","sponsor_related_box_title":"\\"A Better You,\\" sponsored by Wellstar","disable_sponsor_related_box":"false","sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message":"false","disable_advertiser_content_label":"true","sponsor_related_box_include_tags":"sp-abetteryou","advertiser_name":"Wellstar","sponsor_url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},"_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"SectionMap":},"order":{"ComposerNav":1016}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./sponsor/a-better-you","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-25T17:20:17.111Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-28-2022/t_7dc2dcbb09ee44fc87895cb4be135207_name_t_811198cd835647788822ac05cf9d91e9_name_190201_4584235_6_basic_foot_care_tips_for_healthy_feet_1549053456_1000_v1549310055_.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"6 basic foot care tips for healthy feet"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":960,"caption":"6 basic foot care tips for healthy feet","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-28-2022/t_7dc2dcbb09ee44fc87895cb4be135207_name_t_811198cd835647788822ac05cf9d91e9_name_190201_4584235_6_basic_foot_care_tips_for_healthy_feet_1549053456_1000_v1549310055_.jpg","height":540}}}},"canonical_url":"/lifestyles/health/ways-nurses-can-treat-their-feet-right/gmXkqBDSKUIDcl4twbKxAO/","_id":"ANLGX3V3IIDI5KIIKRLTCFI3NM"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1594149803868},"type":"text","content":"You see the stories all the time — What I wish I’d learned in … (insert various scenarios here). No matter how much we’re taught, we know a situation will arise we weren’t prepared for."},{"_id":"QXWJIOGNWVGINLJ6VR2TITG6AA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131600},"type":"text","content":"The same goes for nursing school. Students learn what they need to know to care for patients, but those aren’t the only skills needed to be successful."},{"_id":"AVGPWWOJQFDR3DGYXVBPMAQIHU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"JPZMLQASMVCRDCUHSVRXA53DOA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"4 common reasons nurses are written up and how to prevent it","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/4-common-reasons-nurses-are-written-up-and-how-to-prevent-it/6YFLWE6YKJE73KLCKNMYCMHDYU/"},{"_id":"XMHVC2ETMZFXBJTNRTOJDONTEQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131602},"type":"text","content":"“Sometimes the non-clinical, non-nursing, non-medical stuff is what really can make or break a shift,” Nurse.org wrote, identifying five skills new nurses say wish they’d learned in school."},{"_id":"4SMANEXGDVCMPPU6EX5EVDQVNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131603},"type":"text","content":"Those skills are:"},{"level":2,"_id":"6APK2F6EENEWBKOVG6CQLCJZ6U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131604},"type":"header","content":"Communication"},{"_id":"BJCTUJIBEBDHNLHEO3J4MZ6JWI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131605},"type":"text","content":"Nurses are expected to communicate verbally and in writing, as well as gather orders from the computer, assess patients physically and through family history and charts, and interact with other health care workers."},{"_id":"V4JBLLYNB5D53N7M3L47MMX5NQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131606},"type":"text","content":"“Good communication means entering each interaction with patients, coworkers and management with the intention of understanding, listening, and addressing concerns, questions and opinions,” the nursing site wrote."},{"_id":"JZBPVLKKSRB5HLDUQVF5HKWP24","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"QTDNY53DYRHINP47XBXTZOHUKM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Real world advice for nursing graduates","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/real-world-advice-for-nursing-graduates/ZW7CVJ2ZFZHXJB27VCXBKCOBGA/"},{"_id":"PJBIUOU43BDSXHIWEIRQQNZ2NU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131608},"type":"text","content":"Some tips for better communication include:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"BEBW7O53IJCBFNY6VLNJQM2DWM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Speak clearly and avoid medical jargon when talking with patients and their families."},{"_id":"E3FXT57EFBGXHHMTS42YCLJXY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Maintain eye contact."},{"_id":"LFYTWPE44NDG7CH5U5SKVKBYRQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Put yourself on the same level as the patient. Try to avoid talking down to them."},{"_id":"6E6SMBX6UJFAZHHMF6SC6UFXLA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Avoid calling the patient “sweetie” or “honey.” Instead, ask them how they’d like to be addressed."}]},{"level":2,"_id":"MW6ZEXJCONHOVBQO466WH6M64E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131610},"type":"header","content":"Delegation"},{"_id":"72QXT2YZYFEDHEGY33PQXUYBMM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131611},"type":"text","content":"We’ve all heard the saying, “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — that’s just not feasible."},{"_id":"D7WFFIIXC5FS5GRQVUA66AXWYY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131612},"type":"text","content":"It’s not always easy to assign tasks to others, however, especially if they are older or more experienced. But you want to ensure you have the right person doing the right task in every circumstance, so it’s important to be able to delegate responsibilities."},{"level":2,"_id":"2BYYM2FGYRDADODZIXNPB4TVWI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131613},"type":"header","content":"Negotiation"},{"_id":"4BMHDLDU2FBE7AAYHLVCRHKASM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131614},"type":"text","content":"Knowing how to negotiate your salary, vacation days and bonuses is a skill everyone — including nurses — should know."},{"_id":"UZ62OY4NSZAT3GO3ISIIJHVTL4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131615},"type":"text","content":"Nurse.org points out a few things to keep in mind before signing your first nursing contract:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"4SGBWE5DLZC2VDTJNWC4EVOBQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Salary"},{"_id":"PPY5HALDNRGYPLJHJFDHVORUHU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Bonuses"},{"_id":"2OWWOHA73RD6ROS47VU6246HI4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Vacation days"},{"_id":"5KFITGXGY5DPHAI3KCJPYA2ZYM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Insurance benefits"},{"_id":"KQGF5BAVB5CRPJ5UZ2E66HN2DA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Scheduling"},{"_id":"JNFGL2K4BFFATI34GUUIEQQEJM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Noncompete clause"},{"_id":"B5K63JT5OFD7NIHNSOYBAFUYS4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Orientation"}]},{"_id":"GX3XJFN7YBDIHJIKTESUJTJLHY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"OZCPIFJXU5D2BO3JCUXZDEMQ4U"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"5 highest paying nursing jobs right now","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/5-highest-paying-nursing-jobs-right-now/JLX5BKMXCVGPJBHEEYXEWJU3SU/"},{"level":2,"_id":"KLOTERI4URH5VE576YUDDHIBZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131618},"type":"header","content":"Resignation"},{"_id":"NRCBBANQ65BENHFHO3ZLUXA5CI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131619},"type":"text","content":"Sometimes it’s time to move on. How you leave a job can determine whether you’ll ever be rehired by the hospital or facility."},{"_id":"HBQU2HM7MFABRM5VU3V3LUKNCY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131620},"type":"text","content":"Be sure you know how much notice you’re required to give — some places require more than the standard two weeks notice. Keep your letter of resignation professional so you don’t burn any bridges behind you."},{"_id":"G7N552Y3KJFGVBQYX7OIEZ5VT4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5F666OFKOJGA3DVINVYYJRMZTE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Free continuing education options for nurses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/free-continuing-education-options-for-nurses/ANBTIGFMTBGP5ESIUKAFAJRUXI/"},{"level":2,"_id":"F3AVGRT66NF5ZHA5IADJAYWFXE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131622},"type":"header","content":"Mediation"},{"_id":"ZG3DDQ7YTRDXJEGZXZFVQ5Z64I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131623},"type":"text","content":"Every job comes with conflict in some form. Trying to manage workplace conflicts can be a daunting task, but you can learn how."},{"_id":"H55FLW7Q6BBFLJSOJPS5Z7WN2I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131624},"type":"text","content":"“Conflict resolution is how strong nurses and leaders are made. Because communication is a large part of the nursing profession, conflict is readily found throughout shifts,” Nurse.org wrote. “Reducing workplace conflict helps keep patients safe, boosts morale, and increases shift efficiency.”"},{"_id":"4VENHAQCEFDPRDIHZ32ZZA4DKE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131625},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"MVCQ25QR3VBONLJP3BVKCSJ44Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131626},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"4YZ2DQQN7BH4DINGEUURMTNUL4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131627},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"W24L3QIKYFEVXC5MIMRZXSE7IM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131628},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"N3TQGRAOLFDYHJUHHXNT32VDZ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131629},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"D4TBWTPJI5FCHNCBRNVWQYRDX4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131630},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"CQCERVM3TFEZ7EK3AEDHTA7U4Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657125131631},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-23T17:12:06.977Z","headlines":{"basic":"5 necessary skills you weren’t taught in nursing school"},"first_publish_date":"2022-07-06T16:42:01.226Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. The health benefits attached to drinking water range from weight loss to hydration."},{"_id":"YNVTOEMDCRDRLIIHCJ6UT76HWM","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"7LHKQGRYWZDD7P6XTZSVM3SSPU"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Pulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},{"_id":"7QSY3J7D7VGTRP45ILDEXSFSD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078288,"class":},"type":"text","content":"According to a study by researchers at Scotland’s St. Andrews University, however, those water bottles should be milk bottles."},{"_id":"IQYGN6W5HBDD5APFST7EQLQMOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078290},"type":"text","content":"The scientists’ study suggests water isn’t the best beverage for a body in need of hydration. The team studied the effects of 13 common beverages when consumed in the euhydrated state (neither dehydrated or hyperhydrated)."},{"_id":"6QX7WDVMTRG6LN2TJSKG32ST3U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078291},"type":"text","content":"Researchers recruited 72 healthy, physically active men ages 18-35 and divided them into three groups. During the study, each participant drank still water (Highland Spring) and three of the following beverages that were randomly picked for them: cola (Coca-Cola), diet cola (Diet Coke), sports drink (Powerade), oral rehydration solution (Dioralyte), orange juice (Tesco Everyday Value), Lager beer (Carling), hot black coffee (Nescafe Original), hot black tea (PG tips), cold black tea (PG tips), full fat milk (3.6% fa) or skim milk (0.1% fat)."},{"_id":"C4EMZHDVCRDYZG77VMR5KAIE7Q","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"H3JNDD5KDNHIFEV4A7E6WRBTPM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"6 myths and truths about drinking water","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/you-need-glasses-water-per-day-myths-and-truths-about-drinking-water/CNAt9Cqmt8ROljrA9nD7gP/"},{"_id":"U3XMNGXBOVA7DP74MDOINCSJZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078292,"class":},"type":"text","content":"By tracking the men’s urine output after each beverage, the scientists could assign a beverage hydration index, or BHI, to each drink."},{"_id":"J5WMULSNH5CPZJL4LIW5IS4F7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078294},"type":"text","content":"The St. Andrews team found that beverages with a little sugar, fat or protein did a better job than water of keeping the men hydrated."},{"_id":"PGAFF36BJBER5KJKDWVAXSC5A4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078295,"class":},"type":"text","content":"Skim milk — which has a little fat, some protein, the sugar lactose and some sodium— did the best job of hydrating the participants. The sodium in milk \\"acts like a sponge and holds onto water in the body and results in less urine produced,\\" CNN wrote."},{"_id":"BTGOMXFILFBPJASD3DF55EPJMU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078296},"type":"text","content":"Fruit juices and colas had higher hydration in first four hours, however, don’t hydrate as well-long term because of their high concentrations of sugar, the researchers found. When that sugar enters the small intestine, water is pulled from the body to dilute it. That results in dehydration."},{"_id":"EFIVZ2EXERAX7IO5CRPYFWKE6Q","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"YQSA4H577NHM7AMVTF63SO5EGY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"High cholesterol? You can still drink milk, research finds","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/high-cholesterol-you-can-still-drink-milk-research-finds/QBDNUYWCH5AAVERDVJX6UNAVHA/"},{"_id":"AABVHTAN5VHQRODKJYHYG77WNE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623954078298},"type":"text","content":"The researchers ranked the 13 beverages they tested, from most hydrating to least over a four hour period:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"FMXNM7CRZRHWJBWQFICL43USII","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Skim milk"},{"_id":"DZC5MHDIZJA6NPX37EOG5LAC2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Oral rehydration solutions (like Pedialyte or Liquid I.V.)"},{"_id":"VFXIJU6PUBA2HAUW4P5KA2UAUA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Full fat milk"},{"_id":"U6ZCADXZV5AP5LY6VQHVQJOVJE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Orange juice"},{"_id":"3TH4NCYBN5CLVIDWUDQD7R5ZUI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cola"},{"_id":"EIQYNVMLC5FITMTNZWYWINGU2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Diet Cola"},{"_id":"JYRQKD7ZIRCRDIORT2CSITVBTU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cold tea"},{"_id":"IGEIITQU3ND7VDY26Y5HUYX2AI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Tea"},{"_id":"YZI43QCJPFHXHLMZ5YM4CXH2NM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Sports drink"},{"_id":"WTL72ZHJ4RCY3GBFQSU2A4JUZ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Still water"},{"_id":"6HZSDO3INFERFIU6YARQ5QKXYQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Sparkling water"},{"_id":"2DFAJNNFZ5HTNPKIU7Y4O4APDE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Lager"},{"_id":"VWED2MMPENEUZD3L6U5TN3LTP4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Coffee"}]},{"_id":"5LTFBUL3OVHVTDI2YN5K4ECF7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1623956126098},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"4YF5U2CSARE3VJIKE57N7Q2A2I","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"2JCM27QQFZBZ5FZEPUOY2NGFBU"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Can you tell when you’re dehydrated? 3 early signs you should know","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/can-you-tell-when-youre-dehydrated-3-early-signs-you-should-know/R76ACIFNRBHQ3CNQ3XBRYGJYEQ/"},{"_id":"GDDBIL4SUZDIVCHNX5LZUSH3DU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-23T17:08:42.982Z","headlines":{"basic":"Why water isn’t the best liquid when you’re dehydrated"},"first_publish_date":"2019-09-26T22:12:00Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-23T17:08:43.316Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-26-2020/t_7f7a8a6a39584f5789dc8f068b537064_name_04f1177f33844f4ea2efbd20a79afcfc.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"What is the water diet?"},"caption":"Water dieting has become a retro way to lose pounds. In theory, drinking only water can flush \\"toxins\\" from your body. In practice, the water diet is basically fasting. Not eating can make you binge eat, which creates unhealthy eating patterns. \\"Detoxing\\" is also not real, doctors say, so water cannot help it. You should only worry about toxins if exposed to dangerous levels of drugs, poisons, heavy metals or alcohol. Doctors do recommend drinking more water instead of soda or alcoholic beverages.","type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"What is the water diet?","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-26-2020/t_7f7a8a6a39584f5789dc8f068b537064_name_04f1177f33844f4ea2efbd20a79afcfc.jpg"}}}},"canonical_url":"/pulse/why-water-isnt-the-best-liquid-when-youre-dehydrated/OJE2YHNLDGQVUZOBAKQS76AKAA/","_id":"OJE2YHNLDGQVUZOBAKQS76AKAA"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978900},"type":"text","content":"For busy nurses, as with most people, gaining weight is much easier than taking it off. As you work long hours, you may be tempted to skip meals and grab an unhealthy, high-calorie snack and a soda to wash it down. You might also get off work exhausted and hungry and decide to eat out before snacking your way through some TV shows."},{"level":2,"_id":"MMJQX4PGUNEEBETZSHCFI6ULEI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978901},"type":"header","content":"The following nine tips can help busy nurses lose weight:"},{"_id":"ENGQUHQWVBGGXNYLX7WBRSUZJ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978902},"type":"text","content":"1. Get moving at work."},{"_id":"JDJKQOIYMRGHTPYXSQVRPFP7LU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978903},"type":"text","content":"Nursebuff.com recommends sneaking in some exercise while you're at work. Try doing chair crunches during your lunch break by positioning yourself on the edge of your chair and grabbing the seat. Bring your knees to your chest, lower them and repeat. You can also bring a pair of light dumbbells to do a few arm curls or lunges while you have a quick break."},{"_id":"Y2M4AO23L5F4JMRCDDMIHHQ6ZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978905},"type":"text","content":"2. Get your employer on board."},{"_id":"YVTGNIMS4RCATERDBNHKDABBGE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978906},"type":"text","content":"Talk to your employer about workplace opportunities that can encourage weight loss. Scrubsmag.com cites one hospital that offered discounted Weight Watchers memberships with weekly on-site meetings, overhauled the cafeteria to offer healthier options, provided opportunities each week to buy farm-fresh produce and introduced free on-campus exercise classes."},{"_id":"5LEGNQVHOFBETHE6TOZPN2WNRU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978907},"type":"text","content":"3. Plan ahead."},{"_id":"47FNL3OOQRAQNFS7ZMUGHGVJEA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978908},"type":"text","content":"Losing weight requires planning ahead to avoid common pitfalls, according to scrubsmag.com. Meal plans and exercise goals will make you more likely to prepare healthy, low-fat meals and snacks and to get moving. It's also important to account for unexpected changes in your schedule, such as when your colleagues invite you out for dinner."},{"_id":"EEEAA3G73FCJJAS22QF5LJOBS4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978909},"type":"text","content":"4. Avoid processed foods."},{"_id":"6ZOX4YTPMJCIJKTDEUPWFOWJII","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978910},"type":"text","content":"When you make a trip to the grocery store, nurse.com recommends looking for healthy, whole, unprocessed foods. Avoid foods with trans fats and other unhealthy ingredients. Instead, replace them with fresh, lean meats, whole grains and whole fruits and vegetables. Foods with a long list of ingredients should generally be avoided since these are usually not the healthier choices."},{"_id":"H6RZ7GOPJNB3BCSTWICE3LHT2E","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"R6V5EALYPBGQZDXNKXOTUQEKRA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/"},{"_id":"MKPT7CXL7JDOHGUOAJOIQEGITU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978912},"type":"text","content":"5. Utilize apps."},{"_id":"6GD54AHIEZHYPNONY4QE7YYDZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978913},"type":"text","content":"Health and fitness apps can make it easier to take care of yourself and lose weight. Marian University recommends several apps that can help you conveniently track your calorie intake, access workout videos, scan a bar code to get a nutritional letter grade for the product and more."},{"_id":"DRXIGMIBXNHDPKCQBLR7SHRK2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978914},"type":"text","content":"6. Share healthy, low-fat recipes."},{"_id":"VN2JDT577BEN5MYIOXV5TA37WU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978915},"type":"text","content":"Scrubsmag.com suggests connecting with your co-workers to organize a recipe exchange featuring only healthy, low-fat meals or treats. You can also organize a potluck lunch to let everyone bring in samples of their favorite healthy recipes."},{"_id":"WQEXTKMRQFEEXPUD6LP47OT554","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978916},"type":"text","content":"7. Stay well hydrated."},{"_id":"TKQ6UPNLLVAGNLXYYQPYWGINHY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978917},"type":"text","content":"Drinking a glass of water before and during a meal can help fill you up without adding any calories, advises nursebuff.com. Try to keep a bottle of water with you at work to sip in the break room or at other opportunities."},{"_id":"2C623QUF3NDXPPYFN2HJGKYBFE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"DK4WDL4QAZF2RGWQIJXXKTMWCI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Stressed? 6 quick things nurses can eat or drink for stress relief","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/stressed-quick-things-nurses-can-eat-drink-for-stress-relief/XFTHhDLVIcUfVXpyjAqVVP/"},{"_id":"2YF3TNY2QNFR5MZSWL7QA3TXDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978919},"type":"text","content":"8. Eat before your shift."},{"_id":"WLHGLMV6JBG6PMLPJOTCF5LZZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978920},"type":"text","content":"If you eat before going into work, you're more likely to avoid temptation when you get there, according to nurse.org. Leftovers from the previous shift are often unhealthy choices such as cookies or doughnuts, and if you're hungry, you'll be far more likely to eat the calorie- and fat-laden foods."},{"_id":"YOJQ423ZUVBI3L3QTOL5UEIGUA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978921},"type":"text","content":"9. Eat your calories instead of drinking them."},{"_id":"CHWBOIKLDRHJXF4S5HOB3P76CE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669222978922},"type":"text","content":"Beverages can have more calories than you realize. Sugary ones like sodas, sports drinks and even juice have about 150 calories a can, so if you drink two a day instead of water or a zero- or low-calorie drink, it’s the equivalent of eating an extra sandwich a day, according to entrepreneur.com."},{"_id":"I6J5A2DIGFAIRL2CUVMVNPLJWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-23T17:06:08.014Z","headlines":{"basic":"9 weight loss tips for busy nurses"},"first_publish_date":"2019-05-22T18:35:05Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-23T17:06:08.454Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_fc42a7ff2cdd4efb982b01c6c41d2e9a_name_4A7FE8E9D74F437FA5040064FC03703E"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"These Workouts Beat Jogging When It Comes To Burning Calories"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"These Workouts Beat Jogging When It Comes To Burning Calories","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_fc42a7ff2cdd4efb982b01c6c41d2e9a_name_4A7FE8E9D74F437FA5040064FC03703E"}}}},"canonical_url":"/lifestyles/health/weight-loss-tips-for-busy-nurses/SpmYzA93wQRcBEgCBtofhP/","_id":"OKO5PKWSMN2CA6HLHSMVXY65HE"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1668432212657},"type":"text","content":"Healthcare Georgia Foundation, a caretaker to Georgia’s vulnerable populations and underserved communities, announced on Friday that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $9 million to the organization. A novelist and Princeton University graduate, Scott owns a 4% stake in Amazon as the former wife of business titan Jeff Bezos. With an estimated net worth of $29.3 billion, Forbes ranked Scott as the third wealthiest woman in America this year."},{"_id":"JFW5QJ46OZGN7MX2TMO4O5QROY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941890},"type":"text","content":"“We are honored and grateful to receive this donation, and it arrives at a crucial time for Georgians across the state who continue to face systemic barriers gaining access to the services and conditions they need to thrive,” foundation president and CEO Kristy Klein Davis said in a press release. “Our Board and staff are thrilled to utilize these funds to expand upon our work with communities to advance health equity.”"},{"_id":"3APXG26JKFBX7ETVE6JJ2P3FVE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"FOYOWFCIQNFK5JTII7WXB3BM3E"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Healthcare Georgia Foundation works to level the playing field","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/healthcare-georgia-foundation-works-to-level-the-playing-field/R5WEMMIQHJCX3LJQ63JJYMOEOY/"},{"_id":"QKQ2ZLODRNDOLIAE5YYNJ44QRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941892},"type":"text","content":"The Healthcare Georgia Foundation recently completed the Two Georgias Initiative, the organization’s latest mission to partner with nonprofits for the betterment of local health care. The foundation said that Scott’s recent donation will go a long way towards furthering that goal."},{"_id":"7CVB44XD75BYJGP45GGSR7E75U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941893},"type":"text","content":"“The Foundation is working to meet a wide range of Georgia’s most pressing needs,” board chair Dr. Doug Patten said in the press release. “Our state has one of the highest rates of maternal and infant mortality and morbidity in the nation, rural residents have limited access to needed high-quality healthcare, and many of Georgia’s families are going into debt just trying to manage chronic conditions. These funds will help us elevate conversations and further leverage statewide partnerships that will create a better and healthier future for all Georgians. We’re grateful to Ms. Scott for investing in us, and thereby investing in Georgia families.”"},{"_id":"ATKJZFKGD5FS3E3VRF7LN3ZWIA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"VU2NC7QZS5FSNMMRJACDCHTZIY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The Novick Cardiac Alliance is crossing borders to save children in need","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/novick-cardiac-alliance-how-to-donate-and-help-out/DTDCTFL45NCVHC2CR2DE2DDG3A/"},{"_id":"HFAPGMSM2RHGJMAOHHZO5UWZWA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941895},"type":"text","content":"In a recent blog post, Scott issued a statement concerning her near $2 billion in recent donations, including to the Healthcare Georgia Foundation."},{"_id":"5CWWKFFSXRCYDLMDHDAJDTYWFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941896},"type":"text","content":"“Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities,” she said."},{"_id":"JXO7N6UHZFB4FIN3A6KJDE3HJA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941897},"type":"text","content":"“The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they’re addressing, as we did when selecting the other non-profits in this giving cycle, and the 1,200+ recipients before them, many of which are also funds,” Scott continued."},{"_id":"FLTP7EOQ2JGZNL2IPVI7EXJENA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941898},"type":"text","content":"The billionaire philanthropist finished her thoughts with a reminder for her readers."},{"_id":"U2GA46XS5JCX5JOVEIOQDQZM6U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941899},"type":"text","content":"“I recently learned a saying used in disability communities: ‘Nothing about us without us,’” she said. “For me, it’s another beautiful and powerful reminder. I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them. I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves.”"},{"_id":"46YI6LESNRHBNMESYLW3URMPQY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138941900},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-22T17:46:06.624Z","headlines":{"basic":"Healthcare Georgia Foundation receives massive donation from U.S.’ third wealthiest woman"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-22T17:46:06.624Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Graduating nursing school in 1997, she worked in maternal/infant nursing in New Jersey. When she had children, she decided to homeschool for seven years. And though she kept her license active, the total time she spent out of the nursing workforce stretched to 16 years."},{"_id":"EK6TIUDNCBG6JGSS4GMHKBLIAI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3CB2G53D5ZFSTBQWKPXF5AD6NQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Why every nurse should practice mindfulness (and how)","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/meditation/why-every-nurse-should-practice-mindfulness-and-how/zku6oVAn9zFBtJHDIw8JRK/"},{"_id":"O2IQVNTANRCZFELSHGQF4Y6HP4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668068},"type":"text","content":"\\"I followed my mom, who's a nurse, and she always said, 'Keep your license active, you never know,'\\" Bonner remembers with a laugh."},{"_id":"MF76AHUE55G65L52XX5WH7GWEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668069},"type":"text","content":"This go-round, she's balancing three kids still at home, two stepkids, a police officer husband of two years and a nursing job she adores. \\"I love that I can go in and really get to know a person and their whole support system, take as much time as I need to see the full picture,\\" she said."},{"_id":"5MGALWETGJA5RGS3MXOBZG2WPE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668070},"type":"text","content":"Sometimes, though, she dwells on the day. \\"If the (patient's) family is anxious, that might make me feel a little stressed,\\" she said. \\"Or there might be a situation where the family may not be living in the best conditions. Sometimes I think about that. I always say I wish there was something I could do. That's because I have a nurse's heart. It's my calling.\\""},{"_id":"6NWMRHX7U5G6DCNADZURGKJNIA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"C5P36LZTYJAIBF6I4OMHASVANM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/"},{"_id":"MNYBX64LXJDUNDOBJ7THYWV5RY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668072},"type":"text","content":"Bonner does safeguard against work seeping into her home life, however. \\"I do my best to kind of hang it up when I walk in the door at home,\\" she said. \\"And I always get out of uniform right away and take 10 minutes to myself. Then I flip on the news and fix dinner. Later, my husband and I watch television. Most recently, it was 'NYPD Blue.'\\""},{"_id":"LY7UW3WFV5CGPNBXPZMMDA5N2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668073},"type":"text","content":"The cooking qualifies as relaxation, she added. \\"I like to cook, especially Mexican, like chicken enchilada casserole. I pin a lot on Pinterest.\\""},{"_id":"LRDZTBB7R5CIDGZJ2MUKH6JFLM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668074},"type":"text","content":"Not every nurse can produce a delicious meal to unwind after work, but every nurse requires a balance between work and after-hours life."},{"_id":"SLRR5ANEYZEDRMQOH3C3SQA5VQ","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"HG3I76EFM5FUNBQKQRHQOZG4OI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Why nurses should ask for mental health days—and what to do with them","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/health-med-fit-science/why-nurses-should-ask-for-mental-health-days-and-what-with-them/1z9Q0D3Y03EmTyRNFemZBJ/"},{"level":2,"_id":"DVJDUNJHS5H4XBVI4SG62DHBKY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668076},"type":"header","content":"If you need a refresher, these tips from Bonner and a few other nurses who are living their best balanced life could help:"},{"_id":"XAXOKBRRLZHJJGN5VZMAVGWDV4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668077},"type":"text","content":"Know your limits, even when others don’t."},{"_id":"224LYCANPVEC5JU3TIL6ZFINTY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668078},"type":"text","content":"A 1983 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Nursing, RN Ann Stinely has 35 years of bedside nursing experience, most recently at a \\"Cheers, where everybody knows your name\\" community hospital in North Carolina. \\"Since I am so experienced and a joy to be with at all times, I could probably work 24 hours a day if it suited me!\\" she said wryly. \\"It does not.\\""},{"_id":"T7TKXTSZRZHXXGOLV7GDNWPPHA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668080},"type":"text","content":"Stinely sticks to some pretty strict limits. \\"My hospital texts me daily with its many staffing needs and I ignore those texts,\\" she added. \\"Management is responsible for staffing those hours; I am not. Hire more nurses. I have obligatory on-call hours and many mandatory training hours. Maintaining healthy boundaries with work is essential to me to prevent burnout, injury and compassion fatigue.\\""},{"_id":"NCWKLA6INVHTRID7WTI5OJJMZA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668081},"type":"text","content":"Take good care of the caregiver."},{"_id":"AZZYXWGVRNCO7NGLY7VYPQ4KME","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668082},"type":"text","content":"\\"For my part, the tired cliché of the airplane oxygen mask has held true,\\" Stinely said. \\"I have to take good care of myself before I can assist others. For me, this means living within my means, staying physically active, eating well, and maintaining a mindful spiritual practice.\\""},{"_id":"KESRIDETU5D6FJ32PC6VMRTW6Q","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"X5A6LYBHXJDDNIHMMVCCMB7MTM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"5 of the biggest issues nurses face today","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/the-biggest-issues-nurses-face-today/VqTuozcXCWShGbh0yLEH1L/"},{"_id":"OMGSLIWQ7JCQVO3BDLLFCV2UFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668084},"type":"text","content":"Have some space in your life for emotions."},{"_id":"2ACBIN7WXVASXIYE7FMRUDLAOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668085},"type":"text","content":"Patricia Dewer, a cardiac nurse at Piedmont Atlanta and Piedmont Fayette, once worried that if she followed her father into nursing the sheer emotional demand of the profession would overwhelm her. \\"Nurses have to work with our hearts, too,\\" she said. \\"But while you're in the role at work, you have to be guarded or you can't serve your patients. You can't let your patient see you're frustrated or that they're being difficult. They're already feeling bad; they're the ones in the hospital, not you.\\""},{"_id":"VOQZ7L2MAJENHAN2HWWRF3CYJM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668087,"class":},"type":"text","content":"To balance those at-work restraints, Dewer makes sure her after-hours pursuits include a healthy dose of activities that are all about experiencing emotions. Her favorite is podcasting as The Honest Nurse, which she says is part art, part therapeutic relief from talking about the challenges of her work (without revealing any patient specifics, of course.)"},{"_id":"NVUPVXHVTRFPVIBTXIJH5COZB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668088},"type":"text","content":"She also paints, but only when she has a big block of time. \\"I kind of get sucked into it,\\" she said."},{"_id":"B57HEZXDINH7VK5P5XSSGEU7RM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668089},"type":"text","content":"Take a break during your shift."},{"_id":"SPJWNMJDRBFGJBOFLQWYUTUS54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668090},"type":"text","content":"It's a simple concept that's all too often overlooked: To function optimally in any aspect of your life, you need an authentic break on the days you work as a nurse, Stinely noted. \\"I really believe that every nurse deserves a 30-minute lunch break free of any patient responsibilities,\\" she said. \\"I also believe that my patients should be cared for during that break.\\""},{"_id":"U6D5QYUJQJBSZAPFPZ3QK7TZWU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ITPZXERXN5EKTCTZDHBB3WCPWQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"A prescription for relaxation","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/prescription-for-relaxation/WeeYiHL7e83tgytxNb0pzH/"},{"_id":"VKWDJTAFE5GMRHYXWZHPXQMUQU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668092},"type":"text","content":"Make yourself a priority with physical activity."},{"_id":"AAWYY3EWY5BB5H5O3Y43M6LXMA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668093},"type":"text","content":"Instead of convincing herself that such balancing strategies as eating right and exercising are a chore, Dewer constantly reminds herself that those are ways she is making herself and her health a priority. \\"Exercise is really good for me because working as a cardiac nurse can leave you with a lot of pent-up energy,\\" she said. \\"And exercise is a natural antidepressant.\\""},{"_id":"ES5VF3WCDVERLFO57DVSWCFJCE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668095},"type":"text","content":"Even 30 minutes of exercise helps Dewer have more energy for her off hours and feel better for work. \\"I do better when I take it day by day,\\" she said. \\"I tell myself, 'I'm going to exercise 20 minutes this morning,' and, boom, I just do it.\\""},{"_id":"DZS2NKPKTZBQNBCL5KZYDYVB2U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668096},"type":"text","content":"Dewer doesn't dwell on long-term goals for physical activity, just that day's push. \\"There's always going to be a reason why I can't,\\" she added. \\"If I am able to talk myself out of exercising, that means I have the power to be the one to talk myself into exercising, too.\\""},{"_id":"WOMVZAFF75H5DECWGXVFOQTSSY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668097},"type":"text","content":"Read the signs."},{"_id":"CFOSBXEHVRGWPMZZF4CYZAACQQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668098},"type":"text","content":"If all your efforts at life-work balance seem to continually fail and you always dread work, it may be time to consider a new position, Dewer advised. \\"If it's really that bad, you're feeling that bad every day, that is not the place for you,\\" she said."},{"_id":"ELRB6WD4EVFZ5HQMKX4R2ZWZUE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138668100},"type":"text","content":"“For me, the moment I felt like that, I found a different job,” she said. If you won’t take that step for yourself, consider your patients. “You’re not doing your patients a service by being there when you don’t want to, and eventually you’re going to make a mistake that will be a disservice to your patient,” Dewer added. “The thing is, with nursing being so in demand, no one is forcing you to be where your are. If you are in an environment that doesn’t give you what you need, find one that works for you.”"},{"_id":"7QMIGWCQZJA5DI2MXXULGEDAN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-22T17:41:29.443Z","headlines":{"basic":"How to maintain a healthy work-life balance as a nurse"},"first_publish_date":"2019-03-25T12:02:27Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-22T17:41:29.790Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_209b1ff7018d4fdd878daec0e33a4e5e_name_491b13ab34884c52841c7b7411584d3a.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"5 of the best nursing jobs for new moms, according to AMN Healthcare"},"caption":"5 flexible nursing jobs for new moms","type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"5 of the best nursing jobs for new moms, according to AMN Healthcare","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_209b1ff7018d4fdd878daec0e33a4e5e_name_491b13ab34884c52841c7b7411584d3a.jpg"}}}},"canonical_url":"/business/employment/how-maintain-healthy-work-life-balance-nurse/BkkCavsEgaS6pkNUrPpz1N/","_id":"ASAARD7S3PH45CWAITL4HNHAIU"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391231},"type":"text","content":"For nurses who find themselves in need of a break, mental health days can be the perfect way to step back and regroup. “If the nurses don’t care for their own mind, body and stress system, then that leads to burnout very quickly. So taking intermittent mental health days can prevent a more chronic burnout,” said Stephanie Swann, Ph.D, LCSW, a psychotherapist to nurses and other healthcare professionals."},{"_id":"6XLHJA4FCFHXNM5BVI74AQAAWE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"6GVMDH3L5ZDP3D5ZYNGUBYKCS4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/"},{"_id":"XBUTFOOZPNBWJKRRXAYXQ2CGJI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391233},"type":"text","content":"Whether you take the time to relax or enjoy the great outdoors, a well-spent mental health day can make all the difference if you're showing signs of burnout on the job."},{"_id":"HCFRBJKZ7FHXHJZ5GEEMI7AVGY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391234},"type":"text","content":"For nurses working in high-paced, intense medical facilities, the potential for job-induced stress, depression and anxiety is high. In fact, nurse.org says that nurses experience clinical depression at twice the rate of the general public."},{"level":2,"_id":"ISMRK5DJTFATPPLPA3EEXRTODA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391235},"type":"header","content":"Signs of job burnout"},{"_id":"CYSLJJNV5ZED3DYEWTV6OTIGRQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391236},"type":"text","content":"The Mayo Clinic defines job burnout as \\"a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of identity.\\" In practice, though, job burnout can be seen in many different forms."},{"_id":"QLFDVHAZB5FZ5FN7BQLGBM5TEI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391237},"type":"text","content":"\\"Burnout is a subjective, personal analysis,\\" Swann said. \\"It's a subjective acknowledgment that there are mental states arising that they know are too much to handle given the work that is required of them.\\""},{"_id":"NPX2GR65D5E3VAGGI7CYYNIYNA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"H7VF6AFER5AM5AW7CKNSRXR2N4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"#TreatYourself: Local nurses share their self-care solutions","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/treatyourself-local-nurses-share-their-self-care-solutions/WfIbGGs0VkjCdh4ERsrC3J/"},{"level":2,"_id":"7TLHHBQC5FAELFW4FKGFZJDGEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391239},"type":"header","content":"Swann suggested a few signs that people can look for if they feel a family member or a nursing colleague is approaching burnout:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"DMS7ZDBVRVH5DLKGMHJ4MJS4MM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They dread going into work almost everyday"},{"_id":"S3ETHA26PFEGTOTFAH6YYYGHKY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They show symptoms of chronic negativity: \\"If you wake up and begin to have multiple arguments or negative conversations in your mind before you're even at the hospital or office then that's a real red flag,\\" Swann said."},{"_id":"UCM2QJUD6JG6NKGMIB4BGMWOQ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Instead of supporting colleagues, they start to criticize them"},{"_id":"U3M23SOXJNGKXANVJ2LGHJJAXI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They start to express doubt in their own capabilities"},{"_id":"7BSPTYXAUBGRHPCANILLETVPY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They no longer enjoy their favorite activities or socializing"},{"_id":"NZLLWAYWOZCF7KAEN5CG6LI6MU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They're tired more often"},{"_id":"2NFG33HFYFHR5FXOXAVJKIGV3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They lose their compassion toward patients"},{"_id":"6WJEYZ3BSZFQTGQCUBIWEZZL7Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Their fuse has become noticeably short"},{"_id":"ZHF4XSNLGJFCDD54Q27T6XJFJE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They lose their ability to listen to patients"},{"_id":"R74GV7VFCNBJXMQGHFBMYSUZCM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"They stop leaning on colleagues for support"}]},{"_id":"3AUNYT5KRBALXN4PWQAYL62L34","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"LDL6CFDOK5FEJMY7TMIJ4YVKRM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"5 ways nurses can treat their feet right","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/ways-nurses-can-treat-their-feet-right/gmXkqBDSKUIDcl4twbKxAO/"},{"level":2,"_id":"EJNQ3ZSUEJHXVIRNNZFXC52A3I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391242},"type":"header","content":"Ways to avoid burnout"},{"_id":"Y4JRY6NDNFBYHBUH5OGGXPXKPU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391243},"type":"text","content":"But how is it possible for nurses to manage mental health when they are constantly working through high-stress situations? Swann, who is the co-owner owner of Atlanta Mindfulness Institute, said the practice of mindfulness - not just one-off mental health days - is the secret to staying in control of stress."},{"_id":"F2SGYSH33ZH33NIGWOUI3DRRHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391244},"type":"text","content":"Mindfulness is a practice that encourages nurses to ground themselves in the physical present as a way to avoid becoming wrapped up in unhealthy or distracting thoughts."},{"_id":"SMRNXAIQUNH6FH36E2T5EO6XTA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391245},"type":"text","content":"\\"If you're only okay when you get away from the stressor, then you're at that stressor's mercy,\\" Swann said. \\"The more mindful you are, the more you'll take that mental health day out of self care instead of out of aversion and trying to get away.\\""},{"_id":"GJ565NGLVVE3BGXCOIBL6DY4WE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"CL5N23GAE5CRHN4VIHIDYR3ZIY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"9 weight loss tips for busy nurses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/weight-loss-tips-for-busy-nurses/SpmYzA93wQRcBEgCBtofhP/"},{"level":2,"_id":"OBTKUMU32NFKPOF6BLQDNE4WNM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391247},"type":"header","content":"If you’re looking for self care activities to explore on your mental health days, Talkspace has a few suggestions:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"6SRRLR4NTZC7JPFJJSZCYEYX44","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Get a lot of sleep - Eight hours should be enough to help you start your day feeling well rested."},{"_id":"XYPQAXALOVBCZEGQXN7QNZD7PU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Eat well throughout the day - Mental health can include feeding your body as well as your mind."},{"_id":"P26IHUJ4EFFRTHXJG6XKYASJAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Get out and do some physical exercise - Working out can have a positive effect on the mind."},{"_id":"2DKGO3NB2ZCRTLREBJRH7TBBYM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Do some mental and emotional work - Jumping into your never-ending to-do list or planning your way out of daily anxieties is a productive use of your rejuvenation time."},{"_id":"FGJTXCFAERAILCC6XG7JWQ3Q7I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Call a loved one and make some human contact - If you're not close to anyone in your town, you can also use this time to go out and connect with new people."},{"_id":"FZ7MERHKPNDQ7HMRSCJVXXBVS4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Take a luxurious bath - Taking the time to pamper yourself can be the cherry on top of a well-spent mental health day."},{"_id":"XCWVQ4V3QZADDPS6CASVOID6JI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Reflect on the day - Writing your thoughts in a journal might be a good way to keep track of your progress."}]},{"_id":"2MSQFGK6LBHWPIPUXNGCC2AY2A","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"KR3N663L4RD73MMW2ECQMLMD4E"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"5 of the biggest issues nurses face today","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/the-biggest-issues-nurses-face-today/VqTuozcXCWShGbh0yLEH1L/"},{"_id":"POH5RBCIUJHFFHSZHRVGW7AUIY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391250},"type":"text","content":"So taking intermittent mental health days can prevent a more chronic burnout,\\" said Stephanie Swann, Ph.D, LCSW, a psychotherapist to nurses and other healthcare professionals."},{"_id":"6EOGDYMI7VGZJMEPC3EVR4JZD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1618920391251},"type":"text","content":"Whether you take the time to relax or enjoy the great outdoors, a well-spent mental health day can make all the difference if you’re showing signs of burnout on the job."},{"_id":"6XALOKNMDNDVBOJ2VBXSU6QGEI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here. "},{"_id":"RAHLABT4NVACPH4V6YMZXCMUEI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"TLZO65SRVFHUNKGLER2ZZTB47E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-22T17:37:11.214Z","headlines":{"basic":"Why nurses should ask for mental health days—and what to do with them"},"first_publish_date":"2019-03-25T11:58:44Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-22T17:37:11.739Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/11-22-2021/t_c7d12481e97d4a3981057df2fc47a90b_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_MCT_LIFE_HEALTH_HOSPITALWORKERS_BURNOUT_2_TB.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"Signs of nursing burnout"},"caption":"Common signs of nursing burnout","type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":1920,"caption":"Dr. Shammeta Thanki is an anesthesiologist at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. (Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune/TNS)","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/11-22-2021/t_c7d12481e97d4a3981057df2fc47a90b_name_s3___ajc_arc_photo_integration_MCT_LIFE_HEALTH_HOSPITALWORKERS_BURNOUT_2_TB.jpg","height":1080}}}},"canonical_url":"/news/health-med-fit-science/why-nurses-should-ask-for-mental-health-days-and-what-with-them/1z9Q0D3Y03EmTyRNFemZBJ/","_id":"NKUITPDNPT3LJTV3JKFSJQCOR4"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253863},"type":"text","content":"Soulful gazing contests, power struggles masking intense attraction, trysts in the supply closet... All of these happen between doctors and nurses in fictional settings, from “Scrubs” to “Days of Our Lives” and the Spanish prime-time “Hospital Central.”"},{"_id":"6IGGSE4WBRE2PIMJVSKCCZE35Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253864},"type":"text","content":"But are those doctor-nurse romances happening on your ward? Not that prominently, and not the same way these relationships are romanticized on screen, according to anecdotal evidence and medical organizations."},{"_id":"F4AA7ZNUUFABHDC3ZH37J3NTRY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"T7YVXTJQ4VAXRJC4NDULE4XDUY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Worse than long distance? How to cope when you and your partner work different shifts","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/medical/worse-than-long-distance-how-cope-when-you-and-your-partner-work-different-shifts/lBSwCMIeAtZCkiTLYhAf6N/"},{"_id":"I23TBYPMABGRTAFUFCLDMWA6FM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253866},"type":"text","content":"For one thing, some of the meet-cute and hookup on-the-clock television plot twists aren't plausible for real-life medical professionals, Nurse.org pointed out. “Nurses rarely sneak off to on-call rooms in the middle of a shift. In fact, hospital call rooms have very small, squeaky beds and very thin walls!\\" it explained."},{"_id":"QB62UIV33VGFZN7OXH6FRH2NGI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253867},"type":"text","content":"Also worth noting is that there are only a few movies and television shows from this century in the Top 30 from IMDb's list of \\"Top movies with doctor-nurse relationships,\\" so the idea is fading a bit even at fictional \\"General Hospitals.\\""},{"_id":"7NBDDIO2UFAOBGJNMT7AUL3BV4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253868},"type":"text","content":"Scrubs Magazine went so far as to call nurses dating doctors \\"a myth,\\" painting a no-win outcome for nurses involved. \\"Yes, nurses and doctors do date each other, but not nearly on the scale that Hollywood would have you believe,\\" it said. \\"Nurses date nurses, nurses date EMTs, nurses date cafeteria personnel, nurses date custodial staff. Somehow, though, when nurses do date doctors, that romance is susceptible to more intense scrutiny than other relationships.\\""},{"_id":"SP2N3PEHUFBQ3BRWYK4HTRLTUU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253869},"type":"text","content":"But there's no denying that nurses and doctors do develop romantic attachments and sometimes even marry. As summed up by a medical student with the username wanderingorion on the Student Doctor Network forum, the reasons doctors and nurses hook up is not at all insidious and benefits both parties. \\"I'm married to a nurse,\\" he said. \\"Although, we were dating long before she became one. I think that the lifestyles mesh well, and it helps to have someone who will understand what you're going through while you're in school and in your career. Also, you literally work with nurses each day, and the field is largely female. Pairing off is bound to happen.\\""},{"_id":"HPCU4RNCUVB5HOKR6GZ2OI33R4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"MVSHKA6E5BD4JM5ZNK6D57CI2U"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"How to maintain a healthy work-life balance as a nurse","url":"https://www.ajc.com/business/employment/how-maintain-healthy-work-life-balance-nurse/BkkCavsEgaS6pkNUrPpz1N/"},{"_id":"MOGEUEPNGBFM5PKABWTCBHZSLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253871},"type":"text","content":"And as recently as 2016, Adam Pearce and Dorothy Gambrell found that plenty of doctors and nurses were still getting married to one another. Interestingly, female doctors were far more likely to marry their high-earning peers, while male doctors were more willing to marry someone who made less. \\"High-earning women (doctors, lawyers) tend to pair up with their economic equals, while middle- and lower-tier women often marry up. In other words, female CEOs tend to marry other CEOs; male CEOs are OK marrying their secretaries,\\" a chart based on the data crunching concluded."},{"_id":"OOSTBNNUFNDZ7BXA5IQK6WHVVY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253872},"type":"text","content":"The sheer numbers of nurses supports the doctor-nurse marriage equation in the medical world. There were about 3.6 million registered nursing jobs in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics, outnumbering the 756,800 physicians and surgeons by more than four to one. Between that statistic, more women than ever becoming MDs, an increase in same-sex relationships and marriages and males now making up around 9% of the nurse workforce, there's a lot more opportunity for lower-earning nurses to pair up with higher-earning doctors."},{"_id":"D3FKSV7GOFDHZO23WN7YW7TO2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253873},"type":"text","content":"At the same time, more nurses are reaching higher earning levels themselves as nurse anesthetists and nurse practitioners, which makes them more likely to marry fellow high earners, some of them doctors. These statistics helped to pave the way for additional related discoveries by Gambrell and Pearce, according to coverage of the Gambrell and Pearce study done by Business Insider and Becker's Hospital Review."},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"Q4RF3A4FZRBKNKIDMPYGEQJ56I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Female physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry male or female physicians and surgeons."},{"_id":"RLW6OLJJ5RALTLYL3ZH54OY3OI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Male physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry female physicians and surgeons or male registered nurses."},{"_id":"6APSGDEVGJF5TEZ2JTVW7L7DVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Female registered nurses are most likely to marry male managers or female registered nurses."},{"_id":"HHXYYPG3GVB5ZLKJQ3O7T7PXUQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Male registered nurses are most likely to marry female or male registered nurses."},{"_id":"3XTA77FMNBAQXMYJOJHHBBZWLU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nurse practitioners and midwives are most likely to marry miscellaneous managers, physicians and surgeons."},{"_id":"PDXVV3RMQFA3DMT3CQUB2QCU3I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nurse anesthetists are most likely to marry physicians and surgeons, retail sales people and registered nurses."}]},{"_id":"TXEUQ7RXWRDH7JJ4QJK3FCMTK4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"BLKOMIXL4VBWXDDYZJEZZGTVGY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/"},{"level":2,"_id":"OBRCLROMYNBWRJIAVVOUQGI7OI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253881},"type":"header","content":"Should you date a doctor, or not?"},{"_id":"DSVZVDSQ7NF2BP6DYAJDIQ2TTM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253882},"type":"text","content":"Some who have \\"been there, done that\\" or witnessed hospital romances first-hand take a pretty dim view of doctor-nurse romances. \\"Doctors and nurses definitely do hook up,\\" according to Alice Tobin's August 2019 anecdotal evidence on Quora. \\"I have known a few MD/RN marriages, but I know of more situations like this: Medical student or resident moves in with a nurse- in the nurse's apartment. The nurse pays the rent, keeps the house, buys/prepares the meal, does the laundry for both and continues to work full time. This goes on for years.\\""},{"_id":"FDZEO7LOTVHYVFWFQVJQ3BACAY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253883},"type":"text","content":"According to Tobin, a nurse is often \\"convinced\\" wedding bells will peal when his or her honey's residency is complete. \\"But something happens,\\" she added. \\"The resident takes their month's vacation to see the family. They return four weeks later tan, rested and ready with the announcement that they are now engaged to someone they knew in college or camp or from the family of their parents' friends...the residents who I knew who did this were really nice guys, but really lousy boyfriends.\\""},{"_id":"M5RSSTXRK5EZBACEHEJPOH76UM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253884},"type":"text","content":"Gollum 1985 also viewed the nurse-doctor relationship as a negative, but from the perspective of his medical school buddies being \\"snatched up\\" by nurses. \\"At my undergrad one of my professors told me that he has heard nursing students say they just go into nursing school to find and marry a doctor,\\" he wrote on Student Doctor Network."},{"_id":"YIEK2QMFTJF2PIYAM7YZQQOBI4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253885},"type":"text","content":"According to Working Nurse, \\"Breakups can be even worse. Acute care settings are stressful enough without coworkers taking out their relationship squabbles on everyone else in the unit! Romantic overtures on the job also run the risk of sexual harassment complaints.\\""},{"_id":"HUTV424X2RHPFPPQ6KMJCDXHXU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253886},"type":"text","content":"Nurse.org was even more cautious, creating a soft-spoken but grim list of \\"six reasons nurses shouldn't date doctors\\" in 2017. \\"You get the looks, gossip, and questions\\" and \\"it's impossible to leave work at work\\" were two of its top reasons nurses might want to steer clear of MD-RN/LPN romance."},{"_id":"IPXXNKBHHVF4BASOARGAORCDZQ","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"35VZIJBQDZC7PO3NFLF467FVQI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Why nurses should ask for mental health days—and what to do with them","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/health-med-fit-science/why-nurses-should-ask-for-mental-health-days-and-what-with-them/1z9Q0D3Y03EmTyRNFemZBJ/"},{"_id":"WLR7HSENOBDCLMF5VCSGZFN6GI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253888},"type":"text","content":"If you can't resist, or if you see more benefits to dating a doctor than drawbacks, be very, very careful. “It’s important to keep it out of the hospital, or wherever you work,” Sarah Dolloff, a registered charge nurse in Miramar Beach, Florida, told Scrubs Mag. “People do gossip...they’ll talk about who they saw together and stuff like that. That’s why you want to make sure you act professionally at all times at work.”"},{"_id":"LGDLXBBVZJE6LMMNUKAMIPHGEY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253889},"type":"text","content":"Even the AMA Journal of Ethics has concluded that zero-tolerance for workplace romance isn't feasible. In a 2010 commentary based on a fictional scenario where \\"Healer Hospital\\" banned all inter-staff dating and romantic relationships of any kind among hospital personnel, real-life medical doctor Lisa K. Cannada concluded that consensual relationships should be allowed, including those between nurses and doctors. \\"Consensual relationships should be allowed, but written policies against sexual harassment and discrimination must be in place and available to all employees, with methods for reporting and procedures for handling complaints clearly spelled out,\\" she concluded."},{"_id":"RSMLGDVCX5GZ5DODJDEC426DE4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253890},"type":"text","content":"\\"Zero-tolerance is not necessary where and when adults understand what they are getting into, have seen the persons they are involved with under conditions of extreme duress, and are attracted to those individuals. Such experiences can be the basis for a stronger relationship, and it is difficult to hide such a relationship, especially when one is overworked and stressed.\\""},{"_id":"U3PNA5UXPFDOVPIXO5SKVYAN54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253891},"type":"text","content":"Long before you succumb to that longing gaze or start checking for a wedding band when you see your crush at a co-worker hangout, get familiar with your employee handbook, SM cautioned. \\"Always make sure you’re cool with your organization’s policy regarding workplace dating. Most nurses don’t report to doctors, but if there’s any supervisory role between you and your honey, you may be violating a rule regarding supervisors dating subordinates.\\""},{"_id":"5JLIWH6B3RCCTEMGAHL76UOS34","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1669138253892},"type":"text","content":"And amidst an attraction so strong you can’t deny it, draw back enough to be the practical voice from the outset, SM advised. “Be clear up front that no matter how the relationship works out, you want to protect your career. Make sure that viewpoint is heard and respected before moving forward, or you could be heading for real heartbreak—both personally and professionally.”"},{"_id":"PBISWUGHFRENXEJPHN63YEQU54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."}],"display_date":"2022-11-22T17:33:37.302Z","headlines":{"basic":"How common are doctor-nurse romances, really?"},"first_publish_date":"2020-02-11T21:52:28Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/sponsor/ajc-pulse","parent":{"default":"/sponsor"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/sponsor","name":"AJC Pulse","_id":"/sponsor/ajc-pulse","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/sponsor","default":"/sponsor","BottomNav":null,"SectionMap":null,"ComposerNav":null},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"AJC Pulse","Sponsor":{"sponsor_desktop_banner":"/resizer/xG0ompE9TRzLmy_ZyljRNNmHGII/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/OVQNJQUJIRAPTH3FEVLG4IOSVQ.jpg","disable_advertiser_content_label":"true","sponsor_mobile_banner":"/resizer/1RNh7lz1UJLvDt34APquZdVc7c0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/2FD672L5FFEJ3EL4VUWJEEP26Y.jpg"},"_id":"/sponsor/ajc-pulse","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"SectionMap":},"order":{}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./sponsor/ajc-pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-22T17:33:37.629Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-29-2020/t_0a2ab3546c3143e48584e65e0879cbcb_name_a7226c0681114271a57c199be0b13b4f.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"Gender Stereotypes Plaguing Online Dating, Study Says"},"caption":"Gender Stereotypes Plaguing Online Dating, Study Says","type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"Gender Stereotypes Plaguing Online Dating, Study Says","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-29-2020/t_0a2ab3546c3143e48584e65e0879cbcb_name_a7226c0681114271a57c199be0b13b4f.jpg"}}}},"canonical_url":"/news/national/how-common-are-doctor-nurse-romances-really/A0dZlMIcFN9FH25YZcIgDO/","_id":"Y63WQOG5J2SF643XQHPM4H34ME"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003295},"type":"text","content":"It seems like a natural progression: After matching with someone on a dating app like Bumble or Hinge, you exchange a few messages and the conversation is flowing well. So you exchange numbers … and most of the time, this is actually a death sentence for the first date (sorry to be morbid, but there’s nothing wrong with a little dramatic flair, right?)."},{"_id":"B4UT4B57PNHU7DH6IU533JNZHU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003296},"type":"text","content":"This recently came to my attention again when someone asked me for advice via Instagram: “Why did the conversation die when we exchanged phone numbers?” And there are a few reasons."},{"_id":"AWIHCXHNAFDO7AAJBZBIVAR7SA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5ONSLMAJNBAAZO7VQPB6MYMO2I"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Not every perceived flaw is a red flag when dating","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/not-every-perceived-flaw-is-a-red-flag-when-dating/6JEGPQN4JFDYLIE4B2BPDAVZ7Y/"},{"_id":"H256YY36PBGWJCUDEPEWHA7UWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003297},"type":"text","content":"Unfortunately, dating apps are just a game for some people. Just like matching with someone gives them an ego boost, so does getting their number."},{"_id":"E5BOPEZ63RAOZOMHAZALAC7DPE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003298},"type":"text","content":"Once you’re off the app and texting, there is no sense of urgency to meet."},{"_id":"QJKLFKIS65BWRBZHGYYMYAURZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003299},"type":"text","content":"A text conversation with someone you don’t know can go only so far, so when the discussion becomes boring, someone will inevitably cut it off."},{"_id":"WWH6HB3I6NBYRKGDBHDWTJPPU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003300},"type":"text","content":"You can’t reference information from each other’s profiles anymore, which makes it difficult to ask interesting questions."},{"_id":"6JMHSVJJWJEWDHBVXCYWIQGYNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003301},"type":"text","content":"More often than not, humor and other meanings can be misinterpreted over text when you don’t know a person well."},{"_id":"RY4CVAQHBVACJP23GMZAVT57VY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003302},"type":"text","content":"So what should you do instead? My advice is to set up the first date while you’re still talking on the dating app or website. To make that transition, try responding to a question they ask by saying: “That’s actually a great story, but better told in person. Maybe I can share it over drinks sometime.”"},{"_id":"TQMBL44LJFA5LOC33J4IXL6FAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003303},"type":"text","content":"Believe it or not, you don’t have to know everything about each other’s childhoods and families and jobs before getting together face to face. (In fact, that’s too much for a first date.) You’re looking for a life partner, not a pen pal, so it’s always good to move to an in-person meeting sooner rather than later. As a bonus, you will weed out the people who are on apps only to talk endlessly with no real intention of meeting."},{"_id":"SUXCIFQFHRCOZCQDQFZGLXTSRY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"WX3I2REGJJAZHICEMB27NWDFNY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"On dating apps but still single? Here's why","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/on-dating-apps-but-still-single-heres-why/H3CADMMMHNDXPD7FUXWMUHCOKY/"},{"_id":"QQXLAGV76JHSHDFYTLVPG6WPZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003304},"type":"text","content":"Inevitably, someone will ask to exchange numbers at some point. At that point, you can reply: “I’m not a huge texter, but I’d love to meet,” or “I don’t love texting too much before I’ve met someone … speaking of, I would be open to meeting this week if you are” That way, you’re not rejecting the person’s offer to exchange numbers; you’re actually moving the relationship forward."},{"_id":"52K3J4MB5JF3ZITGV6YNTHUDKI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003305},"type":"text","content":"All this said, the best time to exchange numbers is still before the first date, one day before being the best option. Once you’ve decided on a date, time and location to meet, feel free to send your number along in case they need to reach you (maybe they’re running late because they can’t find parking or got a flat tire). The day before the date, say something like, “Looking forward to meeting you tomorrow (and trying out this bar, I’ve heard great things). In case you need me, my number is 555-555-5555. What’s yours?”"},{"_id":"BSDZWVBABVELXFL5T5OWCN5LYY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003306},"type":"text","content":"Texting can be great once you get to know someone, but when it comes to meeting a potential match, you don’t want your flowing conversation to hit a stalemate before you’ve had the chance to see if there’s a connection. Turning a number exchange into a date plan is a confident way to move the relationship forward and avoid the invitation for meaningless chitchat that never progresses in a meaningful way."},{"_id":"QYJYECCXJFB6TM4OZ5OEQY5U44","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"VGMTHCJL6RFJNJ4ZENZHL5TQWA"},"type":"divider"},{"_id":"4WGNHF725JAPHITXZJGIL4WJUE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668606003307},"type":"text","content":"Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating."}],"display_date":"2022-11-22T13:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Why a dating coach believes texting is the death of a first date"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-22T13:00:01.785Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/sponsor/a-better-you","parent":{"default":"/sponsor"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/sponsor","name":"A Better You","_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/sponsor","default":"/sponsor","BottomNav":null,"SectionMap":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"A Better You","Sponsor":{"sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags":"false","sponsor_desktop_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg","sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags":null,"sponsor_mobile_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg","sponsor_url_title":"AJC Pulse Magazine","sponsor_related_box_title":"\\"A Better You,\\" sponsored by Wellstar","disable_sponsor_related_box":"false","sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message":"false","disable_advertiser_content_label":"true","sponsor_related_box_include_tags":"sp-abetteryou","advertiser_name":"Wellstar","sponsor_url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},"_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"SectionMap":},"order":{"ComposerNav":1016}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./sponsor/a-better-you","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Other choices are soy, hemp and flax “milks.”"},{"_id":"CJSNLRF775GRNEHM4MX35YRZCM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607985},"type":"text","content":"If you’re worried about not getting enough calcium, add broccoli, kale, oranges, beans, edamame, figs and other calcium-rich foods to your diet."},{"_id":"DD5RE7HAZ5D33LZGOJPTRI3O5Y","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"VB4H42DP5JFADOVBVFYN3QOTZU"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Women's heart attack symptoms vary. What to look for","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/womens-heart-attack-symptoms-vary-what-to-look-for/NBS7CUMTD5CKHHIU5BEBEQTNLU/"},{"level":2,"_id":"I7T34MKXZJARTNKAIEMZXY6TUY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666632903670},"type":"header","content":"Diet sodas"},{"_id":"GR2UWYW4NZE67DJZNREZV4KNMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607988},"type":"text","content":"Less sugar doesn’t necessarily equal healthy."},{"_id":"A7JFAJCHUNF2VB7QJZRWUCSEZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607989},"type":"text","content":"Artificial sweeteners “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar,” French researchers wrote in an observational study, even considering the “extensive use of these substances in products on the global market.”"},{"_id":"6RBTWH2JYFF7JGURFNTUFO6MSQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607990},"type":"text","content":"In addition to water — maybe with some fruit or mint — Klodas said she drinks “tea, which is full of heart-healthy compounds that help fight inflammation and cell damage. Black and green tea have been associated with a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.”"},{"_id":"X6FVDAXMNBAOJFV5G4PEKO7DRU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3YWZTGQ2MJGCRHSKAEPMUKZFNE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Study: Artificial sweeteners linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/study-artificial-sweeteners-linked-to-increased-risk-of-cardiovascular-disease/IDFT3ULOANBVXL7RHTJDCW76VA/"},{"level":2,"_id":"UUCYZVBFMBFYLKD3C4X773RHVE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607992},"type":"header","content":"Bread"},{"_id":"T6AOAGQQJJDVRHL3IKMUTEQTKQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607993},"type":"text","content":"“Many people are surprised to learn that bread and baked goods are some of the biggest contributors of sodium in our diets,” Klodas wrote. One plain bagel, for example, contains a third of the American Heart Association’s recommended daily intake of sodium."},{"_id":"7W2RPX4AFRHC3E54RE45SHJC5E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607994},"type":"text","content":"A healthier alternative is bread in which you can see grains and seeds throughout, and that have at least 3 grams of fiber per 100 calories."},{"level":2,"_id":"KQP7F7O7O5D77OZ2PIS7F4CMRI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607995},"type":"header","content":"Margarine"},{"_id":"DXBTYUZQDJCCPGYLIXBQ6DUKVM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607996},"type":"text","content":"If you need to spread something creamy and delicious on your multigrain bread, you’ll want to check the ingredients in your margarine. Although partially hydrogenated oils were banned in 2015, many margarines still contain palm oil, which can raise your cholesterol, Klodas wrote."},{"_id":"47IBDS76VFEUXC6XXOB7NVSA6M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607997},"type":"text","content":"“Margarine made from olive oil or flax oil are better choices. Olive oil contains only minor levels of saturated fat and no trans fats,” she wrote."},{"_id":"INQJM2YP4RCCJJ7TQZD5MZ5E54","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ZWIUTI5ZKBGOBDHE2FP5CZUQ24"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Artificially sweetened drinks as bad for heart as sugary ones, study finds","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/artificially-sweetened-drinks-as-bad-for-heart-as-sugary-ones-study-finds/IMBDUYCML5GVDD2SMGE37FF2K4/"},{"level":2,"_id":"V3WR26M7U5DZNOCX4ESLISJFM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643607999},"type":"header","content":"Granola bars"},{"_id":"3WLMWTDIWVGTTBKRGA5VXH66TI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643608000},"type":"text","content":"Although touted as a healthy alternative to candy, many granola bars contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and palm oil, the downsides of each previously mentioned."},{"_id":"R33US2V2GNABDIEDL6MS7Z3LUY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643608001},"type":"text","content":"Instead, Klodas wrote, eat raw nuts by themselves and oatmeal for breakfast. Use dried or fresh fruit as a sweetener instead of sugar."},{"_id":"2NLNPNKERRHXDBXMWYF5Z6GFOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643608002},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"PCGJQIYB4VHO7ASUT6EDCY34ZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1666643608003},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-21T18:57:36.764Z","headlines":{"basic":"5 foods a cardiologist avoids to improve her heart health"},"first_publish_date":"2022-10-25T12:35:00.195Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with daily function."},{"_id":"LAMOIHMYGVEETJ3WDB3B44IVEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882641},"type":"text","content":"As many as 5.8 million people in the U.S. were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And this number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060."},{"_id":"QWTCSGRDNNCKBP2BEEMV7UIV7M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"ZXFPJPFW55DPHJHCLNUMW2SJOQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Study shows what predisposes individuals to Alzheimer’s disease","url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/aging-in-atlanta/study-shows-what-predisposes-individuals-to-alzheimers-disease/NBLPK4IHAFBLHBE3I6UBSC4EF4/"},{"_id":"VYASTIZDPVGZ7N74OMPFBKTE4A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882642},"type":"text","content":"Memory loss is the key symptom of Alzheimer’s disease. An early sign of the disease is difficulty remembering recent events or conversations. As the disease progresses, memory impairment persists and worsens, affecting the ability to function at work or at home."},{"_id":"FXPXEWOCMBCVTBJCV64HJ5QVDA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882643},"type":"text","content":"Musical memories often are preserved in Alzheimer’s disease, though, because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease. Research suggests that listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia."},{"_id":"RE2KZAYSZNCIBCZFYAC7VUBKN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882644},"type":"text","content":"Music also can benefit caregivers by reducing anxiety and distress, lightening the mood, and providing a way to connect with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s disease — especially those who have difficulty communicating."},{"_id":"BF22PURAZ5DSZIV6EQCTSFCJ5M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"CUGXWJKUCNFGTEA6HTIXLP2KCA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"How healthy sleeping habits can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/how-healthy-sleeping-habits-can-reduce-the-risk-of-alzheimers-disease/EUZNN6TOYBGM5I3D6VERRZLF5Y/"},{"_id":"VME3BYLAJJARRFQMOF2FCF6MU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882645},"type":"text","content":"If you’d like to use music to help a loved one who has Alzheimer’s disease, consider these tips:"},{"_id":"J6OJRDC2ERDRRGOWQD4SV267NI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882646},"type":"text","content":"Think about your loved one’s preferences. What kind of music does your loved one enjoy? What music evokes memories of happy times in his or her life? Involve family and friends by asking them to suggest songs or make playlists."},{"_id":"7T3ZCRWV65G35O7XJ6ZX2CRXP4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882647},"type":"text","content":"Set the mood. To calm your loved one during mealtime or a morning hygiene routine, play music or sing a song that’s soothing. When you’d like to boost your loved one’s mood, use more upbeat or faster-paced music."},{"_id":"N2HFM33JVZH7ZGISP5QWJVYVDQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882648},"type":"text","content":"Avoid overstimulation. When playing music, eliminate competing noises. Turn off the TV. Shut the door. Set the volume based on your loved one’s hearing ability. Choose music that isn’t interrupted by commercials, which can cause confusion."},{"_id":"PGUERJDMI5B67OKO7G2CYLYQCE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882649},"type":"text","content":"Encourage movement. Help your loved one to clap along or tap his or her feet to the beat. If possible, consider dancing with your loved one."},{"_id":"5LI4DVQMABG5VBPCZN6BDS7AGU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882650},"type":"text","content":"Sing along. Singing along to music together with your loved one can boost the mood and enhance your relationship. Some early studies also suggest musical memory functions differently than other types of memory, and singing can help stimulate unique memories."},{"_id":"VW4AIUJP6ZDZFELQGK2OHE4MRY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882651},"type":"text","content":"Pay attention to your loved one’s response. If your loved one seems to enjoy particular songs, play them often. If your loved one reacts negatively to a particular song or type of music, choose something else."},{"_id":"FXYC6ELT6FEBRF62UORYIVQCB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668703882652},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-17T17:13:22.353Z","headlines":{"basic":"Can music help someone with Alzheimer’s disease?"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-17T17:13:22.353Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Less than three weeks later, Dallas County medical examiner Beth Frost was shot and killed at work."},{"_id":"V2CXS4FE2BHCNGUOMFTT735TBA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222005},"type":"text","content":"Health care employees and advocates say the shootings represent the latest in an increasing wave of workplace violence acts in recent years, which range from verbal abuse to fatal physical attacks."},{"_id":"SWWVTGFWOZFLLDL7EZNKHEAZBQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222006},"type":"text","content":"Organizations representing medical workers are calling on both hospitals and the federal government to better protect the employees charged with keeping people healthy and safe before such violence does irreparable harm to hospitalsthroughout the United States."},{"_id":"FXBNGSAQTVBWLLBGMFJJGT4DEM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222007},"type":"text","content":"“We can’t afford, right now especially, for any more health care providers — whether it’s nurses, doctors, social workers, whomever — we can’t afford to have anyone leave the bedside,” said Serena Bumpus, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association. “Health care is hanging by a thread right now.”"},{"_id":"7YS5VT6XHVDD3MAE2LKYA5EOKM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222008},"type":"text","content":"In 2019, there were 7,300 reported injuries from workplace violence that resulted in days of missed work for health care practitioners and technicians, according to a workplace violence report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released in July. That’s up from less than 4,700 reported in 2015."},{"_id":"ZO7C43DHUFFRXPZXASOERMRZJU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222009},"type":"text","content":"It’s a trend that threatens not only employee safety, but the quality of patient care and worker retention in an already short-staffed industry."},{"_id":"EBZUDNG7HJDJREDGS5PIKYRMPI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222010},"type":"text","content":"“It’s definitely a huge contributing factor to why nurses are leaving the bedside. Workplace violence, it’s psychological trauma,” Bumpus said."},{"_id":"QIC5IOZMBJFGPGOYXFEBXRBU4M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"U4NEJQTGL5FX5HUALRPI2Q2UMI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Survey: 63% of nurses say they’ve experienced racism in the workplace","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/survey-63-of-nurses-say-theyve-experienced-racism-in-the-workplace/B6UFPWP2DFA3PNETKIKBYRWP3Y/"},{"level":2,"_id":"CPGDID3LPNBPRESVFY7J5QA67A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222011},"type":"header","content":"Unique challenges of health care"},{"_id":"MPH64IT475AS7HYQ7XM242IZBU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222012},"type":"text","content":"Hospitals are unlike other workplace settings."},{"_id":"KB47HKUX6VAXNOPQRANQ5HCJ2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222013},"type":"text","content":"Family members of patients are often worried about the well-being of their loved ones. Sick patients might be scared, overwhelmed or in pain. The conditions of whatever brought a patient to a hospital in the first place make for a naturally higher-stress environment."},{"_id":"2M2E5M6CWJGKJA52Z7D2QZFLLY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222014},"type":"text","content":"“It’s emotional work. People aren’t doing well. They may be very sick, they may be dying. In the case of social workers, there may be families that are getting disrupted or pulled apart,” said Cammie Chaumont Menéndez, an epidemiologist in the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health’s Division of Safety Research."},{"_id":"LFQ2CQYX4JDDNKIWQU7IWP6UC4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222015},"type":"text","content":"Violent outbursts from patients and family members are not uncommon, and most health care employees expect to experience tense interactions at some point in their career."},{"_id":"MWTUPMJVU5EFHCBDW43EFRODTU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222016},"type":"text","content":"Bumpus, who spent 20 years working in a hospital, said she’s been spit at, cursed at and threatened while at work, and she’s witnessed her colleagues experience the same."},{"_id":"2T6ZNS7A35HJVKVH3UZS6RYUFE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222017},"type":"text","content":"Worries of physical safety have only been compounded by staffing shortages and the increased pressure for nurses and doctors to take on more patients. Reports of nurse and doctor burnout, already high before the pandemic, skyrocketed as hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients."},{"_id":"MPODM7K5FBDGDIWHN22NRVSA7U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222018},"type":"text","content":"The negative impact of staffing challenges on hospital violence rates is twofold: Patients may become agitated with long wait times or especially busy health care workers, while those same workers have less capacity to monitor and preemptively intervene in situations that have the potential to turn violent."},{"_id":"EFREDSFU6RCNVIQ4ZVAZZUHCTA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222019},"type":"text","content":"When interacting with patients and their families, “we look at them, we touch them, we talk to them. We can tell what’s going on with them,” said Jean Ross, president of National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses in the U.S."},{"_id":"DSCQUJXTSRAUXLL3XX7QTF6MKE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222020},"type":"text","content":"“It isn’t just to prevent violence, it’s to prevent them from being more ill, from some kind of traumatic situation occurring with their health. But if we’re not there, if there aren’t enough of us, we can’t do that,” she said."},{"_id":"UWB2NS27DJCMDGLVPYR6GPPXJI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222021},"type":"text","content":"Violent outbursts can cause lasting damage to workers, including serious physical injuries, psychological trauma and even death."},{"_id":"ACRIOC4BIJC4HEXNUPYWKWNNY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222022},"type":"text","content":"That trauma “can lead to staff shortages and discourage qualified health care workers from wanting to work in a hospital setting where they might be vulnerable to attacks like this,” said Priscilla Ross, Senior Associate Director of Federal Relations at the American Hospital Association."},{"_id":"HADUQ3HP35FVHG35CJ2CLFTX5M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222023},"type":"text","content":"After more than two years of working in pandemic conditions, hospital employees are increasingly speaking out against poor workplace conditions, including the previously unspoken reality of patient violence."},{"_id":"HZMZO3ORDBGPHFTLGIGUHGDQRQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222024},"type":"text","content":"“I think one reason why it is finally starting to surface is because we’re tired of it, as a profession,” Bumpus said. “We’re tired of giving ourselves to people every single day and not being treated with courtesy and respect.”"},{"_id":"BTL4NB7H7FFMJOSOOXXHTJVNNQ","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"WIDJOIHAWZHANFTPKCKSOUNA6E"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Survey: More than half of nurses sacrificing mental health for job","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/survey-more-than-half-of-nurses-sacrificing-mental-health-for-job/K2ZDJDTDJZHXND4BODBS2EWKR4/"},{"level":2,"_id":"V674L6UYJVFUTLPZPVXABGPQPU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222025},"type":"header","content":"A push for change"},{"_id":"QZ7NCK4L5JD4TC2SNH4ZUO7BN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222026},"type":"text","content":"Occupational safety researchers say there are effective ways to prevent attacks against health care employees."},{"_id":"VB3W62E6SZDYNAVU457GRAQUKI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222027},"type":"text","content":"The Occupational Safety and Health Administration developed violence prevention guidelines tailored to employers and workers in health care and social services, and NIOSH offers courses for nurses in how to identify and deescalate certain types of violence. These resources also detail the importance of properly responding after a traumatic workplace event."},{"_id":"JAZ7LCFH3JFIRLHC6RVBFUDLYI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222028},"type":"text","content":"National violence prevention programs first arose in the ‘90s as homicide and violence rates against retail employees increased. Researchers found that those programs could be adapted to any environment, and were particularly well suited for health care settings, Menéndez said."},{"_id":"A3YYSMDSI5DGDMJC2HE3XMECSQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222029},"type":"text","content":"Effectiveness of these programs, though, hinges on buy-in from management and employees."},{"_id":"O4YZCDQ3JBBHHBHLJVIW64DECI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222030},"type":"text","content":"“Everyone has to have a seat at this table and everyone should have the psychological safety in their work environment to speak up and identify past experiences where things weren’t safe,” Menéndez said."},{"_id":"IYGLR65Y4JBMHKOEWPQ5KH6NNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222031},"type":"text","content":"Preventing violence in hospitals doesn’t end at the implementation of a workplace violence plan. “These things need updating or revisiting on an annual basis,” Menéndez said."},{"_id":"BCIPKDM46NEEDLM7UONHPWU5FI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222032},"type":"text","content":"While many large health care companies have implemented OSHA’s guidelines, several professional medical organizations want to make violence prevention plans required by law."},{"_id":"UWVQFER6NZAZ3HWCYPQKM6OQGQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222033},"type":"text","content":"The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act in April 2021, which would mandate OSHA to create a federal standard requiring health care employers to develop workplace-specific violence prevention plans. The Senate version of the bill was introduced in May of this year."},{"_id":"57L7NCM2RFG6DLFIHAROGELEXQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222034},"type":"text","content":"Another piece of federal legislation takes a different approach to preventing workplace violence. The Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees Act, or SAVE Act, would establish federal criminal penalties for people who knowingly assault hospital workers. The bill, introduced in the House in June, is modeled after the federal statute that protects aircraft and airport employees."},{"_id":"2BJZOHHDFNBANJ36DKIR4ZHZ7I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222035},"type":"text","content":"The SAVE Act includes protections for individuals who are mentally incapacitated because of illness of substance use. It would also authorize $25 million in grant funding over 10 years to improve violence prevention efforts in hospitals through training and technology."},{"_id":"RIFROIUSOJCZPELYFRZARIYP2U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222036},"type":"text","content":"Jean Ross said she’s hopeful that, as people become more aware of the risks health care employees face, the more likely it is that something will change."},{"_id":"FSFGIXDBWVDSNKYBKYAY3NYCCQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222037},"type":"text","content":"“I think everybody in the public understands what our lives are like inside these facilities, and if you didn’t before, you certainly do after this pandemic,” Jean Ross said. “We’re not often listened to. We need to push, we need to pester, we need to demand and insist and we will keep doing that until we get what we need. Nurses don’t give up.”"},{"level":2,"_id":"M7WFVEUVG5EGVMRNZR6DPREYQ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222038},"type":"header","content":"Steps hospitals can take"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"Q7ZFPAPOKNH2JN3YZOZSLZESHU","type":"list","items":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222039},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Implement security tools like panic buttons at work stations or personal alarm devices worn by employees"},{"_id":"5ARPMKNV3ZHV7CZQWI3LUYPIII","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222040},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Record any violent events that happen at the hospital and refer to records data when evaluating the hospital’s workplace violence prevention program"},{"_id":"64XB7VQPP5C5NJE56ICA4O4ATI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222041},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Establish a system to keep track of clients with a history of violence so that employees are better prepared for future encounters"},{"_id":"NBMEF5SD6NDN5DGSI5O6IUF4KM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222042},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Establish a program of medical and psychological counseling for employees who have experienced or witnessed assaults"},{"_id":"L7XML2T4PBCSBL56YAVIB6XJM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222043},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Involve employees in the creation, implementation and evaluation of workplace violence programs"}]},{"_id":"YZGR2TD67NEVXEHXJ5VGRJGMEM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"MJGRMO65EZBXJIIZBNIK7WQX34","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668694222044},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-17T15:01:28.494Z","headlines":{"basic":"What needs to change to keep hospital workers safe from violence"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-17T15:01:28.494Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. The result is not only a desensitization to alarms, but also missed alerts."},{"_id":"NKR2K7S5V5BTHPDYX3AFCTNMUU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706004},"type":"text","content":"Why are alarms missed? Because 72-99% of them are false, leading to delayed reactions or ignoring them completely."},{"_id":"KOOJKQPB4NA2FO2X3PK52O4JOE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"MLD3WFMRBJHHRLQ5V6HWYI5NWY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"The 5 most common signs of nursing burnout","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/the-5-most-common-signs-of-nursing-burnout/BUMSF5KXOZW5IXLX5SOWUQHYWQ/"},{"_id":"XG5ARO3X2ZG5LPMPSINXTIDEZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706006},"type":"text","content":"Alarm fatigue isn’t a new condition. According to Nurse.org, the Joint Commission began looking at it in 2013. In 2014, alarm management became a National Patient Safety Goal. Each year since, it has continued to be a National Patient Safety Goal because there continues to be sentinel events related to alarm management and fatigue."},{"_id":"CHOPVKABB5C3ZCICP5DVSGSLNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706007},"type":"text","content":"During the past decade, research found:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"BWOP2RTP5RFC3JTYBWVFY4OQAQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"The Food and Drug Administration reported more than 560 alarm-related deaths in the United States between 2005 and 2008."},{"_id":"ITDJS6LNSNHBLBTO22VVURLZUI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"One study showed more than 85% of all alarms in a particular unit were false."},{"_id":"NKGBJB3CYRH2LBP365A54BPYN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"One hospital reported about 1 million alarms going off in just one week."},{"_id":"YLX22DSNPVBN7CQNR52UBCANQQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"A children’s hospital reported 5,300 alarms in a day — 95% of which were false."},{"_id":"ORICZEGKKJGGJB5XBJP43CUK6E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"A hospital reported at least 350 alarms per patient per day in the intensive care unit."}]},{"_id":"EANJW2XZPFE2TF4CZ3CDOW2CQQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706009},"type":"text","content":"Why were the numbers so large? According to the Joint Commission’s 2013 research, factors that contributed to alarm fatigue in the hospital included:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"VRBXAWP53FEBRJ3RTV5CIHNUYU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Alarm parameter thresholds set too tight"},{"_id":"KUDC5WS5DNH63DJ5WWRX6LQD3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Alarm settings not adjusted to each patient’s needs"},{"_id":"HNTJZR4R7JGT7G54YSBYPFHG4M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Poor electrode practices resulting in frequent false alarms"},{"_id":"ESCQVX4BLNCMDOQYYQSLCLSDPE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Inability of staff to hear alarms or detect where an alarm is coming from"},{"_id":"M7FFSTPRSRHYRMBTMJHNFMSV6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Inadequate staff training"},{"_id":"OTMLR77LGNHW3JSI2M6A7VGRWY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Inadequate staff response"},{"_id":"YNRFILVMUJBM7FUALSYJ72CO5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Alarm malfunction"}]},{"_id":"UCJVCFYNNBB7RB6JNOC5SGL5DU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"SMGP42IXUZAWHKOIPHTUHCFD44"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Many nurses suffer from PTSD. What can be done to help?","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/health-med-fit-science/many-nurses-experience-ptsd-some-point-their-careers-what-can-done-help/5fJk45IPQKzgoH0Zi1S5rM/"},{"_id":"P64EIAAUCJATHDSL52ZO4R4REY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706012},"type":"text","content":"In its 2019 National Patient Safety Goals, the Joint Commission recommended standardization, but with the ability to customize approaches for individual patients, groups or units."},{"_id":"2JY6TSQKTRAZ7H25SWWTTRMF54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706013},"type":"text","content":"The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation’s recommendations, Nurse.org reported, included:"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"2HXXWNTJ2BGA5HZPQVFBIZ45GM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Have an alarm-management process in place"},{"_id":"F4TQ2B7B6JADDJI7ZNCDIYB32U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Review and adjust default parameter settings and ensure appropriate settings"},{"_id":"PX4BFUAWJRFOPELRX7UULNATYM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Determine where and when alarms might not be needed"},{"_id":"JDKOI4NRXFCSTOT6YDLB7SAGHM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Create procedures that allow staff to customize alarms"},{"_id":"HRMHVCAUKJGUBLNLKB42BPFMM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Make sure all equipment is maintained properly"}]},{"_id":"YM7YL6OD7VCNNJRTELP3CU777E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706015},"type":"text","content":"Hospitals nationwide have been implementing changes to reduce the number of false alarms at their facilities. Boston Medical Center, for example, adjusted the default heart rate settings to align with each patient’s condition, reducing the number of alarms by 60%."},{"_id":"CXOYNBD4LNCNFL2MSGSCX5KPRY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706016},"type":"text","content":"Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s changes reduced daily per patient alarms from 180 to 40, with false alarms falling from 95% to 50%."},{"_id":"JDNDTUQCG5BIPMUVGWMAYH5GMA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668693706017},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"LYDVLDHRIFAOZJ2TH65ZHUZ7KQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668622645319},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-17T14:04:45.088Z","headlines":{"basic":"Why alarm fatigue is dangerous for nurses and patients"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-17T14:04:45.088Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. It also can lower your life expectancy."},{"_id":"K3RCVFNXFFACXGTLJWQPISRQJ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303912},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"People around you — loved ones, friends, co-workers — can be affected by secondhand smoke."},{"_id":"IQXPWDUYOJDXNAP5HIV2RWRRGQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303913},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Do the math. A pack of cigarettes costs about $12. One pack a day times 30 is $360/month. Smoking also costs you time — time away from your work, family and activities while you take a smoke break."},{"_id":"NIVTUW4C25E6VLKVVEW64BWBBM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303914},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"E-cigarettes have similar physical and financial costs, although the health risks aren’t fully understood since they’re relatively new. Plus, these products aren’t FDA-approved, so there’s no regulation of what’s in them."}]},{"level":2,"_id":"WNLGHPXYUBBJ3NZMWOD6W3T2KA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303915},"type":"header","content":"Know when you’re ready to quit"},{"_id":"KARMG43AZFBNFGVLFQWB2OXGWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303916},"type":"text","content":"Why is it so hard to quit? Nicotine stimulates the reward pathway in the brain, releasing dopamine, which feels good. Over time, you begin to crave the feelings you get from nicotine, and it begins to feel normal. When your body doesn’t have nicotine, it goes into withdrawal."},{"_id":"TESK4TSCC5DULK74DSHX4ZBDLI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303917},"type":"text","content":"When you reach the point when the harmful effects outweigh what you gain from smoking and recognize nicotine’s control over your day-to-day life, you’re ready. But the decision has to be yours. It’s a commitment you’re making to yourself. You may have tried to quit before and failed, but you may have made the effort for others, not yourself."},{"_id":"KU7KJOJXHFC3DFH335EJCVW67U","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"PRIR6GYW7ZBEBJ7DKSCTHUUDR4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Study: Almost all kids have tobacco on their hands, even in smoke-free homes","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/study-almost-all-kids-have-tobacco-on-their-hands-even-in-smoke-free-homes/C73HUJTVS5CAXARDODULFT5E3E/"},{"level":2,"_id":"JUEEQGOWVVDHZCW2XYA4LFBSYI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303918},"type":"header","content":"Get from ‘here’ of smoking to ‘there’ of not smoking"},{"_id":"EY362F3KERF5DO6PPD7HK6DEJA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303919},"type":"text","content":"Becoming smoke-free is a process. Developing a quit plan can help you prepare and follow through with your decision to quit."},{"_id":"F5ALMSB6HNESRNTGDUEPZUG7XI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303920},"type":"text","content":"Here are some elements of a successful quit plan:"},{"_id":"5HM2M5PK7JCAJCVZMGZGP4R4HU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303921},"type":"text","content":"Commit to quitting. Tell your family, friends, loved ones and those who will be part of your support system."},{"_id":"HK7YXXH3NRHO7LAOFL7S2WUKTE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303922},"type":"text","content":"Choose a date. Be realistic and give yourself some time to get your quit plan in place."},{"_id":"2U43FZYDMZGOFAV7DD2NHEBZHI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303923},"type":"text","content":"Form a support system. You might want to find someone to quit with you, join a social media or online support group, or seek counseling to help you cope with triggers, withdrawal and emotional challenges."},{"_id":"NBLEM7GA3VDP3HVKVCAF63CHMY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303924},"type":"text","content":"Know your triggers. Maybe it’s driving in the car, doing a particular activity or when you’re stressed. Think about how you’ll manage your triggers or avoid them entirely."},{"_id":"I3DFB5ANQ5HC3KM2AXBT2ATAQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303925},"type":"text","content":"Consider cravings. Brainstorm how you’ll manage cravings and address withdrawal symptoms. Have healthy snacks on hand, practice mindfulness, go for a walk or text a support person."},{"_id":"3CUPVHOJ7VAVRMY54TVM35BQ6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303926},"type":"text","content":"Think about helpful aids. These could be nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, gum, lozenges or an inhaler, or medication assistance with bupropion or varenicline."},{"level":2,"_id":"RDNNN6QFAJA4VLHOBKB4F3QWQU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303927},"type":"header","content":"Work through discouragement"},{"_id":"JON3JBVJQZEMZIUZH2ZYUVQBLA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303928},"type":"text","content":"When people are trying to quit smoking, if they slip up, they tend to think the worst: “I’m a failure. I’ve blown it.” Those thoughts can drive anxiety, which may cause you to revert to your go-to coping technique: smoking."},{"_id":"EPNJEARR7JAHHG67WB2BWABKXU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303929},"type":"text","content":"But if you have a cigarette or vape, all is not lost:"},{"_id":"KMGAATLQUVGC5P63SYDT5GPVSM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303930},"type":"text","content":"Be kind to yourself. This is difficult. Fewer than 1 in 10 adults successfully quit smoking each year. However, over time, 60% of those who try to quit — usually more than once — are successful."},{"_id":"EAZLIAVTAJFJJKDC4D5MLLOIUU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303931},"type":"text","content":"Reset and restart. Tomorrow really is another day."},{"_id":"MAS4IMUO7JFJNAOVGFNJ5A2YLA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303932},"type":"text","content":"Review your quit plan. You may need to adjust it and consider what other tools you need in your toolbox."},{"_id":"KCIEOMANBFCI5FZ3DSI6LAOAE4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303933},"type":"text","content":"Check in with your support system."},{"_id":"SR3QLTIYYRARVIDKDWZ3NNMM3A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303934},"type":"text","content":"Congratulations on your decision to stop smoking. Remember, there isn’t just one path to your goal, and you have lots of options to help you succeed. Good luck."},{"_id":"PIOKCGSNKRCHLJVUPB2AIWYD74","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"DMH3EJAAHFDK5GPXVYOA7IXREU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668688303935},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-17T13:16:13.244Z","headlines":{"basic":"You are ‘here’: A smoker’s guide to quitting"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-17T13:16:13.244Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies."},{"_id":"GHXWZOBZ6NDC5A5X4YAYEVHZPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598943},"type":"text","content":"The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the shortage last month. The agency specifically lists a shortage of the powder form of the medication, which pharmacists use to create the liquid that children usually take. The antibiotic is also available in other forms, such as chewable tablets and capsules."},{"_id":"HALPCFQXOJCODG6K5VYOCRHBSE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"L47KHJAMZFAYJH2YN336OLYXXE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/georgia-has-nations-highest-flu-rate-children-among-the-hardest-hit/75UBZY74ARDQDL35PBW42AQKAY/"},{"_id":"7XYAGX4KZJHC5PFUFAQTGAVA6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598944},"type":"text","content":"Here’s what parents need to know about the shortage."},{"level":2,"_id":"JCUCU7B6WBC3VOGINH4ROPS2EU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598945},"type":"header","content":"What is amoxicillin?"},{"_id":"IRG5HYAWS5CCTJXKI5TA6VHQQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598946},"type":"text","content":"Amoxicillin is “related to penicillin” and is “one of the most commonly used antibiotics, particularly in children,” Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist, told CBS News."},{"_id":"KH6FGLDIERAUTA2JTTIMU7DCWQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598947},"type":"text","content":"The medication is considered “first line” treatment for multiple infections in kids, including acute sinusitis and middle ear infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."},{"level":2,"_id":"VZQ7TIVWYZDHDFXKQBNT2N5CPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598948},"type":"header","content":"Does amoxicillin treat RSV or flu?"},{"_id":"WZUPW7MTKFAVXFPJXXX5N5Y534","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598949},"type":"text","content":"No."},{"_id":"RG6VGIQ2JFEBRGMFNJ77EICSA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598950},"type":"text","content":"Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and the flu are caused by viruses. Antibiotics only treat bacteria. But kids with RSV or flu-like illness can have symptoms that look like a bacterial infection, Tina Tan, a pediatrics professor at Northwestern University’s medical school and a doctor at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, told the Washington Post."},{"_id":"NN7HPGRUN5H45EZQG3A5UTQIJQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598951},"type":"text","content":"“Because the viral illness can cause other conditions that look like they might be bacterial, people are putting kids on amoxicillin,” she told the Post."},{"_id":"OLEGX63V7FFZHEXUFJCGP4C6JY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598952},"type":"text","content":"It is also possible for kids with a viral illness to develop a secondary infection."},{"_id":"WIZ42ADKGJCXBAEMXLPSGPLTOY","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"U3WKIY26U5A5XNMRQUGVEWONQY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Early surge of flu, viruses in children this fall overwhelms hospitals","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/early-fall-surge-of-viruses-in-children-this-fall-overwhelms-hospitals/R2LKIKUP65CPRMZWU2SNHUYVHA/"},{"level":2,"_id":"Y4RLWORUJNGC5E4ZYI3WLRXXW4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598953},"type":"header","content":"Why is there a shortage?"},{"_id":"6YQNN6LDUJHUBOSTEDE6GJFHR4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598954},"type":"text","content":"The FDA cites demand increase for the drug as the cause for the shortage in four of five amoxicillin manufacturers. The reason for the last company, Swiss manufacturer Sandoz, is listed as “other.”"},{"_id":"JNVBNAHQNBGYDLFTQVDVB3OUUI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598955},"type":"text","content":"A spokesperson for the company told the Washington Post that Sandoz is struggling to ramp up production due to supply chain issues in response to a spike in demand in the U.S., Europe, and Canada."},{"_id":"CQ3LSFRP6ZHXTEFTKJMXQEARZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598956},"type":"text","content":"Amoxicillin is not the only commonly used prescription that patients are visiting multiple pharmacies to fill. Last month, the FDA confirmed a nationwide shortage in some forms of Adderall, the ADHD medication."},{"level":2,"_id":"M54SZ5LIS5EQLJBEFYT6HWAKFU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598958},"type":"header","content":"What should parents do?"},{"_id":"UBBKGG3MGNF7PCZPJ3R7G65VBU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598959},"type":"text","content":"It might be worth calling or visiting a few pharmacies, both large chains and small independent ones, to see if they have bottles on the shelf."},{"_id":"FQ4LUOYVZNGXJOREYF2PSZJDFY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598960},"type":"text","content":"Health providers can also prescribe alternatives if you can’t find the strength originally prescribed, Erin Fox, from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, told CNN."},{"_id":"EFWOT5FAJNAPXEPNIJYMSO7HRA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598961},"type":"text","content":"“My first advice would be, don’t panic,” she said."},{"_id":"DYVD5LYAEVATZDJN2HQC2QGBTI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668604598962},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-16T13:29:14.115Z","headlines":{"basic":"Antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply. Here’s what parents need to know"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-16T13:29:14.115Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. The documentary is available online Nov. 18-27 and premieres Jan. 24 on PBS as part of the “American Masters” series."},{"_id":"K3PN6JT6BNAWPCOZYWBBJ4O3YQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602928997},"type":"text","content":"The “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” singer had a stroke in 2016 and went through a bout of COVID-19 this past January. Though she rallied enough post-stroke to perform at Lincoln Center in July 2017, she hasn’t performed live since then, telling People magazine in February, “I hope to see my fans in person soon.”"},{"_id":"J4R65TP66BBPZBS5FYW36RALQQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602928998},"type":"text","content":"ALS is likely to prevent that from happening. The disease causes the motor neurons that control muscle movements to degenerate, the ALS Association says on its website."},{"_id":"HHGX7JMT6JC67H3LDUYSPR5AEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602928999},"type":"text","content":"“When the motor neurons die, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement. When voluntary muscle action is progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe,” the website says."},{"_id":"4A4Y5LQ2UZFE3C3M3FDFVLGFRA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602929000},"type":"text","content":"Nonetheless, Schock said the singer intends to stay active in music and other creative pursuits, such as the Jan. 10 release of a children’s book she co-wrote that tells the story of how her music career began, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.”"},{"_id":"YWGVIO3PVNHV5L6AKOKRZC6JJY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602929001},"type":"text","content":"“Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired,” the press release said. “Through her Roberta Flack Foundation, she continues to pursue charitable and educational initiatives. Roberta knows firsthand that music has the power to uplift, inspire and transform.”"},{"_id":"AQRX43XCJVHEXFOXJLCTWSIYC4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668602929002},"type":"text","content":"Stephen Hawking is one of the most high-profile ALS patients to live far longer than doctors expected. NPs offer significant clinical expertise and vital solutions to the challenges facing our health care system and the patients we serve.”"},{"_id":"M3IAWDTW5VHR5CHUL5V5T2GBVM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524071978},"type":"text","content":"Kemp’s proclamation reads, in part: “In addition to providing quality care to all patients, nurse practitioners also support Georgians throughout their lives by guiding them to make smarter health and lifestyle choices every day. After all, seven chemotherapy treatments have left me pretty much hairless and in no need of shaving."},{"_id":"WOZSE222RNEYBEBZW5CGCQ7IKM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668451576578},"type":"text","content":"I quickly realized I didn’t know exactly what the event is truly about."},{"_id":"US66XQTU5ZAM5K7VOOOJLQL23M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"65NCR3IPZZHGVGK6P3B3LDXXAY"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Screening procedure fails to prevent colon cancer deaths in large study","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/screening-procedure-fails-to-prevent-colon-cancer-deaths-in-large-study/DXMW63O4RJBSJB7DD6Z4XDI6PE/"},{"_id":"KZGUFL6IXZBGXMHCOOSZ46UOCE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668451576579},"type":"text","content":"During the month, participants put down their razors and skip their waxing and other grooming appointments. The money they would have spent is then donated or cancer prevention, education and research, according to the No-Shave November website."},{"_id":"KZZSNE7OWJGYDCXCIIHTHZARAU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927383},"type":"text","content":"“We want every participant to embrace their hair for the many cancer patients that lose theirs due to vigorous treatments,” the site states. “We believe that together, anything is possible, and we’ll get closer to eradicating cancer one whisker at a time.”"},{"_id":"SECOYBD3UJAP5HCCEYW4HH2O34","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668451576580},"type":"text","content":"During the past 10 years, the organization has raised more than $10 million."},{"_id":"DI3RSZYRRVHK5IPMUV2UZ5PH7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927385},"type":"text","content":"The tradition was started in 2009 by the Chicago-based Hill family to honor their father, Matthew Hill, who died from colon cancer in November 2007."},{"_id":"OAW4S2G5ZZHVVB2Q3LZZS22B6M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"4SYZHIFXDJG53D2UIXJTH6MORM"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Know the breast cancer types and what yours means","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/know-the-breast-cancer-types-and-what-yours-means/FHSCQ2XIK5GF5F3AQPXY7MZMCQ/"},{"level":2,"_id":"DOFHEHIH25GVZDFLMPK6FB7I5E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927387},"type":"header","content":"How to participate"},{"_id":"H4OHVXFIWZGNJHNHZCNFR7L6RU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927388},"type":"text","content":"Let your hair grow on whatever body part from which you would normally remove it — face, legs, arms, head. Head over to No-Shave November and register as a team or individual for a fundraising page where you can not only donate your savings from not grooming, but also accept donations from others. You can pick where your donations will go, from the event’s general fund to participating partners."},{"_id":"SFHI4BJZOREVZOAJEZEQM2VJ5Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927389},"type":"text","content":"If you’re not interested in growing your hair, you can donate to another’s fundraising efforts."},{"_id":"SJDA6VLEWJAUXOY2SE662HBBMI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927390},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"NB4TJT2GBZAOFLBT3WJ56EXE4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927391},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"DXGKI7Z2FFD37GJ4GPM5IKCUWM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668524927392},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"2QUB2Q7VIVCJPFOODRS7ZLWZIQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668451576581},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"GHUEQCDXOFGF7EIZ3DWNZM4IAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668451576582},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-15T15:10:05.105Z","headlines":{"basic":"Put down your razor to raise money during No-Shave November"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-15T15:10:05.105Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1077}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Johnson’s is gentle and smells good. So we all like that better.”"},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Hydrogen peroxide: “Hydrogen peroxide for blood. Comes out of my scrubs 100% of the time,” nurse Rebecca Stoffel said. It can be used on new and older bloodstains. Apply to the affected area, rinse and repeat until gone. Make sure to wash your scrubs immediately after treatment."},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Oxygen masks: The use of an oxygen mask tends to dry out the patient’s lips, mouth and nose. Use a water-based lubricant such as KY Jelly or aloe vera. DO NOT use oil-based lubricants such as Vaseline. If a humidifier attachment (water) is available, that is the best choice."},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Rinse-free shower caps: “One of the favorite things we used to have but lost in budget cuts was rinse-free shower caps,” Stoffel said. “You’ll never see a patient smile wider than one who’s had their hair washed and combed for them. Those need to come back.” Check with your local hospital regarding availability."},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Feeding tubes: Courtney Johnson, RN and BSN, says that “crushing meds, putting the powder in a specimen cup, and adding a little hot water, (then) put the lid back on and shake real well” is the “best way to dissolve meds to push in a small bowel feeding tube without clogging it.”"},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Vick’s VapoRub: “Vick’s VapoRub under the nose is great for masking offensive odors,” nurse Margaret Fuller said. Johnson added “... and if you don’t have that, get two masks and put a strip of toothpaste between the two to help with smells.” nurse Kim Gore agreed, adding: “Burt’s bees or toothpaste between two masks. That helps with odors when you’re going in to clean someone up.”"},{"_id":"FWVULLJBLVBPJGWAH5PRPHERGE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3UUKPOYV7FEKNMBWUKGT5JMKUA"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Cozy and calming: Health benefits of knitting and sewing","url":"https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/cozy-and-calming-health-benefits-knitting-and-sewing-nurse/K9NCJOZ2lCYP7QoHPqmMNK/"},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Pens: “I carry extra throw-away pens my patients can keep to sign forms and make notes. I don’t tell them it’s because I don’t want to share their germs,” Harting said."},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Waterproof mascara: Harting is also a fan of wearing waterproof mascara. “You never know when you have to cry for yourself or with a family/patient, and you can’t have it smeared all over your face when walking into the next room.”"},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"The Trendelenburg Position: Stephanie Vlasis, BSN, RN, said to “place male patients in this position if inserting a catheter is difficult. It can also be used when trying to lift heavier patients.”"},{"_id":"OMJ4A26NNFCFLAE7FDPQ2YED6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Distraction: Vlasis added: “Give older patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia a task like folding towels. It gives them something to do and keeps their mind occupied. They tend to fidget. If you give them a job, they tend to do it instead of pulling on their IV’s, etc.”"},{"_id":"QQE46NWBGRH5ZMECA4TZFH5DIQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"XB6FEGQXYNEP7GVAYXZPPMAMMM","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1619189231736,"id":"U82572611081rsP"},"type":"raw_html","content":"Pulse Magazine"},{"_id":"DSTNVH3ZY5C2DB45VESMRE6AZQ","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1619189231737,"id":"U46042081830qkm"},"type":"raw_html","content":"\\n\\n\\n"},{"_id":"6XF52Y5JE5ETVBW4FI3NH5LBPM","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1619189231738,"id":"U64567543336HEa"},"type":"raw_html","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-11-15T13:14:52.084Z","headlines":{"basic":"10 life and work hacks every nurse should know"},"first_publish_date":"2019-08-16T14:56:46Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1123}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/sponsor/a-better-you","parent":{"default":"/sponsor"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/sponsor","name":"A Better You","_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/sponsor","default":"/sponsor","BottomNav":null,"SectionMap":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"A Better You","Sponsor":{"sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags":"false","sponsor_desktop_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg","sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags":null,"sponsor_mobile_banner":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg","sponsor_url_title":"AJC Pulse Magazine","sponsor_related_box_title":"\\"A Better You,\\" sponsored by Wellstar","disable_sponsor_related_box":"false","sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message":"false","disable_advertiser_content_label":"true","sponsor_related_box_include_tags":"sp-abetteryou","advertiser_name":"Wellstar","sponsor_url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/"},"_id":"/sponsor/a-better-you","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"SectionMap":},"order":{"ComposerNav":1016}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./sponsor/a-better-you","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/pulse","name":"Pulse"},"tags":},"label":{"hide_timestamp":{"display":true,"text":"No","url":""}},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-11-15T13:14:52.374Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-23-2021/t_3ba414e2ce0c4670834dda85f2f1a7dd_name_nurse_smell.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"5 smart hacks to help nurses overcome strong hospital odors"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":1920,"caption":"5 smart hacks to help nurses overcome strong hospital odors","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/04-23-2021/t_3ba414e2ce0c4670834dda85f2f1a7dd_name_nurse_smell.jpg","height":1080}}}},"canonical_url":"/lifestyles/life-hacks-every-nurse-should-know/TZh8XVGlHwcWRlPFtE7ELL/","_id":"OHMFCHC5FCCN45RTPCQXFOYEHA"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1594149803868},"type":"text","content":"Can there be enough resources to help health care workers navigate these unprecedented times? No, there cannot. And now there is one more."},{"_id":"OBQRUDM6MFHSVPELS7HWXFGGLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668114198945},"type":"text","content":"Today, Nurse.com launched the NurseDot Podcast, a weekly series “designed to further Nurse.com’s mission of helping nurses thrive through the exploration of their peers’ personal stories, industry trends, and professional advice designed to serve as support and validation that will help them take control of their careers,” according to the press release."},{"_id":"EKY7WNYHYVAELC4SZXQYBNPUQ4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5UPMUJWL2RC5FI6E775ATWLKMU"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"New online community is run by nurses, for nurses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/new-online-community-is-run-by-nurses-for-nurses/X3W6XBGLC5HCDNFECBH2DMJAPM/"},{"_id":"RFYYHVO4INA7JDLCQDH4ARND4A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668114198947},"type":"text","content":"The podcast will be hosted by Cara Lunsford RN, vice president of community at Nurse.com. She has worked in health care for more than 16 years and founded HolliBlu, the first social media network for nurses. It was acquired by Nurse.com in September."},{"_id":"UWWFXDE4RRFTLE2S4SZIMC7FNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668114198948},"type":"text","content":"According to the press release, Lunsford will provide “a space where nurses can speak candidly, share stories, feel empowered, and find the tools and resources that they need to make a change in their profession.”"},{"_id":"4EUNGOA7M5HJ3PC4IFTR3W2PFA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668114198949},"type":"text","content":"“The NurseDot Podcast is curated by nurses, for nurses, in hopes that they feel thoroughly valued, and that they connect to the stories shared and the topics discussed,” Lunsford said. “These conversations will empower and inspire nurses, deepening their passion for their profession, which will not only help them improve their career development, but their day-to-day experiences.”"},{"_id":"C3SYYSG5UFGVZBAZCPSAH3ICZ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1668114198950},"type":"text","content":"For more information, please visit: www.nurse.com/podcast. For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here."},{"_id":"TRPL5QL7INCWHO5YHZRYTVICKA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"PQB7JC6D7BGNPGWX3NJYQGDUS4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"7 blogs to help nurses relax, restore and roll in the aisles","url":"https://www.ajc.com/pulse/7-blogs-to-help-nurses-relax-restore-and-roll-in-the-aisles/GGLV3LIXWNBMRP6CFITP3CL75E/"}],"display_date":"2022-11-11T14:08:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"New weekly podcast designed to help nurses thrive"},"first_publish_date":"2022-11-11T14:08:00.821Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":1023,"default":1023,"SectionMap":1121,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2010,"ComposerNav":1122}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./pulse","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1076}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Life","description":"Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Raphael Warnock headlined a half-dozen rallies across metro Atlanta. Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, was nearly invisible, without a public event for five days."},{"_id":"7RB5C4DN5ZD6XG3OE2QAZBQDC4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243110,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The Republican’s campaign, once singularly focused on slamming Warnock’s ties to President Joe Biden, abruptly shifted to accuse Walker’s former football coach of not really being his former football coach after he endorsed Warnock."},{"_id":"7FK5SJXTLZFNVNDTNJ7D5RBTVI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243111,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"And thanks to Warnock’s dominating fundraising advantage, the airwaves have been blanketed with Walker’s rambling stump speech gaffes, including a recent inexplicable analysis of horror movie villains: “A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that?”"},{"_id":"5XS74DCGL5AJ3JU7NDKCNUJSX4","type":"raw_html","additional_properties":{"_id":"DMBMMWLSMBB7XMGV5QINWT2I2E","comments":},"content":"\\n"},{"_id":"D6FCFWXEORAQXJLCXWT4QGNGUM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243112,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In the final stretch of the four-week runoff, Warnock has maintained the relentless pitch to liberals and swing voters that helped him narrowly lead Walker in the November midterm. Walker’s ongoing stumbles, by contrast, have alarmed some Republicans."},{"_id":"2JZEIZT5NFHKZEP46RGXYKJERY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243113,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Herschel Walker was granted a mulligan in the form of a runoff — an extra four weeks to convince the 200,000 Georgians who pulled the lever for Gov. (Brian) Kemp and Sen. Warnock to change their minds,” said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of Walker’s leading GOP critics."},{"_id":"5NFGQN3KZRGP5P6TCUOTILJALU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243114,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“It certainly doesn’t feel like he’s made enough progress on that mission,” Duncan added, “and he’s running out of time.”"},{"_id":"HWUC35ZB7FENDCWH3OQEZGSFQ4","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"R2ERXNMIK5CS7PE7KY6SHWDJKM","comments":},"content":"Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff","url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/why-kemp-warnock-voters-will-be-decisive-in-georgia-runoff/MLQITFBGDJFJFBFSE36F3N7J2Y/"},{"_id":"6OVQ7LKLYRCS7EXCC4K6DOCXVE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243115,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Walker’s campaign is far from a spent force. Both candidates boast hundreds of staffers and thousands of volunteers who are flooding neighborhoods, lighting up phones and flooding voters with pleas to vote in the Dec. 6 contest."},{"_id":"I55ME366DVAPHENNMXZ775ZSAI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243117,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The few polls of the overtime bout show a tight race. Early voting has soared in some Republican-leaning counties. And Walker’s events, including a Tuesday rally in Greensboro, routinely attract hundreds of boisterous supporters who pledge to marshal their friends and neighbors to his camp."},{"_id":"GYQ7RB6UVVHALIPISSO2R3M6WE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243119,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“We’ve got to protect this country, and the way we’ve got to do that is coming together,” said Walker, describing himself as “God’s champion” while denigrating Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “We’re running against this slick preacher that talks so smooth.”"},{"_id":"JM576UVTD5HCLI44S6LZYHTBRY","type":"header","level":1,"additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243120,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"‘The only guy’ who could lose"},{"_id":"IUNWHKGSVFB7FKZLMEJ2NAAGF4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243121,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"But there are growing signs of disillusionment as missteps pile up and national developments complicate Walker’s case."},{"_id":"WZZ6RQ27DRBTTBWT3FF2PP6QLY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243122,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"When Democrats clinched the 50th seat in the U.S. Senate, it deprived Walker of one of his core arguments to skeptical conservatives: that a vote for the Republican was a vote for a GOP-controlled chamber."},{"_id":"5PGKM4MMXJEFHGYCMM6HAR6BNI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243123,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Newly emerged tax records that show Walker considers his home in Texas a primary residence led to fresh attacks framing the former Dallas Cowboys star as an out-of-state carpetbagger."},{"_id":"ALBJ7KX2FVHYPPKRVF6U4JAMM4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243124,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"A failed GOP push to block Saturday voting in the runoff appears to have galvanized Democrats, leading to a weekend surge and record-breaking early voting turnout on Monday and Tuesday. Black voters, the cornerstone of the Democratic electorate, make up a disproportionately high share of early voters."},{"_id":"VBHV5K2Y7NGF3COHZT44AFGUDY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243125,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"And Warnock’s huge fundraising advantage — he raised $52 million in a roughly three-week span — enabled him to test a variety of ways to connect with hard-to-reach voters while also hammering Walker with more traditional attacks."},{"_id":"PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/KRXztVyM0rG3IhrgDe2UnUCdPGw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","galleries":,"ingestionMethod":"manual","iptc_source":"The Hill","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"nexstar_ga_senate_debate_101422gn15.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","owner":"richard.watkins@ajc.com","proxyUrl":"/resizer/KRXztVyM0rG3IhrgDe2UnUCdPGw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/KRXztVyM0rG3IhrgDe2UnUCdPGw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-10-14T23:04:03Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/jKCqN09JQzQAGiKI0uP4crjZWJw/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","version":0,"template_id":594,"_id":"KB6TI7KMZJEIXFRFTYBB3QHU5U","comments":},"address":{"street_address":"District Live at Plant Riverside","locality":"Savannah","region":"GA"},"caption":"The few polls focusing on Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff show a tight race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican Herschel Walker.","copyright":"The Hill","created_date":"2022-10-15T12:29:08Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"height":450,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2022-10-15T12:29:08Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc","sponsored":false},"source":{"name":"AJC","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"Nexstar Georgia Senate Debate","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PBZHLZQEGFBFLC7VVR6C374U64.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":800,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"Greg Nash/The Hill"},{"_id":"JKQLHUS32RGVNHREQRVST5HHZU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243126,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"One of his closing ads features a split-screen shot of voters reacting to Walker’s bizarre statements on the stump about werewolves and “bad air.” In the ad, one disgusted viewer harrumphs: “Let’s call it what it is. It is embarrassing.”"},{"_id":"MGC7PCIY7VDLDNQ4O6TUTO2JKE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243127,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Ben Burnett, a GOP commentator and former Alpharetta city councilman, said Walker may have been lulled into a sense of complacency after a GOP primary he compared to a “homecoming queen race” because it hinged on Walker’s popularity as a football icon."},{"_id":"F3OD4HRMS5CYXEHWEYEIVSIOFI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243128,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Burnett noted that Walker lost four reliably Republican precincts in Alpharetta that Kemp won. It was no anomaly. Walker significantly lagged behind Kemp elsewhere in the Atlanta suburbs — along with a ribbon of deeply conservative counties along Georgia’s northern boundaries."},{"_id":"PPHZPSXVOFFKDK3KZAD6VBIM5Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243129,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Herschel Walker can’t find a closing message because he doesn’t have the capacity,” Burnett said. “The Georgia Republican primary voter is to blame. We nominated the only guy who could possibly lose this race. I don’t fault Herschel for being who he is. Or, in this case, who he isn’t.”"},{"_id":"IIFDZY37UBFDLL2ZFZ37YZKD5E","type":"raw_html","additional_properties":{"_id":"5UZDPRQIOZHSBJGQ35QCTJ5TMQ","comments":},"content":""},{"_id":"2EC6TB6HG5B4PONC5KQIE35UKA","type":"header","level":1,"additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243130,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"‘Un-American’"},{"_id":"2ZMND4XNBZFXVKYIZLLHGBLC4U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243131,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Warnock, meanwhile, is flexing his organizational muscles as he appeals to liberals who form the backbone of his coalition along with swing voters who are nervous about Walker’s history of violence, erratic behavior and personal baggage."},{"_id":"ZCMTFKY2L5CO3OESXV5IMGJKZM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243132,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"He organized a Dave Matthews Band concert on Monday packed with middle-age suburban white voters who helped him win in 2020 and propelled him to a near miss in November, a three-way race that ended in a runoff after no candidate won a majority of the vote."},{"_id":"C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/BmspPIMCSLSTzNd0n6hi1iiT5Hw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","galleries":,"iptc_job_identifier":"63811c67b6abb113bcbcff19","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/112822 DAVE MATTHEWS WARNOCK 06.JPG","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","proxyUrl":"/resizer/BmspPIMCSLSTzNd0n6hi1iiT5Hw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/BmspPIMCSLSTzNd0n6hi1iiT5Hw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-11-29T00:35:37Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/EsIZonCxlR_odJIBVDB3A6euChk/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","version":2,"_id":"RLCYNTJ3NFHLBONO5TOYFM6EQ4","comments":},"address":{"locality":"Atlanta","region":"Ga"},"caption":"Dave Matthews, left, campaigned Monday for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock at an event aimed at suburban white voters. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","copyright":"Ben Gray 2022","created_date":"2022-11-29T02:37:33Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"category":"wires","mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer"},"geo":{},"height":5152,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2022-11-29T10:26:34Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc","sponsored":false},"source":{"name":"AJC Freelancer","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/112822 DAVE MATTHEWS WARNOCK 06.JPG","source_type":"wires","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"AJC Freelancer"},"subtitle":"Dave Matthews stumps for Warnock","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/C7LIFB35EKJHJSCWCR2CNT2QKY.JPG","version":"0.10.3","width":7728,"subtype":"Wires"},{"_id":"K6GOKLRE3NEL5JJ43VWBGZZHEI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243133,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"And he enlisted the help of former President Barack Obama, who is starring in a Thursday rally, and former first lady Michelle Obama, who recorded robocalls to urge likely voters to cast their ballots."},{"_id":"NIO7WDPTAZGW7AGL24U7CLCXRA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243134,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Meanwhile, Walker’s stumbles are compounded by his refusal to speak to reporters and outline policy views with any specificity. His stances on many of the issues that shape the race are a mystery, frustrating allies who wonder why he’s avoided red meat."},{"_id":"I67JVQ7BSVB6NC2JYZSEQ2OFXA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243135,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"It was left to Kemp, for instance, to make a case that Warnock’s support for a federal climate change law could undermine the $5.5 billion Hyundai plant under construction near Savannah — a narrative that Walker hasn’t pushed despite pleading from GOP allies."},{"_id":"42IZN7WMVZHBDI7KPVJI2X4TFE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243136,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"And Republicans were baffled by his refusal to condemn former President Donald Trump’s dinner meeting with Nick Fuentes, an avowed white supremacist. Walker remained silent about Fuentes even after Kemp and other GOP leaders blasted Fuentes as an “un-American” racist."},{"_id":"RESQKILNXZBSBKRWA4TOHW5RJ4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243137,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Trump is flummoxing even some of the base with Nick Fuentes,” sighed John Wood, a South Georgia GOP activist."},{"_id":"WVVRNTK56ZFS3PF6MJMPT2GENE","type":"header","level":1,"additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243138,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Walker still ‘has a chance’"},{"_id":"JEX2E6E325D4BOT7APTNZFEPYE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243139,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In the runoff’s closing days, Walker is increasingly relying on national Republican figures to make his case. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott have campaigned for him in recent weeks, and Mike Pompeo — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — plans to rally with him on Thursday."},{"_id":"NV7CRHKWS5A3ZCKRSYL7LYK7FY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243140,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"But the most important surrogate for Walker may be Kemp — someone he avoided much of the year. Walker wouldn’t even say whether he voted for the governor in the May primary, and the two skirted each other during the general election campaign."},{"_id":"OU76IIDTGVFJ7MSMAMNBQ4M6NE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243141,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"A poll conducted by the pro-Walker 34N22 group found that Kemp’s favorability rating among likely runoff voters was 60% while only one-third of voters see him in a negative light."},{"_id":"Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/rH1sljfTOVOJLdRpi_vjdM-A_pQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","galleries":,"iptc_job_identifier":"6377ae1ff5a509282dde192e","iptc_title":"Multimedia Journalist","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 111922HERSCHEL WALKER SMYRNA RALLY-1.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","proxyUrl":"/resizer/rH1sljfTOVOJLdRpi_vjdM-A_pQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/rH1sljfTOVOJLdRpi_vjdM-A_pQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-11-19T03:12:28Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/XqyHZDKVwxcqDxuwNUGoZelliiE/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","version":2,"_id":"V3KYGFY65FAGDPIWAZ5KKFC4AE","comments":},"address":{},"caption":"Gov. Brian Kemp, left, is probably Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's most important ally right now. Polling by a pro-Walker group found that Kemp’s favorability rating among likely runoff voters was 60% while only one-third of voters see him in a negative light. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)","copyright":"2022 Atlanta Journal Constitution","created_date":"2022-11-19T19:12:57Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"category":"wires","mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer"},"height":3116,"last_updated_date":"2022-11-23T04:19:44Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"slug":"AAJC 111922HERSCHEL","source":{"name":"AJC Freelancer","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 111922HERSCHEL WALKER SMYRNA RALLY-1.jpg","source_type":"wires","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"AJC Freelancer"},"subtitle":"HERSCHEL WALKER AND GOV. BRIAN KEMP","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/Z22MD6IBXEWAP23ODDQIDG7IVA.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":4674,"subtype":"Wires"},{"_id":"YV2EAIGKZ5ESTHTH73AJ52IYYQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243142,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Now Walker is leaning on Kemp to win back split-ticket voters. The governor has filmed pro-Walker ads, held fundraisers, headlined a campaign event and directed his field operation to help the Republican. He’s eager to refocus the race on the economy, a strategy he employed to defeat Stacey Abrams."},{"_id":"RM4LJKGHCNBX3IN6NGLGOPOARI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243143,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“It matters what people think and what they’re dealing with in their everyday lives,” Kemp told CNN this week. “And I know people are dealing with 40-year-high inflation.”"},{"_id":"YDQ3FAQOA5G25D4YI3T2F5KT6I","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243144,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Winning back those swing voters won’t be easy. Tyler Lahti is among the voters who split his ticket between Kemp and Warnock in November — and he plans to vote for Warnock again. He said he always resented comments from partisans on both sides of the aisle who wondered how voters like him could exist."},{"_id":"MFQH2H3SARCN5GOLJKKNA6NMHA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243145,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Warnock is great — and he should also keep touting his relatively bipartisan record and ability to compromise,” Lahti said. “I wish we’d avoided a runoff. And I think Kemp has just done a great job the past four years.”"},{"_id":"65G7ABBKABDLJEO5HWITXHK5GI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243146,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Anxious Republicans are hoping for a blunder-free homestretch. Martha Zoller, a former GOP U.S. House candidate and popular radio show host, said she was disappointed Walker cut back his campaign appearances and acknowledged many of her conservative listeners remain concerned about his candidacy."},{"_id":"JBURQXCDSJHFNDM23YG6SDYZ5U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669749243147,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“But the choice is clear: Either you vote for someone who’s going to vote with Joe Biden 96% of the time, or you vote for somebody who’s going to vote like a Republican,” Zoller said. “If that’s the choice, Herschel Walker has a chance.”"}],"first_publish_date":"2022-11-30T11:00:06.314Z","last_updated_date":"2022-11-30T15:26:09.336Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/herschel-walkers-stumbles-complicate-final-stretch-of-his-runoff-bid/GKM4LLYOX5CCJOZNT6JSK3NAXY/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"greg-bluestein","byline":"Greg Bluestein","org":"ajc","email":"gbluestein@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Politics/government reporter","status":true,"bio":"Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook. Order his book at: http://bit.ly/FlippedTheBook Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, was nearly invisible, without a public event for five days."},"display_date":"2022-11-30T11:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid","meta_title":"","mobile":"","native":"","print":"","tablet":"","web":"As a surge of Georgia voters streamed to the polls this weekend, Herschel Walker was nearly invisible without a public event for five days"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/XnJ8JSsk8QhdYHz-DmPFbV-jLaM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","galleries":,"iptc_job_identifier":"6369d07bdf82cd07d0c1c082","iptc_source":"AJC","iptc_title":"staff","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/110922 SENATE HS13.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","proxyUrl":"/resizer/XnJ8JSsk8QhdYHz-DmPFbV-jLaM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/XnJ8JSsk8QhdYHz-DmPFbV-jLaM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-11-09T03:27:35Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/hNussMn__T5_TE4M5-XScm35td8/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","version":2},"address":{"locality":"Atlanta","region":"Georgia"},"caption":"There are growing signs of disillusionment among some Republicans after some stumbles by GOP U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including recently spending a week off the campaign trail just before the launch of early voting. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)","copyright":"2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution","created_date":"2022-11-09T03:53:52Z","credits":{"by":},"distributor":{"category":"wires","mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer"},"height":2871,"last_updated_date":"2022-11-09T04:14:06Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"slug":"AAJC 110922 ELX SENATE RESULTS","source":{"name":"AJC Freelancer","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/110922 SENATE HS13.jpg","source_type":"wires","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"AJC Freelancer"},"subtitle":"Herschel Walker election watch party","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":3994,"subtype":"Wires","useSrcSet":false,"resized_obj":{"src":"https://www.ajc.com/resizer/IX-OUJ1Can8V7gSo0EQqq6yVE4A/500x282/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/7BVB53S3ESI74ZYKZDGVEQPFUA.jpg"}}},"taxonomy":{"primary_section":{"_id":"/politics","_website":"ajc","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Politics","description":"Political news with a Georgia focus, including the Georgia Legislature, Congress, White House, presidential elections and Georgia Congressional Districts.","path":"/politics","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/politics","site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Political news with a Georgia focus, including the Georgia Legislature, Congress, White He had been in critical condition, investigators said."},{"_id":"EAQNHHI3BJC3TDB7Z3CXVQG23Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669828066133,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Atlanta police will provide an update this afternoon in the investigation into the shooting."},{"_id":"VF56V6YQMZBZLDOU5ZA6AYUYXY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669826933147,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Zyion Charles died Saturday night after being shot on the 17th Street bridge, according to police. Investigators have said a group of children and teenagers were escorted off the Atlantic Station property for violating a 3 p.m. curfew and unruly behavior."},{"_id":"7OC5Y5LFPNGCBF3RPM7MRUH7CQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669826933148,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Moments later, shots were fired on the nearby bridge, killing the seventh-grader and injuring others. No arrests have been announced in the case, but investigators have said the shootings appeared to be gang-related."},{"_id":"3CBOUDADMJELTBSE433IKNDYSQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831023,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The morning after the deadly shooting, city leaders called on the community for help in fighting gun violence."},{"_id":"XOIBJ55DXZAV3A5UDQD4Y7YQYM","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"T54ARTZQANHJXPUUAL4SFVSKUI","comments":},"content":"Family of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/crime/mother-of-slain-12-year-old-says-the-system-failed-him/2OE7BGFZ4BFPZEWAHJVX5V3NC4/"},{"_id":"KQFFDJBWURDLLDQTR5IXWPO45E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831025,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“When a 12-year-old dies in our city — on our city streets ... the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday morning at a news conference, where he was joined by police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring."},{"_id":"DKLE55TDZNH6FGUGXDDPRGIGNQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831026,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Then on Monday, Zyion’s mother and grandmother spoke publicly in front of the Atlanta City Council’s public safety committee, their raw emotions still flowing. The boy’s family knew he was troubled and tried previously to get the police involved."},{"_id":"ZLR2SJDIHZHULBQE6XDDIFVHII","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831027,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“I cried out for help,” Deerica Charles, Zyion’s mother, told the council. “I cried out for it. I promise y’all, I cried out for it.”"},{"_id":"L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/tY24tzm4WuqGgQqGs-dw3zzcYaQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","galleries":,"ingestionMethod":"manual","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"Atlantic Station3.JPG","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","owner":"ron.sirmans@ajc.com","proxyUrl":"/resizer/tY24tzm4WuqGgQqGs-dw3zzcYaQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/tY24tzm4WuqGgQqGs-dw3zzcYaQ/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-11-27T15:04:21Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/YDxrP0B0oHfs6CAi21HQtwLyoOA/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","version":0,"template_id":594,"_id":"LRVQDFSR4NDGDEFT3CJ5OEFTRY","comments":},"address":{},"caption":"Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, joined by Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring (left) and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, discusses a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in which a 12-year-old was killed.","created_date":"2022-11-27T20:32:31Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"height":410,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2022-11-27T20:32:31Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc","sponsored":false},"source":{"name":"AJC","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"Shooting near Atlantic Station","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/L6UNG6JFRNDRLFNDD7WE55CJNM.JPG","version":"0.10.3","width":673,"syndication":{}},{"_id":"QCD5EUSXVFCIZBZHLXSFIIEM5U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831029,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Deerica Charles said Zyion changed when she stopped treating his mental illness after his allergic reaction to the medication. Zyion’s grandmother said several older teenagers made him participate in vehicle break-ins, even after she asked their parents to intervene."},{"_id":"XIB4DYGDKRANBINQ3NCM4HS42U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831030,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Sandra Durden, the boy’s grandmother, told council members Zyion was asleep when she left her home on Saturday. When she returned, he was gone."},{"_id":"RP3GOYSIEJEKXKFGZC526YRZSA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831031,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Then we got the call that he was dead,” Durden said."},{"_id":"EHD5K74HQJB6RCTOZ4THNPHDNQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831032,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Durden, like Zyion’s mother, said she also tried to get the boy help."},{"_id":"GVVUOZH6YRBMHP3MFPQNFNTWEY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831033,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“He can’t be locked up now,” Durden said. “He’s dead. The system has failed us again. Again.”"},{"_id":"OUXXXKIFYBA4HFHLDK6O6EYLHQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827831034,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Funeral arrangements were pending Wednesday for Zyion, who attended Kipp Soul Academy."},{"_id":"64BK6TOJF5DUXE2HCGONI2PIQA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669826933149,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"A 3:30 p.m. press conference is planned at police headquarters. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance."},{"_id":"HS36AOTV45HTJP6RG7A6PM6XNQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669826933150,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates."}],"first_publish_date":"2022-11-30T17:13:07.218Z","last_updated_date":"2022-11-30T17:24:33.359Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/crime/breaking-second-child-dies-after-17th-street-bridge-shooting/4N5SQ6DVLZEGZFHYDSHSHNL65M/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"alexis-stevens","byline":"Alexis Stevens","org":"ajc","email":"alexis.stevens@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Crime and public safety reporter","status":true,"bio":"Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.","firstName":"Alexis","lastName":"Stevens","longBio":"Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team. She started at the AJC in 2000 as a sports page designer. Mississippi will also begin holding runoffs as soon as next year."},{"_id":"TEH4MMHFI5H5PCS6QGA3WIFV7Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304364,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Most other states decide winners based on whichever candidate gets the most votes, even if that’s less than 50% of ballots in races with votes split among multiple candidates. Some Georgia election organizations want to eliminate runoffs by adopting instant-runoff voting, in which voters would pick their second-choice candidates upfront in the general election rather than having to vote again in a runoff."},{"_id":"E35GWVCHQRHUJAM57SFLWXLDGA","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"ZOQPMTTWCVB53DVIQCMQ64EGZE","comments":},"content":"How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be","url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/how-georgias-unique-runoff-system-came-to-be/F76DYNYYZNGUTCCSFT6CGZDK7E/"},{"_id":"MG5BS3FRXJBCHBQTKIWIYNCSOA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304366,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In Georgia’s general election, neither Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker received a majority because Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2% of the vote. Warnock got the most votes of any candidate in the race."},{"_id":"Z55BFSIFZZFQDJ7KJTHMXR53XU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304367,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The runoff for the U.S. Senate two years ago cost $75 million across Georgia, according to a study by Kennesaw State University researchers funded by instant-runoff supporters. Taxpayers pay for runoffs through property taxes to their county governments, which fund local election operations."},{"_id":"MCL4FNVT7JBO5OXCKBZHDZT2QY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304368,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"This year, Fulton County budgeted up to $7 million for the runoff, while DeKalb and Gwinnett counties each estimated runoffs would cost about $1 million to pay for poll workers, temporary staff, voting location fees, ballot mailings and related expenses. Cobb County didn’t provide a cost estimate, but election officials said the county spent over $1.8 million in the 2020 runoffs."},{"_id":"5FZZC7R7IZF5BGWEUGLLL7QCVA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304369,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Potential changes to runoff elections could be considered in next year’s legislative session."},{"_id":"6O34Y24R6FBHJCFX2JNL4STAIE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304370,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"State election officials are monitoring runoff costs and evaluating where improvements could be made, said Mike Hassinger, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office."},{"_id":"FURH4WNQPZDX5GSQYYNB3NIXNA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304371,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“We’re committed to the integrity of the process and improvements in both security and voter convenience, and will be examining any proposals in light of those principles,” Hassinger said."},{"_id":"OPMXVVDNWJHRJFBNBD5OQHCYYA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304372,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Georgia last year introduced instant-runoff voting — a form of ranked-choice voting — for members of the military and overseas voters. For those voters who supported a Libertarian in the general election, their second choice candidate will receive their votes in a runoff between a Democrat and a Republican."},{"_id":"CDOJI45IGJFV5AB35FTVZZGH7E","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"AWYXA3NFORBYFEPU5X6SSDRQ5U","comments":},"content":"How Georgia’s voting law works","url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/how-georgias-new-voting-law-works/GF6PLR44PNESPKR5FXCBE7VEOY/"},{"_id":"L4XQVZM4XFFSJCBCUYKYEVLOEA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304374,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Georgia is one of six states with instant runoffs for military and overseas voters, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina."},{"_id":"W4J7LGI6B5CDDFULGFH6K7PNRU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304375,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Lawmakers could consider eliminating runoffs by instituting instant-runoff voting for all Georgia voters, said state Rep. Wes Cantrell, a Republican from Woodstock who supports the idea."},{"_id":"2V2RIWBDXRFWJF4QXNH5W3AIDA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304376,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“When you talk with regular Georgians who aren’t super political, they’re just sick of the (campaign) commercials. They’re sick of all of this,” Cantrell said. “If our goal is for Georgians to be engaged in what’s going on politically, this is not the way to help. They’re just throwing their hands up.”"},{"_id":"BRV6MF3WJRGNTJ3DCKOGOGTPTU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304377,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Turnout almost always declines in runoffs. Even in the high-interest runoffs for the U.S. Senate in 2020, turnout fell from 5 million in the general election to 4.5 million in the runoffs."},{"_id":"MNBG6ARZXVHLTALNUL5TVYRJPU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304378,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"An organization called Better Ballot Georgia is collecting voter signatures through an online petition to urge state legislators to pass a bill that would require instant runoffs."},{"_id":"XVO4M6KMURE4NP52TASFEICXTI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669825304379,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Runoff elections are a lose-lose. They cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars and result in dramatically lower turnout,” the group’s president, Daniel Baggerman, said in a statement. “Instant-runoff voting is faster, cheaper and a better way to run our elections.”"}],"first_publish_date":"2022-11-30T16:43:22.939Z","last_updated_date":"2022-11-30T16:43:23.402Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/us-senate-runoff-could-cost-georgia-taxpayers-tens-of-millions/K35XR72FQZFPFJMML7R6BV2EQY/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"mark-niesse","byline":"Mark Niesse","org":"ajc","email":"Mark.Niesse@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Georgia government reporter","status":true,"bio":"Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile. Mark grew up in the Atlanta area and graduated from the University of Georgia. Critics of Georgia's runoff system say it's wasteful and unnecessary. An executive level Sky Club membership will cost $1,495, up from $845. The cost to bring in a companion will be $50, up from $39."},{"_id":"R6WLUYCXIZEXHPVQOEPGQDIV3I","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656912,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"As air travel rebounds, some Sky Clubs during peak periods have been plagued with long lines of passengers stretching down concourses waiting to enter lounges that reach capacity. Delta earlier this year attempted to tackle the issue by putting in some access limits, but the overcrowding issues have continued. Earlier efforts to curb crowds haven’t proven popular with all passengers."},{"_id":"C23J25PTPVFFTLEDNT3HBHVNN4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656908,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The highest level of elite frequent fliers on Delta, at the diamond level, previously were able to choose an individual Sky Club membership as one of multiple benefits. But the airline plans to stop allowing that, and will instead only allow members to choose a pricier executive membership while forfeiting other benefits."},{"_id":"MY5HDLW7XVEDNG3BVB3J4YRHZ4","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"WPZKL2HBSJGPXGXFLNHYNU5AFM","comments":},"content":"Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-airport-blog/elite-frequent-flier-status-will-soon-be-further-out-of-reach-on-delta/ZCD2LUSGE5BPNEVBED4WE5YG4I/"},{"_id":"I7RJQJDUCNBZHOQXBK5SHW27FU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656910,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The airline will also no longer grant club entry to elite-level frequent fliers traveling internationally in the main cabin or Comfort+. Elite SkyMiles members flying internationally must be in Premium Select or Delta One business class to enter."},{"_id":"TOV7MUHDZVCUNPLW2ZQNYR5MLU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656911,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Delta will also no longer allow passengers flying on Basic Economy tickets to enter the clubs, unless they have a Platinum American Express card that has a $695 annual fee, or a similar premium AmEx that grants access such as a Centurion or SkyMiles Reserve card."},{"_id":"KSU5RI6SPZG7RMVGRKFKJ44DIU","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"F2IJ2M5IAVE5TEJTD3TE4ODB5Q","comments":},"content":"After backlash, Delta changes tack on restricting Sky Club access","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-airport-blog/after-backlash-delta-changes-tack-on-restricting-sky-club-access/2B365KTEEJD63MSB5RSQJNBEZM/"},{"_id":"5EDFQIICKFHTNK35PYQUETXKZM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656914,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Delta said its “measures to curb Club overcrowding” include a club occupancy tracker to launch for Atlanta clubs in mid-December in the Delta mobile app. It is also using priority entry lanes in Atlanta for international business class, diamond-level and Delta 360 elite frequent fliers, and plans to roll out the priority lanes at more of its largest clubs."},{"_id":"HZXQAGN75NHETBKB356OI5WMVQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669822656915,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The airline is also expanding its lounges, including a planned renovation of the Concourse E Sky Club, which will be more than 18,000 square feet when it is completed in winter 2023."},{"_id":"FFQHTICA5VGJ5OCKLX46FKN4GQ","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"RUUKOXXKCJEUDGJPPOYWOKGUWY","comments":},"content":"Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-airport-blog/hartsfield-jackson-to-pay-92-million-for-delta-construction-work/F7DQ6QUC2JGQJHRQG4GWNPEROY/"}],"first_publish_date":"2022-11-30T15:55:38.951Z","last_updated_date":"2022-11-30T15:55:39.610Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-airport-blog/delta-to-further-curb-skyclub-access-amid-demand-surge/K47AM44QJBCITLC2UDLALT3RMA/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"kelly-yamanouchi","byline":"Kelly Yamanouchi","org":"ajc","email":"kelly.yamanouchi@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Business reporter","status":true,"bio":"Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.","path":"/neighborhoods","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/neighborhoods","site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. David Ralston often said his wife pushed him to address the complicated issue."},{"_id":"4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA","additional_properties":{"expiration_date":"2022-12-16T22:50:16Z","fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/j0xjs0KRtyJS-94IKj_6M4-2qvg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","galleries":,"keywords":,"mime_type":"application/octet-stream","originalName":"36079e23dab740909350e2a250c08648","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","proxyUrl":"/resizer/j0xjs0KRtyJS-94IKj_6M4-2qvg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/j0xjs0KRtyJS-94IKj_6M4-2qvg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/TgY2iEHCuZGVBnhnB0k2zxqPM9A/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","version":1,"_id":"AHXFASPEV5AJZD27Q2NWZ5DXEQ","comments":},"address":{"locality":"Atlanta","region":"GA"},"caption":"Georgia House Speaker David Ralston turns to his wife, Sheree Ralston, as the House votes 166-0 in March for final passage of a sweeping mental health bill that he proposed. Sheree Ralston is now running to fill her husband's House seat following his death on Nov. 16. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)","copyright":"Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.","created_date":"2022-11-16T22:50:17Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"425c44eb-5b03-4ce5-89fa-69e74b50003b"},"geo":{},"height":3024,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2022-11-29T10:20:10Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc","sponsored":false},"slug":"Obit Ralston","source":{"name":"Associated Press Photo Stream","source_id":"36079e23dab740909350e2a250c08648","source_type":"wires","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"system":"arc i/o"},"subtitle":"Obit Ralston","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/4WEX5KNX77NSWMUYYFHBKYVDBA.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":4032},{"_id":"UQ7H6A2NLBHDTGKYWIB7RFH4TU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669779097194,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Despite her high profile, Sheree Ralston won’t have the election field to herself. Brian K. Pritchard, the head of FetchYourNews.com, announced Monday that he will also seek the seat as a Republican. He said Wednesday that he was unfazed by his rival."},{"_id":"DFA65R2WFFAWDMZGRFUQ3QNMMI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669827263263,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“We are a republic, not a monarchy. House seats are nontransferable,” Pritchard said. “It’s not up to Atlanta to pick a successor, it’s up to the people of the 7th District to decide who they want to represent them.”"},{"_id":"7YP2I74HKNDDHPTO7NNZSXRC6E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669779097195,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Gov. Brian Kemp has set the date for the special election for Jan. 3. The winner will represent the district for the full 2023-2024 legislative session."},{"_id":"VHVDXWBOO5GVTEMRMQADAHRFTU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669811981609,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Because state law requires the governor to quickly set the date for a special election, the typically monthslong campaign process will be compressed to just a few weeks during the height of the holiday season."},{"_id":"QU7OQP7WIVDE5BNZ45HTU6YPUE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669823947441,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"It is not unheard of in U.S. politics for widows to run to succeed their late spouses in office."},{"_id":"TD75HPI2SRCUVLNHKGVZXZ5TRQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669823947442,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, succeeded her late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, after he retired. And Former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono won the special election to complete the unexpired term of the late U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono. Sonny Bono."},{"_id":"X3VECLZZ2JBWDMU6KSE7MNS6GA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669812157571,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In a rare move, Kemp immediately endorsed Sheree Ralston’s candidacy, saying there’s “no one better” to serve the district."},{"_id":"2OBYRBYTHZCHDP2ZDW3TOXK5IA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1669812157572,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Sheree’s passion for mental health reform and experience creating greater opportunity for the citizens of her community uniquely qualify her to be a strong voice for the hardworking Georgians of Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties in the state House.”"}],"first_publish_date":"2022-11-30T12:29:00.208Z","last_updated_date":"2022-11-30T17:13:57.164Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/sheree-ralston-widow-of-house-speaker-david-ralston-will-run-to-succeed-him/THN3RA5GRZAI7NVKXBD46F3ONU/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"patricia-murphy","firstName":"Patricia ","lastName":"Murphy","byline":"Patricia Murphy","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/ajc/70534eee-6415-4fc3-8159-b29bf7e0312a.png","email":"patricia.murphy@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","author_type":"Staff","education":,"awards":,"books":,"podcasts":,"bio_page":"/staff/patricia-murphy/","bio":"Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a a nationally syndicated political columnist. 