CDC Expands Polio Wastewater Testing to Oakland County





Oakland County, Michigan – CDC Poliovirus wastewater testing is being expanded nationwide. oakland countyMichigan joins the list of regions to be tested. Oakland County is one of the first locations to consider plans to begin collecting wastewater samples in specific communities for analysis. CDC Polio InstituteOnce testing begins, communities will test sewage for polio for at least four months. The findings will help jurisdictions prioritize vaccination efforts in communities of interest. Wastewater testing will be conducted in counties that may have low polio vaccination coverage or may be associated with at-risk New York communities associated with a single case of paralytic polio. . “Wastewater testing can be an important tool in helping us understand whether poliovirus may be circulating in communities under certain circumstances,” said CDC’s National Immunization and Dr. Jose R. Romero, Director of the Center for Respiratory Diseases, said. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent a recurrence of paralytic polio and it is critical that people get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities from this devastating disease. ” Poliovirus testing of wastewater is not routinely or widely recommended, but the strategic use of testing in a limited number of at-risk communities can determine whether poliovirus is present. This information can be used to target vaccination efforts to rapidly improve polio vaccination coverage when needed. Detection of poliovirus in sewage or wastewater indicates that someone in the community is shedding poliovirus. Wastewater data cannot be used to identify or identify infected people or numbers of infected people. According to the CDC, poliovirus strains can be asymptomatically shed in human faeces, potentially endangering unvaccinated people. Not all potential detections are of concern. More than 92% of Americans were vaccinated against polio in childhood. The recommended polio vaccination series is highly effective in preventing paralytic polio, and the vaccine protects nearly everyone who receives the recommended dose from severe disease. According to the CDC, access to clean drinking water, modern sewage systems and wastewater management can further help prevent the spread of viruses such as the poliovirus. click here Learn more about polio vaccine from the CDC. read: more health insurance

