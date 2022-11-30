CDC tests sewage for virus in communities outside New York





The United States plans to extend polio wastewater monitoring to non-metropolitan areas with low vaccination coverage outside of New York City. A summer polio outbreak paralyzed unvaccinated adults and raised questions about how widely the virus could be circulating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday that it would first work with health officials in Michigan and Philadelphia to identify areas with low vaccination rates and begin testing sewage in those areas. The CDC said it is in preliminary discussions with other state and local health departments about expanding testing to other parts of the United States. Federal health officials also plan to expand polio sewage surveillance to counties that may have ties to New York communities known to have the virus. The CDC says the expanded surveillance program will help determine whether poliovirus is present in other parts of the United States and help direct efforts to increase vaccination coverage in at-risk communities. said. A sewage test will last at least four months once started. CDC explained that the expanded surveillance program is strategic and limited to specific at-risk communities. Federal health officials’ decision to expand polio surveillance comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, New York, contracted the virus over the summer and was left paralyzed. The CDC considers his one case of polio paralysis a public health emergency. Because this is extremely rare and indicates that the virus has spread throughout the community. Later, public health officials confirmed that the virus had indeed spread widely after sewage samples from five other New York counties tested positive. did not. So it’s almost certain that you got the virus from someone in your community. The virus circulating in the New York area is related to the strain used in the oral polio vaccine. The US stopped using this vaccine more than 20 years ago. This is because it uses a live but weakened virus. The virus can rarely mutate and become virulent again, posing a threat to unvaccinated individuals. In other countries, oral polio vaccines are still used because they are cheap, effective, easy to administer, and generally safe. I’m using. It uses dead viruses that cannot replicate or mutate. The Rockland County patient is believed to have contracted polio through local spread, but a chain of transmission may have originated abroad from a person who received the oral vaccine. The CDC says more than 92% of Americans are vaccinated against polio, so the risk to the general public is low. Vaccines don’t stop the virus from spreading, but they are very effective at preventing serious illness and paralysis. Oral vaccines are highly effective in stopping transmission and are commonly used to control outbreaks. The CDC is discussing the possibility of introducing a newer version of the oral vaccine that is more stable and has less risk of mutation to address rare outbreaks like the one in New York.

