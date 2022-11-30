More than 52 million birds die from bird flu in the US Smart News





Avian influenza (H5N1) has killed more than 52 million birds in the United States this year, surpassing the disease’s previous record set in 2015. data From the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) show. Millions of birds have been culled to contain the disease, which is nearly 100% fatal in poultry. CBS newsOlivia Young. Influenza spreads rapidly among domestic bird flocks through faeces, saliva, or contaminated feed and water. “This virus is so contagious that drastic measures will have to be taken to stop it from spreading, and eventually we’ll have to do something about it,” said John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital. would result in the death of millions of birds.” ABC NewsMary Kekatos. a Recent Outbreak 1.8 million chickens were slaughtered on farms in Nebraska. H5N1 was first reported in domestic waterfowl. Southern China in 1996The following year sporadic outbreaks occurred in Asia. In 2005, the disease spread to poultry in Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The current US outbreak began last year in eastern Canada, First case of bird flu a person in the United States. “We need to remind people that the risk to humans is low, but at the same time, unprotected contact with sick-looking birds can pose risks,” Braunstein told ABC News. A layer of this is if the virus spreads this much, it has the opportunity to mutate, and in fact this version of the virus could have a deeper impact on the human population as well.” Farmers are battling a subtype of the H5N1 strain known in the US as the Goose/Cantonese strain. Reuters“Tom Polansek. Warmer temperatures usually reduce the disease, but this strain survived last summer,” Rosemary Sifford, the USDA’s chief veterinary officer, told the publication. This year’s outbreak is widespread, affecting flocks in 46 states, and unusually large numbers of wild birds worldwide are infected with the disease. in the last few weeks, 5,000 pelicans Died of bird flu in Peru.Over the summer the disease died thousands of birds at some of the UK’s most important seabird colonies. Scientists don’t know why so many wild birds were affected. The virus may have adapted better to these species, or cold, wet springs may have given them a better chance to infect them. New York TimesEmily Antes. The United States is monitoring wild birds along four migration routes for influenza, and plans to do the same next year. Reuters. Maggie Baldwin, state veterinarian for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, told the publication: “The virus is carried by wild birds, primarily waterfowl and shorebirds, so we expect to see more of the virus as migration increases.” Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/more-than-52-million-birds-dead-because-of-avian-flu-in-us-180981215/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

