Where to get tested for HIV and how often

Today, being diagnosed with HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus does not mean the same thing as it did years ago. Because it cannot be detected, it means that you may not pass it on to your sexual partners.

December 1st is World AIDS Day. Marked by the World Health Organization Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome usually develops in people who have had undetected or untreated HIV infection for many years. Certain populations have less access to tests and drugs to control HIV and prevent AIDS than others in the United States.

If you’ve taken a typical sex education class, you’ve heard that knowing your HIV status is a good idea, regardless of the individual factors that influence your risk of infection. But has any information changed since you were last in school? Here’s what we currently know about HIV testing and where you can get tested.

Who needs an HIV test and how often should I get one?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends: Everyone should be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime. However, many recommend testing more often. How often you get tested is personal and depends on several factors, including your sexual history, gender identity, and the drugs you’re using. Here are some more specific recommendations:

If a man has sex with a man You are not in a monogamous relationship where two people already know their status. At least once a year she should have her tested for HIV. Some sexually active homosexual or bisexual men may benefit from more frequent testing, such as once every 3 or 6 months.

Like many viruses, HIV has a disproportionate impact on certain populations. Gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men are at the highest risk of contracting HIV in the United States. About 68% of new diagnoses Black and Hispanic men are at higher risk.

If you have had multiple sexual partners since your last HIV test, CDC recommends getting another one. It can be taken at the same time as testing for other sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia. Similarly, albeit in reverse, If another STD is diagnosedshould also be tested for HIV.

If you test positive for mpox (formally monkeypox), also consider getting tested for HIV. About half (52%) According to WHO, 8 of all confirmed mpox-infected people worldwide are living with HIV. The CDC also recommends HIV testing for people who test positive for hepatitis or tuberculosis.

If you exchange chemical equipment with another person, If you use needles, syringes, rice cookers, etc., you should get tested for HIV. If you regularly share drug facilities, he should be tested for HIV at least once a year.

If you traded sex for money, You should get tested for HIV.If done regularly, he should be tested at least once a year (probably every 3 monthsfor example).

If you have had sex with someone for whom testing was recommended based on the criteria above, or if you do not know your sexual historyshould be tested for HIV.

if you are pregnant Your doctor will probably recommend an HIV test early in your pregnancy. An HIV-positive person can have an HIV-negative child.However, if someone starts treatment early in pregnancy and follows certain guidelines, there is a 99% chance that No Passing HIV to babies, according to. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

You should also test whether you have had anal or vaginal sex with someone who has HIV. See below for more information on timing recommendations if you suspect you are infected.

Where to get an HIV test

HIV tests are antibody, antigen/antibody tests, or NAT (lab-based) tests. The fastest HIV test is an antibody test. That is, it works by detecting the antibodies your body produces in your blood or cheek swab if you have HIV.

Health clinics like Planned Parenthood Offer HIV testing.You can also check in at local health centerSmaller clinics often offer discounts or free tests if you’re worried they won’t be able to afford it.

There are also options if you want to test at home. OraQuick is a home HIV test kit available online for $39 that requires a cheek swab and no blood. In 20 minutes you will see the results.

Other testing options are available, such as mail-in HIV testing.pharmacies such as CVS sells HIV test, sometimes in kits that also test for other sexually transmitted infections. Another home testing option is the Everywell HIV test.

HIV tests are generally accurate if you follow the test instructions, but if you get a positive result, call your doctor to confirm the results and get the next course of treatment. If you test positive in the clinic, your health care provider may do a second test to confirm.

When to test if you think you have HIV

In people who have HIV, it may take longer for the infection to show up in tests. According to Planned Parenthood, Usually takes about 3 months after exposure Taking the test at home before then can result in false negatives because your body builds enough antibodies to make the test positive.

10 days at the earliest A nucleic acid test (NAT) may test positive after being exposed to HIV, but even these lab-based tests can take up to 33 days to be accurate after exposure, according to the CDC.

If you have been exposed and have tested negative, take the test again as soon as the “window period” for the test you are using has expired. means to For NAT testing, this means waiting 33 days.See CDC window periods for various HIV tests here.

If you test positive for HIV: Take a deep breath. You are not alone. Today there are drugs that can keep the virus under control and to a level you probably can. become undetectableThat means your body is on top of the virus and you have virtually no chance of spreading it to your sex partners. Most people can acquire undetectable amounts of the virus within 6 months Medication should be started if taken daily as prescribed.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice.