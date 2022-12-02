First mpox death announced in Virginia





Richmond, Virginia (WDBJ) – The Virginia Department of Health reports the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, Now known as “mpox”. in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident. Eastern Virginia Health Area. Due to privacy concerns, VDH does not release details about the person. “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Green, MD, MPH. “Mpox is a serious disease, especially for people with weakened immune systems. I recommend it.” VDH says people should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, or a new, unexplained rash. People diagnosed with mpox should stay home and avoid close contact with other people until the rash has completely cleared, the scabs have sloughed off, and a new layer of intact skin has formed. For most people, infection with mpox is painful but not life-threatening, VDH said. Across the Commonwealth, 24 people are hospitalized with the virus. He currently has six cases in Roanoke Valley. Despite the health department reporting deaths from mpox, health experts say the severity of the disease is not increasing in the southwest region. The number of cases across the Commonwealth has been declining since September. A spokesperson for the City of Roanoke and Allegany Health District explained that VDH is still providing vaccines. “Wherever you live, I definitely recommend that anyone who falls into the high-risk category for monkeypox get the vaccine,” said Christie Wills. It’s a protective measure.” Here’s what VDH recommends people to do to prevent the spread of mpox: Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with a person who has a new rash of unknown origin.

Do not share cups, dishes, bedding, or towels with someone who is sick.

Please stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after contact with infected people or animals.

Wear a mask in situations where you may be in prolonged or close contact with a potentially infected person.

If you are eligible, please consider discussing the JYNNEOS vaccine with your healthcare provider. According to the VDH, people who may have been exposed to mpox should be vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce their chances of developing symptoms after exposure.The vaccine is most effective when given within four days of exposure. However, it can also be administered within 14 days after exposure. Please contact the nearest public health center Find out if you are eligible for vaccinations and find out where you can get them. VDH has publicly available information. mpox websiteThis site also contains the following information: Administered cases and vaccines in Virginia. The VDH Call Center is another source of information on mpox and vaccination and treatment options. Call (877) 829-4682 Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. Get support in English, Spanish, and over 100 other languages. TTY users can dial 7-1-1. Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

