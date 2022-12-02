World AIDS Day celebration held in West Village for first time since pre-COVID pandemic





New York — Thursday was World AIDS Day, and for the first time since 2019, the names of deceased New Yorkers were read at the memorial before the COVID-19 pandemic. West Village. As reported by CBS2’s Alice Gainer, today is both a day to remember and a day to raise awareness of the ongoing struggle. HIV/AIDS. A memorial on Greenwich Avenue read the names of the more than 100,000 New Yorkers who died from the AIDS epidemic. There are too many and it takes hours when multiple people speak at the same time. “The numbers are increasing year by year. The pace has certainly slowed, but there have been incredible advances in medical technology and community action that are helping people live longer, healthier lives. But AIDS is not definitely over.” AIDS Memorial in New York City. CEO Charles King said: housing construction. Related story: On World AIDS Day, people affected by the disease hope others will recognize their fight “I found out I was HIV positive in 1989,” said Valerie Reyes-Jimenez, New York City community organizer at Housing Works. She said at the time it felt like a death sentence. “I was almost told I needed to sort my issues out,” she said. She was drafting a will and figuring out who would raise her children. She is 57 years old now. “I’ve been on the drug for over 30 years,” said Reyes-Jimenez. “I have a 20-year-old granddaughter who has been like a light in my life, something I never imagined I’d ever see, see, or experience… these days. Newly diagnosed people have a much better outlook on life, the drugs we have, the treatments available. But she says there is still a stigma attached to the diagnosis. “People are uneducated, which is what most people are afraid of or nervous about,” she said. After the name reading, there will be a candlelight vigil and procession, with additional speakers and performances to continue memory and awareness. Alice Gaynor



