Local health departments monitor measles exposure amid outbreak





According to the CDC, measles is one of the most contagious of all infectious diseases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Health leaders in central Ohio are closely monitoring a measles outbreak that has spread beyond the Columbus area, with cases now confirmed in Franklin and Ross counties. There are no cases in Fairfield and Licking counties, but health departments are tracking multiple potential exposures. Licking County Health Department Commissioner Chad Brown said they are currently checking immunization rates in schools and nurseries. “We’ve seen very high immunization rates within schools,” Brown said. “ Ken Gordon, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health, said ODH laboratories are conducting tests and have extended hours to include weekends to accommodate timely testing requests.ODH is also supporting local health departments with case investigation, contact tracing and education about the MMR vaccine. “We are monitoring these cases very closely,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “This reinforces why getting vaccinated is so important. What these cases have in common is that they are children who have not been vaccinated against measles. “We live in a global environment and these viruses have not been eradicated. If some of our communities are not protected by vaccination, it could lead to preventable cases and outbreaks. We are always at risk if we are not vaccinated.” according to columbus public healthpeople have been exposed in three locations in the past two weeks: Polaris Fashion Place, a church on Cleveland Avenue, and Meyer on Sawmill Road. We sought. Related: Columbus Public Health reveals three locations where people may have been exposed to measles, urging unvaccinated people to monitor for symptoms



According to the CDCMeasles is one of the most contagious of all infectious diseases. It is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets. It spreads when a person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. Symptoms may take up to 21 days after exposure. Those symptoms are: high fever

cough

runny nose

red, watery eyes

rash People are most contagious with the rash, which can occur 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin. You must have symptoms to be tested. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles. A single dose is 93% effective. “I think it’s just a reminder of how important vaccination is,” Brown said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10tv.com/article/news/health/central-ohio-health-departments-monitoring-measles-exposure-as-outbreak-expands/530-f36f2656-fb62-42ea-8cfc-3afc7d3cb1d8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos