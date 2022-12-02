Second Death Associated With Experimental Alzheimer’s Treatment Smart News





An Alzheimer’s drug is showing promising results in clinical trials, exciting medical experts. fought for decades to find effective treatments. At the same time, some researchers hypothesize that the deaths of two trial participants were related to a drug called lecanemab. In a clinical trial of 1,795 participants with mild Alzheimer’s disease or cognitive impairment, lecanemab slow cognitive declineThe researchers announced preliminary and encouraging results in September and released the full results of the trial on Tuesday. New England Journal of MedicineParticipants who received the drug had 27% less cognitive decline than those who received the placebo. “The benefits are real. So are the risks.” Jason KarlawishA University of Pennsylvania doctor not involved in the study said, new york timesPam Bellak. The first reported death potentially related to lecanemab occurred in June, statistics news‘ Jason Mast wrote in October. Investigators concluded that the deaths were drug-related, as the participants, who were in their late 80s and were taking blood thinners, died after bleeding in the brain. The second death was a 65-year-old woman who received the drug during the trial. chemistryof Charles Piller, who obtained an unpublished case report of the death. After having her stroke, she was given general blood thinners. She then had a massive hemorrhage in her brain and she died a few days later. “[Regulators] Since we are talking about serious side effects, this case report should be taken seriously. ” Andreas Charidimoua neuroscientist at Boston University who examined the case report chemistrytell the publication. In 2020, approximately 5.8 million Americans had Alzheimer’s disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By 2060, the CDC estimates that the number of people with the disease will triple his. Alzheimer’s disease It is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and currently has no cure. Scientists don’t fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s disease. However, it is thought to be an accumulation of proteins such as amyloid plaques. tangle of numbers, damage the brain. Lecanemab is intended to break down amyloid before it builds up and may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. However, lecanemab can irritate and weaken blood vessels. chemistryTwenty percent of study participants who received treatments showed signs of swelling or bleeding on brain scans, but fewer than 3 percent experienced symptoms. nature newsMackenzie Puriraman wrote in September. Bleeding is also a common side effect blood thinnerThe death of the first participant highlights the risks for patients taking medicated blood thinners. statistics news I am writing. A second participant was put on blood thinners after a stroke, sometimes causing a cerebral hemorrhage. chemistry. James NicolA neuropathologist at the University of Southampton, UK, and a consultant for one of the pharmaceutical companies, Biogen, said: chemistry If the drug is approved, mixing lecanemab with a blood thinner is “something to watch closely”. The other pharmaceutical company, Eisai, said in a statement, “All available safety information indicates that lecanemab therapy is not associated with an increased risk of death overall or from any specific cause. ” he said. An Eisai spokesperson said: statistics news After the first death, “there is no reason to believe that lecanemab contributed to the deaths in the study as a whole or by any particular cause”. I obtained a document stating that The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce whether it will approve the drug in January. Recommended videos

