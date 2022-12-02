Doctors sound the alarm about the link between alcohol and cancer

A new study suggests that few Americans are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer.

Despite definitive studies showing that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, a study of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults found that alcohol consumption increased the risk of cancer. We found that less than one-third knew they had risk factors. Even fewer people (just over 20%) found that drinking wine could increase their risk of cancer. report Published Thursday in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention.

New findings show that “most Americans don’t know that alcohol is a major modifiable risk factor for cancer,” says the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Research Institute when the study was done. Prevention Fellow Dr. Andrew Seidenberg said: TODAY.com.

“Although all alcoholic beverages increase cancer risk, perceptions vary by type of beverage, with wine being the lowest. In fact, 10% of U.S. adults believe that wine reduces cancer risk.” I erroneously believe that

Unfortunately, the link hasn’t received much media attention, said Seidenberg, now director of research at the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit public health organization.

a 2021 Survey Alcohol consumption was found to account for 75,199 cancer cases and 18,947 cancer deaths annually in the United States. Other studies have linked alcohol consumption to several types of cancer, including breast, mouth, and colon cancer.

Most Americans drink alcohol, but Seidenberg wonders if anyone would choose to drink less if they understood the link to cancer.

In 2019, 54.9% (59.1% of men and 51% of women) reported drinking alcohol in the past month, and 25.8% (29.7% of the men’s group and 22.2% of women) reported drinking alcohol in the past month. Reported to have been a binge drinker. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

COVID-19 may have pushed those numbers up.Alcohol consumption increased during the period pandemicAmerican adults drink 14% more often in the spring of 2020 compared to the same time last year, according to a study published in . JAMA network open September 2020.

To explore American perceptions of the link between alcohol and cancer, Seidenberg and his colleagues looked to data from Cycle 5 of the 2020 Health Information National Trends Survey, which included responses from 3,865 adults. I was. Respondents were asked about wine, beer and liquor.

Overall, 31.2% of those who participated in the survey said they believe alcohol is associated with an increased risk of cancer, but believe wine is associated with an increased risk of cancer. Only 20.3% of respondents said they believe drinking wine reduces their risk of cancer. cancer.

“Research is absolutely necessary to identify messages and messaging strategies that can increase awareness,” says Seidenberg. “Interventions that may help raise awareness about the link between alcohol and cancer include mass media campaigns, cancer warning labels, and patient-provider communications.”

It’s surprising how few people know about the relationship between alcohol and cancer risk.

About 50 years ago, Willett says, the first link between oral cancer and heavy drinking was discovered. “Since then, we’ve found that even very small amounts of alcohol can increase breast cancer risk. Drinking as little as half a day, or three to four times a week, can slightly increase breast cancer risk.” The question is how sensitive breast tissue is to alcohol.”

The increased risk of breast cancer isn’t as great as smoking, but it’s still significant, Willett said.

Catherine Keyes, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said the results of previous observational studies suggesting that people who drink less are at lower risk may partly explain the lack of awareness. I think that there is a nature. to premature death. Those studies were flawed, she said, Keyes.

“When researchers used a more rigorous study design, it became clear that no amount of alcohol would make you live longer,” Keys said. “There is no safe amount.”

One problem with older studies is that they only asked whether the researchers were currently drinking. Many of those listed as abstainers “had to stop drinking because of health problems,” says Keyes. In addition, moderate drinkers have been found to have many healthy lifestyle factors, she added.

Keyes suspects that the link between alcohol and cancer is under-reported. If you compare industry resources to public health resources, we spend far more. ”

Sending a message is especially important during this time of rising alcohol consumption. especially among womensaid Keyes. “Studies show that from age 30 she saw the largest increase in women up to age 45,” she added. “We need to send a message to the increasingly drinking group.”

Unfortunately, the message that drinking in moderation is good for you “has really gotten around,” says Dr. Christina Mehr, associate professor of behavioral and community health sciences at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health. .

“This is not a case of the medical literature needing to catch up, it’s a matter of messaging,” says Mair. “This is a women’s health issue, and we need to have a better discussion about the fact that there are no health benefits, especially when it comes to cardiovascular disease and cancer.”