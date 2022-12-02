Prenatal wellness classes halve maternal depression after up to 8 years — ScienceDaily

A low-cost prenatal intervention can benefit mothers’ mental health up to eight years later, according to a new study from the University of California, San Francisco.

This study, one of the first to look at prospective outcomes so far, found that pregnant women who attended weekly group wellness classes for eight weeks had better outcomes compared to women who received standard care. were half as likely to be depressed after eight years. According to a study published in Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology.

A previous study in the same group of women found that this intervention also reduced short-term risk of depression and diabetes and supported healthier stress responses in children.

“Given the economic and social burden of maternal depression and its potential impact on offspring, our findings suggest that moderate investments during pregnancy support well-being across two generations. It suggests significant benefits,” said Danielle Roubinov, Ph.D., UCSF Assistant Professor of Psychiatry. First author of the study.

Led by Dr. Elissa Epel, Professor of Psychiatry at UCSF, and her team, the eight-week class intervention brings together groups of eight to 10 pregnant women for two hours a week for stress reduction with a particular focus on mindfulness. I practiced my exercises. eating, breathing, moving. They were guided through group lessons and activities by master’s level medical professionals. The women also received two telephone sessions and a postpartum “booster” group session with the infant.

BIPOC study participants were prioritized

Historically, most research on prenatal depression has focused primarily on white women, but not this time, says professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the UCSF Weill Institute of Neuroscience and principal investigator of the study. Dr. Nicky Bush, the author, pointed out.

“Our participants were low-income, racially and ethnically diverse women who were systematically exposed to factors that put them at risk for depression, such as racism and financial hardship. “And in the final year of the study, during the COVID-19 pandemic, depression rates were high for everyone, and the strain on communities of color was even greater.” Still, the therapeutic effect held up.”

In this study, 162 women were assigned to either the intervention group or the standard care group. Depressive symptoms in women were assessed using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) before the wellness intervention class, after the wellness class, and at 1, 2, 3-4, 5, 6, and 8 years. rice field.

Women in both groups had similar symptoms of depression before class, but 12% of women who attended wellness classes had better symptoms compared to 25% of women who received standard care. reported moderate or severe depressive symptoms at 8 years. This was a consistent pattern over the years.

“Mindfulness practices are known to help reduce stress in many situations and can have meaningful effects on coping and health. “In our sense, the community connection and social support associated with the (wellness class) group was also therapeutic.”

Stress management, nutrition and exercise during pregnancy

Researchers are now collecting additional data to better understand how the intervention had long-term effects. Potential mechanisms include coping and stress reactivity, nutrition, exercise includes long-term changes in

Up to 27% of pregnant women suffer from prenatal depression, a predictor of postnatal depression. Maternal depression is also associated with social, emotional, and cognitive impairment in offspring.

“The dramatic demonstration of both short-term relief of depressive symptoms and long-term prevention of more severe maternal depression, even during a pandemic, is surprising to us researchers. “The effects of these women’s increased stress resilience may have far-reaching implications for their own health and their children.” Dr. Bush and her team had not been followed for eight years, we would not have been able to know about the persistence of these changes. It means we need to invest heavily in interventions to

The researchers hope that the intervention class’ low-cost, relatively short-term efforts will allow it to be easily scaled up to larger groups of pregnant women, especially women of color and low-income women.

“It is important to have interventions that meet the needs of low-income, black, indigenous and people of color, who are particularly likely to experience the stress of social inequality,” said Rubinov. “We are excited to see how these results can be scaled up to reach more women and a more diverse demographic of women.”