



This study in the infant model was led by researchers at the UNC School of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, and the University of California, Davis. For immediate release: Thursday, December 1, 2:00 PM ET Chapel Hill, N.C. – In 2021, a group of scientists led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine, and New York Presbyterian reported on a Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate that includes an adjuvant. Substances that enhance the immune response elicited durable neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 during early childhood in preclinical studies. Currently, follow-up studies by the same group show that was announced in Science Translational Medicinefound that a two-dose vaccine still provided protection against lung disease in rhesus monkeys one year after vaccination in childhood. The paper’s co-lead authors are Dr. Christina de ParisProfessor of Microbiology and Immunology, UNC School of Medicine, Sally Palmer, MD, PhDchief of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Koen KA Van Rompay, DVM, PhD, Leader of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the California National Primate Research at the University of California, Davis. Co-first authors are Emma C. Milligan, Pediatric Research Institute, UNC School of Medicine, and Katherine Olstad, California National Primate Research Center. To evaluate vaccination of SARS-CoV-2 infants, researchers immunized two groups of eight rhesus monkeys at the California National Primate Research Center at 2 months and 4 weeks of age. Each animal received two vaccines: a preclinical version of the Moderna mRNA vaccine, or a protein combination vaccine developed by the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. received one of the Potent adjuvant formulation. This adjuvant formulation, which consists of 3M’s molecular adjuvant 3M-052 formulated into a squalene emulsion by the Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI), stimulates the immune response by engaging immune cell receptors. “We followed up our SARS-CoV-2 infant rhesus monkey study, giving the animals a high-dose challenge with a SARS-CoV-2 variant one year later, and assessed the persistence of the vaccine-induced immune response and its efficacy. “Despite the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 variant acquired a number of mutations in the spike protein that differed from the vaccine immunogen, both vaccines were found to be effective against lung disease,” said Dr. de Paris. I know to protect you.” Overall, the adjuvanted protein vaccine candidates maintained higher levels of neutralizing antibodies and provided superior protection compared to mRNA vaccines, Dr. De Paris said. These data demonstrate that these vaccines are safe and highly effective when administered to young macaque monkeys. Furthermore, the results will aid in the optimization and development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, reducing the need for frequent boosters and targeting special populations with underdeveloped immune systems, such as young children. may protect. “Infants are one of the most vulnerable pediatric populations due to COVID-19. Every opportunity should be taken to provide safe and effective vaccine immunity to the youngest patients, including considering vaccination against COVID-19 earlier than the month.” “This study highlights the need to vaccinate human infants against SARS-CoV-2 whenever possible because the benefits are clear and long-lasting. It also highlights the value of animal models in infectious disease research.” We do,” said Dr. Van Rompay. “The lessons we have learned and the resources and tools developed in our current research will help us prepare for future pandemics to more effectively combat outbreaks of novel coronaviruses or other respiratory viruses in the pediatric population. very valuable to the This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (P01AI117915-06S1), (U54 CA260543), (P510D11107), (UM1 AI068618-15: HVTN/HPTN, CoVPN), (P30AI050410: UNC Center for AIDS Research), and (P30 CA016086 : UNC-LCCC Flow Cytometry Core Facility). Other authors include Caitlin A. Williams, Michael Mallory, Patricia Cano, Kaitlyn A. Cross, Jennifer E. Munt, Carolina Garrido, Lisa Lindesmith, Jennifer Watanabe, Jodie L. Usachenko, Lincoln Hopkins, Ramya Immareddy, Yashavanth Shaan Lakshmanappa, I’m Sonny R. Elizaldi, Jamin W. Law, Rebecca L. Samak, Joan L. Yi, Savannah Harbeck, Trovar Scobie, Dieter Mielke, Genevieve Huda, Guido Ferrari, Hongmei Gao, Xiaoying Shen, Pamela A. Kozlowski, David Montefiore, Michael Hudgens, Darin K. Edwards, Andrea Carfi, Kizzmekia S. Corbett, Barney S. Graham, Christopher B. Fox, Mark Tomai, Smita S. Iyer, Ralph Baric, Rachel Reader, and Dirk P. Dittmer. UNC Media Contact: Tom Hughes, 919-627-5510, [email protected] Weill Cornell Medicine Media Contact: Krystle Lopez, 646-962-9516, [email protected] UC Davis media contact: Andy Fell, 530-304-8888, [email protected]

