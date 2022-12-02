Health
My HIV Diagnosis: Diagnosis Diary Story
With modern technology and scientific advances, HIV is no longer the death sentence it was 40 years ago. But most of us who live with it fear it will eventually take us away.
HIV is a diagnosis like no other.
Stigma still exists. And it doesn’t seem to get any better. At least not for those of us who face this reality every day.
Many of you reading this article may be in a mental space of life, finances, love and relationships, medication adherence, or not knowing when or how to start managing your health. Maintaining mental health can be difficult.
Depression affects many of us living with HIV.
Sure, I’m an HIV advocate, but trust me. Those who advocate here can be hit hardest by depressing thoughts. Some days I just don’t want to get out of bed. When you don’t want to do what you love When you don’t want to go to work or when you’re in trouble. Period!
As an advocate, sometimes I am unsure if what I am saying is encouraging others. They may also be unsure that knowledge of Best He practices is reaching those who need it most. Especially when you look at the rate at which we’re still losing this battle.
And is it worth it?
Never forget a relationship with someone you thought you would spend the rest of your life with. We shared a mutual understanding of home, life, and what our future should be like.
I am the type of person who loves deeply and likes to get into most situations knowing all the details. My partner’s health was one of the things I thought I knew, but I It was not to the extent that it should be.
When he confided in me about his HIV diagnosis, I thought: ok this is what he managesI didn’t see him take any medication for it, nor did I go to the doctor with him. This was the first time I’ve dealt with the up close and personal.
Let’s pause. If I had to give you any advice or caution, do as much research as you can about the person you’re dating. When they start hiding or telling half-truths about things as important as their health, watch out!
When I sat in a room over ten years ago and was told my life would change forever, I had no idea how much it would change.
When they shared the news of my diagnosis with me, I promise, everything after that sounded like a Charlie Brown teacher talking. left behind.
It seemed futile to try to digest the information at that point. Because there was nothing I could do, even brochures, Google searches, and family. They didn’t know my truth. This was my body, my diagnosis, my life.
On the drive home, I was busy thinking about how I would disclose my diagnosis to my (then) partner. It was when… he said nothing. Not words of advice, support, anger or regret. nothing!
Shortly after this exchange, when I got home from work, he and all his belongings were gone.
Every imaginable thought crossed my mind when I realized I was alone in the townhome I was planning to live in in the future. how will they react? Given the stigma surrounding HIV, who would want to be by my side right now?
But I knew I couldn’t do that. I knew I was important to someone. I don’t want you to find me in that state wondering what happened and spending years of your life without an answer or proper context. The only thing I did – I kept my diagnosis to myself. For years I attended gatherings with family and friends and said nothing.
When I was first diagnosed, there were many things no one shared with me. None of my friends or family told me I needed to learn about mental health as much as I learned about the virus. They certainly didn’t teach me how to align my thoughts with positivity, or how to use those thoughts when feelings of hopelessness and loneliness try to invade my mood.
Despite being diagnosed with HIV, no one reassured me that I could still find love. I honestly thought I would be able to find someone to sleep with once or every now and then. It means that I may disclose my status whenever I decide to become
For a long time my main thought was who wants me now
When I started wondering if someone would love me enough to want to be with me, no one seemed to understand. So I kept my thoughts to myself. Let me tell you. Keeping those thoughts to myself only led to more dark thoughts. Thoughts trying to overtake my mind.
I wasn’t quite sure what depression was, but I knew what I was feeling.
My emotions were erratic and out of control. It was slow at first. And I didn’t think much of it. I didn’t even relate it to my HIV diagnosis.
This is what depression looks like for me: There were times, especially when I was alone, that I wished it didn’t exist anymore. I had no interest in doing anything.
For example, I love music, theater and art. Conducting a choir brings joy to my life. Now when I realize I don’t enjoy these things, I know something is wrong.
I believe depression is something you can manage if you understand what it is and when, how and why it affects you. I know how to combat negative thoughts.
But I also sought help in solving problems with someone who really listened to what I was saying and was trained to say what I was feeling. Having a friend is important, but a trained professional is an exception.
It wasn’t until I met someone new (who eventually became my husband) that I realized how powerful therapy could be. Hmm. Being diagnosed with this virus and not understanding how treatment works can be difficult.
I feel it is important for others, especially those newly diagnosed, to get treatment sooner than I did.
I owe a lot of my mental health to spiritual connections, but I can truly say that therapy along with prayer has helped me get through tough times.
I have found love with someone who understands me as a person and understands the science behind U=U (Undetectable = Uncommunicable). This new phenomenon was a game changer when it came to intimacy.
Public health officials have finally said that if people living with HIV continue to receive care and follow a medication regimen, they will no longer be able to transmit the virus to others through sexual activity. It was huge! Especially for me, someone trying to build a relationship with someone who is not HIV-positive.
So if you’ve read this far and you’re living with HIV, whether you’re a long-term survivor or newly diagnosed, I’m here to tell you that I understand it.
I’ve been on this journey for quite some time and it’s not easy.
We believe that we must share our true and raw emotions in a way that lets others know they are not alone. You may get a healing mechanism.
Please give me another piece of advice. Being diagnosed with HIV can seem like the end of the world. Other times, it feels like you’re going through all this yourself.
Know that HIV is a problem. that’s all thing. take it from me Every day I have to remind myself that I am on this planet for a reason. Even if the reasons change or evolve over time, I am here to be part of the process.
I have lived with HIV for nearly 15 years and still find it difficult to talk about my diagnosis. But if sharing my experience can help someone else live a little happier and live a little longer, I’m happy to take on the challenge.
*This article is an individual essay that has not been reviewed by a medical professional.
David Lester-Massey is an HIV advocate and strategic operations expert based in Atlanta, Georgia. Drawing on his years of experience in the public health field and his personal experience living with and loving HIV, David is fighting to end stigma and spread his awareness. As a motivational speaker and coach, David has been featured in many media outlets.you can find him Instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/my-hiv-diagnosis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- My HIV Diagnosis: Diagnosis Diary Story
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Movie Score Prediction Using BigQuery, Vertex AI, and MongoDB Atlas
- Experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection against severe disease
- Six new ambassadors present their credentials to President Joko Widodo
- Prenatal wellness classes halve maternal depression after up to 8 years — ScienceDaily
- Competition in Congress to abuse me, his sanity lost: PM Modi
- Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead at 60
- Do men finally care about fashion?
- Todays Google Doodle honors Jerry Lawson and lets you design your own video game levels
- Doctors sound the alarm about the link between alcohol and cancer
- Federal appeals court suspends special lead review of Trump’s Mar-a-lago documents