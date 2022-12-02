My HIV Diagnosis: Diagnosis Diary Story

With modern technology and scientific advances, HIV is no longer the death sentence it was 40 years ago. But most of us who live with it fear it will eventually take us away. HIV is a diagnosis like no other. Stigma still exists. And it doesn’t seem to get any better. At least not for those of us who face this reality every day. Many of you reading this article may be in a mental space of life, finances, love and relationships, medication adherence, or not knowing when or how to start managing your health. Maintaining mental health can be difficult. Depression affects many of us living with HIV. Sure, I’m an HIV advocate, but trust me. Those who advocate here can be hit hardest by depressing thoughts. Some days I just don’t want to get out of bed. When you don’t want to do what you love When you don’t want to go to work or when you’re in trouble. Period! As an advocate, sometimes I am unsure if what I am saying is encouraging others. They may also be unsure that knowledge of Best He practices is reaching those who need it most. Especially when you look at the rate at which we’re still losing this battle. And is it worth it?

Never forget a relationship with someone you thought you would spend the rest of your life with. We shared a mutual understanding of home, life, and what our future should be like. I am the type of person who loves deeply and likes to get into most situations knowing all the details. My partner’s health was one of the things I thought I knew, but I It was not to the extent that it should be. When he confided in me about his HIV diagnosis, I thought: ok this is what he managesI didn’t see him take any medication for it, nor did I go to the doctor with him. This was the first time I’ve dealt with the up close and personal. Let’s pause. If I had to give you any advice or caution, do as much research as you can about the person you’re dating. When they start hiding or telling half-truths about things as important as their health, watch out!

When I sat in a room over ten years ago and was told my life would change forever, I had no idea how much it would change. When they shared the news of my diagnosis with me, I promise, everything after that sounded like a Charlie Brown teacher talking. left behind. It seemed futile to try to digest the information at that point. Because there was nothing I could do, even brochures, Google searches, and family. They didn’t know my truth. This was my body, my diagnosis, my life. On the drive home, I was busy thinking about how I would disclose my diagnosis to my (then) partner. It was when… he said nothing. Not words of advice, support, anger or regret. nothing! Shortly after this exchange, when I got home from work, he and all his belongings were gone. Every imaginable thought crossed my mind when I realized I was alone in the townhome I was planning to live in in the future. how will they react? Given the stigma surrounding HIV, who would want to be by my side right now? But I knew I couldn’t do that. I knew I was important to someone. I don’t want you to find me in that state wondering what happened and spending years of your life without an answer or proper context. The only thing I did – I kept my diagnosis to myself. For years I attended gatherings with family and friends and said nothing.

When I was first diagnosed, there were many things no one shared with me. None of my friends or family told me I needed to learn about mental health as much as I learned about the virus. They certainly didn’t teach me how to align my thoughts with positivity, or how to use those thoughts when feelings of hopelessness and loneliness try to invade my mood. Despite being diagnosed with HIV, no one reassured me that I could still find love. I honestly thought I would be able to find someone to sleep with once or every now and then. It means that I may disclose my status whenever I decide to become For a long time my main thought was who wants me now When I started wondering if someone would love me enough to want to be with me, no one seemed to understand. So I kept my thoughts to myself. Let me tell you. Keeping those thoughts to myself only led to more dark thoughts. Thoughts trying to overtake my mind. I wasn’t quite sure what depression was, but I knew what I was feeling. My emotions were erratic and out of control. It was slow at first. And I didn’t think much of it. I didn’t even relate it to my HIV diagnosis. This is what depression looks like for me: There were times, especially when I was alone, that I wished it didn’t exist anymore. I had no interest in doing anything. For example, I love music, theater and art. Conducting a choir brings joy to my life. Now when I realize I don’t enjoy these things, I know something is wrong.

I believe depression is something you can manage if you understand what it is and when, how and why it affects you. I know how to combat negative thoughts. But I also sought help in solving problems with someone who really listened to what I was saying and was trained to say what I was feeling. Having a friend is important, but a trained professional is an exception. It wasn’t until I met someone new (who eventually became my husband) that I realized how powerful therapy could be. Hmm. Being diagnosed with this virus and not understanding how treatment works can be difficult. I feel it is important for others, especially those newly diagnosed, to get treatment sooner than I did. I owe a lot of my mental health to spiritual connections, but I can truly say that therapy along with prayer has helped me get through tough times.

I have found love with someone who understands me as a person and understands the science behind U=U (Undetectable = Uncommunicable). This new phenomenon was a game changer when it came to intimacy. Public health officials have finally said that if people living with HIV continue to receive care and follow a medication regimen, they will no longer be able to transmit the virus to others through sexual activity. It was huge! Especially for me, someone trying to build a relationship with someone who is not HIV-positive. So if you’ve read this far and you’re living with HIV, whether you’re a long-term survivor or newly diagnosed, I’m here to tell you that I understand it. I’ve been on this journey for quite some time and it’s not easy.