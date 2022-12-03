HIV Vaccine Trials Take a Crucial Leap Toward Making ‘Super Antibodies’





December 2, 2022 – Scientists are one step closer to developing a breakthrough technology that could lead to a vaccine for HIV, which infects more than one million people worldwide each year. news from the magazine chemistryannounced the first phase results of a small clinical trial of its vaccine technology, which aims to force the body to create a rare type of cell. “At the most general level, the trial results show that vaccines can be designed to induce antibodies with pre-specified genetic signatures, which could usher in a new era of precision vaccines. said Scripps Research Institute researcher Dr. William Sheef. and study co-authors, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). This study was the first to test this approach in humans and was effective in 97% (35 of 36) of participants. The vaccine technology is called “germ cell targeting”. The results of the trial show that “vaccines can be designed to elicit tailored antibodies in humans,” Schief said. news release. Vaccine technology could not only be a breakthrough in HIV treatment, but could also impact the development of treatments for influenza, hepatitis C and coronaviruses, write the study authors. There is no cure for HIV, but there are treatments to manage the progression of the disease. HIV attacks the body’s immune system, destroying white blood cells and making it more susceptible to other infections, he summarizes AAAS. More than 1 million people in the United States and 38 million people worldwide are living with HIV. Previous HIV vaccine attempts have failed to trigger the production of specialized cells known as ‘broadly neutralizing antibodies’. CNN reported. “Call them superantibodies if you like,” Timothy Shacker, M.D., Ph.D., an HIV researcher at the University of Minnesota who was not involved in the study, told CNN. “If we can induce this kind of immunity in people, it is hoped that we can protect them from some of these viruses that we have had so much trouble designing effective vaccines for. So this is an important step forward.” The study authors say this is only the first step in a multi-step vaccine design and so far is theory. Further research is needed to confirm whether the following steps also work in humans and whether all steps can be correlated and effective against HIV.

