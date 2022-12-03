Patients with COVID-19 more likely to develop new diabetes





A review involving a total of approximately 40 million participants showed a statistically significant positive association between infection with COVID-19 and the risk of type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

After SARS-CoV-2 infection, individuals of all ages and genders had increased incidence and relative risk (RR) of being diagnosed with either disease. type 1 diabetes (T1D) or type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a review published in BMCmedicine. According to the authors, this suggests that clinicians should pay particular attention to new-onset T1D or T2D in patients in the first three months after COVID-19. To arrive at these findings, the authors performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of nine studies involving approximately 40 million participants and approximately 200,000 reported diabetes cases. All studies were published by his June 10, 2022. They found the overall incidence of post-COVID-19 diabetes to be 15.53 cases per 1000 person-years (95% CI, 7.91-25.64). The overall RR for diabetes after COVID-19 infection was increased (RR, 1.62; 95% CI, 1.45-1.80). The specific RR for T1D was 1.48 (95% CI, 1.26-1.75) and for T2D was 1.70 (95% CI, 1.32-2.19) when compared with COVID-19-uninfected patients. For patients with non-identified type of diabetes with COVID-19, the RR was 1.50 (95% CI, 0.87-2.58). RR was fairly consistent across all age groups, 1.72 (1.19-2.49) in patients <18 years, 1.63 (1.26-2.11) in patients >18 years, and 1.68 (1.22-2.30) in patients >65 years ) was. RR was approximately 2 in each gender group. The RR for male patients was 2.08 (1.27-3.40) and for female patients was 1.99 (1.47-2.80). Furthermore, the risk of diabetes was highest in the first 3 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection (RR, 1.95; 1.85-2.06), and patients with severe COVID-19 were at higher risk (RR, 1.67; 1.25-2.23). Diabetes after infection. The authors say that these results remain significant even after considering possible unmeasured confounding factors. They also wrote that similar results have been reported in patients with other viral infections, with an increased incidence of diabetes compared with uninfected patients. “Our subgroup analysis showed a 1.2-fold higher risk of developing diabetes after COVID-19 compared to patients with other upper respiratory tract infections, and a 1.2-fold higher risk of developing diabetes after COVID-19 compared to the general population. 1.82 times higher than normal,” said the authors. Said. “This raises the need for clinicians to pay attention to her patient’s glucose metabolism after the acute phase of her COVID-19.” Although this is currently reported to be the largest and most extensive analysis of diabetes incidence in COVID-19 patients, it has several notable limitations. First, all included studies used a retrospective design, using a large electronic medical database to construct cohorts and define health characteristics based on validated definitions. This suggests that the possibility of misclassification bias cannot be ruled out. Second, some studies used contemporary controls. This means that some patients in the control group may be infected with SARS-CoV-2, but were not tested. Third, the studies were conducted in different countries and different regions within the same country. Finally, study designs were heterogeneous. “The number of prospective cohort studies available on this topic is still small, so more high-quality studies are needed to confirm the results,” the authors said. reference Zhang T, Mei Q, Zhang Z, et al. Newly diagnosed diabetes risk after COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC MedPublished online November 15, 2022. doi:10.1186/s12916-022-02656-y

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/patients-with-covid-19-more-likely-to-experience-new-onset-diabetes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos