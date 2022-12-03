Alcohol and Cancer Risk: Most Americans Don’t Know

Share on Pinterest Alcohol isn’t the only alcohol that increases cancer risk, researchers say. So are beer and wine.Nicole Cundy/EyeEm/Getty Images Researchers say that hard liquor, as well as beer and wine, can increase the risk of various concerns.

However, one study found that most people in the United States are unaware of these risks.

Experts say it’s important to educate people about the relationship between alcohol and cancer risk. Alcohol may increase the risk of cancer. But most Americans still don’t know it. People in the United States are less aware of this risk, despite new research showing that all alcoholic beverages, including beer and wine, increase the risk of multiple types of cancer. of new researchpublished in magazines cancer epidemiology, biomarkers, preventionnote that there is 7 types of cancer It is associated with alcohol consumption. These include cancers of the breast, mouth and colon. The link between alcohol use and cancer risk has been noted by health officials for years. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that drinking alcohol increases your risk of getting sick. 6 types of cancer : mouth and throat, vocal organ (larynx), esophagus, colon and rectum, liver, breast (female).

William MP Klein The senior author of the new study, Ph.D., is associate director of the Behavioral Research Program at the National Cancer Institute. He told Healthline that alcohol is a major modifiable risk factor for cancer in the United States and that more education is needed to help people make more informed decisions about drinking. “We are concerned. The post-pandemic impact on behavior is more people drinking. Alcohol sales have increased. That could lead to more cancers in the future.” said Klein. Many people think that wine is good for you, but that’s not the case, Klein added. “The evidence is very weak. There was the idea that red wine was good for you, but the bottom line is that you have to drink a lot of red wine to get the effect, and that defeats the purpose,” he said. Told. The study’s authors suggest that interventions may include media campaigns, cancer warning labels, and patient-provider communication. You can make your message more relevant by tailoring it to your desired audience. According to Klein, the oncology community and physicians in general are beginning to accept this information, and more and more physicians are talking to their patients about this risk.

To assess American perceptions of the link between alcohol and cancer, scientists 2020 Health Information National Trend Survey which covers survey responses from 3,865 adults. Respondents were asked, “How much, in your opinion, does drinking the following types of alcohol affect your risk of getting cancer?” Responses were recorded for wine, beer, and liquor. Additional questions were asked to assess respondents’ perceptions of the link between alcohol and heart disease. Researchers also asked respondents about their current alcohol intake. Awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer was highest for alcohol, with 31% of US adults perceiving a risk, followed by beer (25%) and wine (20%). About 10% of U.S. adults said wine lowered their risk of cancer, 2% said beer lowered their risk, and less than 2% said alcohol lowered their risk. More than 50% of U.S. adults report being unaware of how these beverages affect cancer risk. US adults who perceived that alcoholic beverages increased their risk of heart disease had higher adjusted predicted probabilities of recognizing the association between alcohol and cancer. Heart disease perceptions followed a similar pattern to cancer perceptions, with 39%, 36%, and 25% of US adults believing that alcohol, beer, and wine, respectively, increased the risk of heart disease.

Older adults showed lower awareness of alcohol as a cancer risk factor. Fifteen percent of US adults over the age of 60 were aware of the risks of wine. Beer is 17%. Alcohol is 23%. By comparison, 26% of US adults aged 18 to 39 were aware of the risks of wine. Beer is 33% for her. Alcohol is 39%. Drinking status was not associated with consciousness, with similar proportions of nondrinkers, drinkers, and heavy drinkers.