Las Cruces Recognizes World AIDS Day and Millions Affected by Virus
Las Cruces – Las Cruces will appear in solidarity on World AIDS Day Thursday night to honor the millions of people around the world who have died from the acquired immunodeficiency virus, and to celebrate decades of advances in treatment. Admitted.
Although the virus itself has been around for centuries, the first cases of AIDS surfaced in the United States in the mid-to-late 1970s. Misconceptions about how the virus spread has led not only to a public health pandemic, but also to a pandemic of negative stigma that follows those who test positive or dare to be tested. has made a huge impact on the LGBTQ+ community.
A positive AIDS test used to mean a death sentence, but treatment has come a long way, and people can lead fairly normal lives with the right treatment. But the stigma still remains.
Community members, social workers, the New Mexico Department of Health and those currently living with the virus gathered under the Pioneer Women’s Park Gazebo on Thursday evening. hosted. According to organizers, it was the first annual event to be recognized for World AIDS Day on December 1st.
“There’s more urgency these days,” Buddy Aiken said from the perspective of someone living with the virus. “We don’t have the urgency of people dying like we used to, but we want to send out a prevention message and let people know that. It’s also very important to bring this community together.”
Akin explained to the audience that he was diagnosed with HIV 30 years ago and was told by his doctor in Los Angeles at the time that he had only two to five years to live. However, he chose to take a more ’empowered’ approach to his life and health.
He said he was “scary” about admitting his sexuality at the time. “I was afraid to have sex. I was afraid to admit who I was. I was afraid of who I was. And I was diagnosed that the real problem was love. Afterwards, I realized what seemed like a split second of clarity. The real problem is self-esteem.”
Today, Akins shares his story and advocates for others living with the virus.
“I was 13 when I started seeing reports in the news about mysterious deaths as a result of the ‘gay disease’. increase.
Hambren stressed that progress was also made with US senators this week Marriage Respect Law enactedShe pointed out that the Equality Act is another big step needed. If passed, the bill would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
She also pointed to a discriminatory policy that bans gay men from donating blood unless they have abstained from having sex with another man for at least three months. He said he did not consider blood to be tested before being used for transfusions.
Gina Fulbright, who works on HIV prevention for the New Mexico Department of Health, remembered working as a nurse in the early days of the pandemic. She wore her head-to-toe gown, mask, gloves, shoe covers and her head covering only to deliver meals to HIV-positive patients for fear of how the virus could be transmitted. .
“Several years ago, the CDC launched a plan to end the HIV epidemic with the goal of reducing new HIV infections by at least 90% by 2030,” she said. “This can be achieved through the goals of testing and diagnosing HIV as soon as possible after infection, ensuring timely access to treatment for infected people, and using proven interventions to prevent new HIV infections. ”
Fulbright said it was particularly involved in offering PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), an oral drug that is effective in reducing HIV transmission through sexual contact by 99%.
Attendees concluded the evening with a walk in the park to commemorate those who died from AIDS-related complications and the five who died last month. In the shooting incident at Club Q LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
Others read:
Leah Romero is a trending reporter for Las Cruces Sun-News at 575-418-3442. [email protected] Also @rromero_leah on Twitter.
|
