Change habits or die, Museveni tells young people on World AIDS Day





Nelson Naturinda Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has warned young people to take their lives seriously in the face of the HIV/AIDS disease that kills 17,000 Ugandans each year, and a UN report says girls It has been shown to be four times more likely to contract HIV, he added. than their male counterparts. The rise in infections in the country has been driven by multiple sexual partnerships and transactional sex, which has been confirmed to involve more young people, according to Health Ministry records. The Covid-19 lockdown has also been blamed for thwarting efforts to control the AIDS epidemic when it disrupted access to outreach services and care, and the Ebola restrictions currently in place in Mubende and Kasanda have led to HIV It has raised people’s concerns that it could lead to a surge in infections in two districts. action Speaking at a World AIDS Day celebration in Rukungiri, western Uganda, Museveni said the main cause of the rise in HIV prevalence appeared to be a change in behavior to ‘do things we shouldn’t’. . “I am really determined to advocate for change in behavior,” the president said. advertisement “Infections among young people (ages 15-24) will account for 37% of all new HIV infections in 2021, with more new infections occurring among young girls than among boys during the same period,” the presidential office said. the minister said. Millie Babaranda said in a statement submitted to Congress ahead of World AIDS Day celebrations. More than 1,000 Ugandans are infected with HIV every week, and about 325 people die each week from AIDS-related causes, she said. 1.4 million people living with HIV With 1.4 million people living with HIV in Uganda, the country needs about $263 million annually to treat patients, according to Dr. Nelson Mussova, Executive Director of the Uganda AIDS Commission. Dr. Musova said only $40 million is available to treat patients with retroviral therapy alone. While praising the continued support of the US government, President Museveni pledged further support for HIV/AIDS treatment. He said it costs about $200 a year to treat one patient. Through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. government has provided over $400 million in funding to provide antiretroviral medicines to more than 1 million Ugandans.

