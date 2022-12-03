What Doctors Want Patients to Know About RSV Infection





Children’s hospitals are already flooded with another viral threat this flu season, as flu cases rise and experts consider concerns about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). A dramatic and unusually early surge in respiratory infections has led to longer wait times for treatment and fears of a ‘triple sickness’ due to the surge in patients. Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV cases.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Most people recover from him in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants, the elderly, and adults with chronic illnesses. Nationally, he’s seen an increase in RSV-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations, approaching seasonal peak levels in some areas, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study.

RSV causes approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits, 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations, and 100 to 300 deaths in children under 5 years of age in the United States each year. According to the CDC.

of the AMAs What doctors want their patients to knowThe ™ series provides physicians with a platform to share what they want their patients to understand about today’s healthcare headlines, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this article, two physicians took the time to discuss what patients should know about the rise in RSV infections. they are:

Sandra Freihofer, M.D.a general physician in Atlanta, AMA Board of TrusteesDr. Fryhofer is also the AMA Liaison to CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations (ACIP) and is a member of the ACIP’s COVID-19 Vaccine Working Group.

Preeti Malani, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the Department of Infectious Diseases, University of Michigan School of Medicine. Dr. Marani jam®.

“The timing and severity of outbreaks vary both geographically and seasonally. RSV usually begins in the fall and peaks in the winter,” said Dr. Fryhofer. However, “this year’s respiratory syncytial virus and flu seem to have started early”, and “with COVID-19 already rampant, there are three threats this year”.

just now, “Many children’s hospitals overwhelmed with RSV patients“COVID-19 remains a threat, but many people are no longer wearing masks or practicing physical distancing, making it easier for all three viruses to spread,” Dr Freihofer said. .

“Infants under 6 months of age, especially premature infants, and those over 65 years of age are at greatest risk for serious complications of RSV infection,” says Dr. Fryhofer. “RSV is especially dangerous for people with underlying medical conditions, including heart and lung problems, and those with weakened immune systems.”

“The highest rate of RSV hospitalization in children occurs in the first few months of life. The risk of RSV decreases with increasing childhood age,” says Dr. Fryhofer. “Prematurity and other chronic medical conditions increase the risk of RSV-related hospitalizations, but most hospitalizations are healthy, full-term infants. Most children have it by their second birthday.” .”

In the elderly, “RSV often causes severe respiratory illness that is likely to go undetected,” she explained. , which can exacerbate asthma and chronic cardiopulmonary disease (COPD).The rate of RSV infection in COPD patients is almost double that of other patients.”

“For premature babies, the lungs are not as developed. He pointed out that a prophylactic drug called over-the-counter is available.

“It’s a monoclonal antibody, which is interesting because it’s been done for over 20 years, but they get this every month,” she explained. “It’s not a vaccine. It’s a monoclonal antibody, but it’s prevention.”

“But these babies don’t usually get RSV in the summer, so we don’t usually start dosing until December,” Dr. Malani said, adding, “We definitely don’t want premature babies to get RSV. As to how much we will protect this year, we’ll find out as the infection spreads further.”

“The biggest symptoms, like any infection, have a range, so little babies can have symptoms like difficulty breathing, fever, coughing, wheezing, stuffy chest or runny nose and not wanting to eat. “For many of us, RSV may look like any other cold.”

“One thing that’s a little bit unique to RSV is wheezing and bronchospasm,” she said.

“It is transmitted through exposure to respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” said Dr. Freihofer. “It can also be transmitted through direct exposure to droplets of the virus, such as by kissing the face of an infected child or touching surfaces.

“The virus can live on hard surfaces for hours,” she added, adding, “RSV patients are contagious for about three to eight days. But people with weakened immune systems can be sick for up to eight weeks.” There is a possibility.

Because RSV, influenza, and COVID-19 all have similar symptoms, “it’s the perfect storm with all three viruses circulating. The only way to know for sure is to test,” says Dr. Fryhofer. “Rapid antigen tests, direct fluorescent antibody tests, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are the most common.”

“There are also respiratory panel tests that test the spectrum of respiratory viruses,” she said, adding that “viral cultures are the gold standard, but it takes a while for results to come back.”

“Consider testing anyone under the age of 6 months, anyone over the age of 65, anyone with heart or lung problems, or a weakened immune system,” says Dr. Fryhofer.

Dr. Marani uses pain relievers such as acetaminophen (sold as Tylenol) to “treat the symptoms,” “the care is the same as for any other cold.” nebulizer.

Regarding RSV, “some infants, especially those under 6 months of age and older adults, may require hospitalization if their breathing problems are severe,” she explained. In such cases, “treatment is supported with oxygen, intravenous fluids, and in some cases, intubation and ventilation.”

Furthermore, palivizumab “can prevent certain serious illnesses in high-risk infants,” Freihofer said, noting that vaccines and other monoclonal antibody products are “in development.”

“There are no specific medications given for this infection, except for very immunocompromised individuals,” Dr. Marani said. It is treated with antiviral drugs, but most people do not use antiviral drugs.”

“It’s helpful for people to understand what they have and what recovery looks like,” said Dr. Marani.

“For small children, it may be 3 days, it may be 7 days.” Those are difficult conversations because they don’t want to be exposed even to older family members. ”

“Symptoms usually start to improve within a week, and certainly within two weeks you can expect improvement, but it can take a long time to get completely better,” explained Dr. Marani. “And many of us have experienced a prolonged cough.”

“We don’t have a vaccine for RSV, but we do have flu and COVID vaccines for everyone over the age of 6 months,” said Dr. Fryhofer. However, “there are five different types of RSV vaccines under study: live attenuated, protein-based, nucleic acid, and recombinant vector vaccines.”

At the ACIP conference in October, UK pharmaceutical company GSK “presented research data from GSK RSV preF3, a protein-based and adjuvant RSV vaccine for adults over 60,” she explained. “Overall, the efficacy of the vaccine against lower respiratory tract disease was 82.6%.”

Pfizer also announced a protein-based, bivalent RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older. This is because “he had an 85% overall vaccine efficacy against lower respiratory tract infections,” Dr. Fryhofer said, adding, “At least he also has three monoclonal antibody prophylaxis products.” It is under investigation to target different antigenic sites” and is intended for use in children under 2 years of age.

“There’s a good chance we’ll have a vaccine within the next year or two,” Dr. Malani said. “It’s not something that’s given to all of us like the flu vaccine, it’s something that’s given to children and the elderly who are most affected.”

“RSV spreads from person to person, not just to people who cough or sneeze, but also to hands,” says Dr. Malani. “And this is what we spent a lot of time talking about in the early days of the pandemic: the surface.

“Everybody was cleaning surfaces, but this is where you want to clean surfaces and you want to keep your hands clean,” she added.

That said, “The best way to prevent RSV is to stop it from spreading. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds,” Dr. Fryhofer said. And, “Keep that hand sanitizer with you.”

Additionally, “If you or your child are sick, don’t go into crowded places, don’t go to class, don’t go to work,” said Dr. Marani.

“Masks may also help provide triple protection against COVID, influenza, and RSV,” recommended Dr. Fryhofer.

“It’s a little strange to wear a mask around a child, but please wear one,” Dr. Marani said. It’s one thing, and I’ve found the masks to be really effective.”

“Dyspnea of ​​any kind is one of the biggest concerns, especially for small babies, as they cannot afford it and babies who are struggling to breathe need to be seen,” said Dr Malani. Then he said, “These are the elderly people I’m looking for clinically, such as those who aren’t eating, who have a fever, and who have trouble breathing.”

“I am very careful when I take my children because there are things that doctors can do without antivirals, vaccines and antibiotics. “If you have trouble breathing, your toddler will have trouble eating and drinking, which can lead to dehydration.”

“As parents, if you feel your child is not feeling well, rely on your instincts,” Dr. Marani said. “Trust your gut as this can be very serious, but it can be treated and managed.”