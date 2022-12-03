Promising trial targets APOE4 genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease





In a bold attempt to stem the progression of some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers are making a new attempt to inject protective genes into the brains of patients. The trial involved just five patients with a specific genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease. They received very low-dose gene therapy — the treatment passed safety tests. Alzheimer’s Disease Conference Clinical Trialsshowed that proteins from the added genes appeared in the spinal fluid of patients and reduced levels in the brain of tau and amyloid, two markers of Alzheimer’s disease. was promising enough to advance to the stage of Treatment of another five patients with higher doses is underway, and the work was initially funded by the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, a fledgling company founded by Dr. Ronald Crystal. Supported by Lexeo Therapeutics. Studied genetic medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. The hope is to get a stronger response, which may eventually lead to treatments that delay those who start the disease or even protect high-risk people who have no symptoms. Professionals not involved in the trial are fascinated. “It’s a very provocative and very interesting approach,” said Dr. Eliezer Masliah, director of the Department of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging.

participant study About 2% of people inherit the APOE4 gene pair, which significantly increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. For study participants, the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease had already appeared – their genetic risk had already appeared and they had few options. There is no law and no near future cure. Howard Filitt, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, said: His foundation and other funders have supported efforts to modify or medicate the effects of APOE4, to no avail. With genetic tests like 23andMe readily available, more and more people know they have two copies of APOE4. For some people 39-year-old Chris Hemsworth starred in Thor. Knowledge is life changing. Coincidentally, he underwent genetic testing as part of a documentary program he was making about prolonging life. When he saw the result, he made up his mind. rest acting.

It is not clear exactly how APOE4 increases the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease, or why some people with two copies of the variant do not get the disease.

What is known is that APOE4 is one of three genetic variants that affect Alzheimer’s disease probabilities. Others he is APOE3 and APOE2. Each person inherits two of her APOE gene variants, the combination of which determines the risk. Having at least one copy of the APOE4 variant increases the risk and having the APOE2 variant decreases the risk compared to the most common variant, APOE3. However, the lifetime risk posed by these subspecies is difficult to estimate.The best data, according to Dr. Deborah L. Blacker, a geriatric psychiatrist and epidemiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, is lifetime risk Alzheimer’s disease rates in people with two APOE4 genes range from 30% to 55%. The lifetime risk for people with one APOE4 gene and one APOE2 gene isn’t directly estimated, but it appears to be about 20%, Dr. Blacker said. This suggests that if gene therapy floods the brain with APOE2 and transforms the brain environment of a person with two APOE4 variants into a brain environment similar to that of someone with one APOE4 and one APOE2, then Alzheimer’s disease. It leads to the idea that the risk could be halved. Recruitment to try the technology has been slow, said Dr. Sam Gundy, an Alzheimer’s research professor at Mount Sinai in New York. Not everyone wants to sign up to inject a gene-carrying virus into their brains. However, Alzheimer’s disease is so terrifying that anyone with two copies of APOE4 is at risk of “desperate times require desperate measures”. The idea of ​​APOE2 gene therapy was born 25 years ago when both gene therapy and APOE variant discovery were in their early stages. His three researchers then at Rockefeller University — Dr. Michael G. Kaplitt, now Professor of Neurosurgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, Dr. Gandy, Dr. Paul Greengard — published an essay suggesting it.

However, according to Dr. Caprit, the technology was not good enough at the time, and researchers were busy with other projects. The idea has “diminished,” he said. The enabling advances now allow researchers to use a harmless virus, AAV, to deliver a copy of the APOE2 gene to the brain. The virus and its gene cargo reach the brain after being injected directly into the spinal fluid. Dr. Caprit, who is leading the trial, said he was not involved with Lexio for ethical reasons. Dr. Robert C. Green, a medical geneticist at Harvard University who studies how people respond to knowing their APOE4 status, says that there are very few findings from such a small study. warned against jumping to conclusions based on sparse data. But he’s not ready to dismiss it so quickly. “This could be an idea for a Hail Mary treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” he said.

