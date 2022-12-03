An mRNA vaccine offers a one-two punch to fighting malaria.





Malaria is found in more than 90 countries worldwide, causing 241 million cases and an estimated 627,000 deaths each year. A vaccine is one intervention that could help eradicate this deadly disease, but no highly effective vaccine has yet been found. Recent technological advances in vaccine development, such as the SARS-CoV2 mRNA vaccine, may lead to a new generation of malaria vaccines.

Now, a research team led by George Washington University has developed two mRNA vaccine candidates that are highly effective in reducing both malaria infection and transmission. The team also found that the two vaccines, whether administered individually or in combination, elicited strong immune responses. npj vaccineis an open access scientific journal that is part of Nature Portfolio. “Although eradication of malaria will not happen overnight, such a vaccine has the potential to eradicate malaria from many parts of the world,” said Nirvay Kumar, professor of public health at the Milken Institute at George Washington University. “The mRNA vaccine technology could really be a game changer.We saw how successful this technology was in fighting COVID, so we adapted it for this study, and we are looking forward to fighting malaria. used to develop tools for Kumar and team focus on parasites Plasmodium falciparum, one of the four parasite species that cause malaria and the most deadly to humans.infected by biting Anopheles mosquito mosquito, Plasmodium falciparum together vivax malaria It accounts for over 90% of malaria cases and 95% of malaria deaths worldwide. Most cases and deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa, but half the world’s population is at risk of contracting this deadly disease, and Kumar’s team explores the different stages of the parasite’s life cycle. Developed two mRNA vaccines of his that disrupted the big part. Researchers immunized one group of mice with an mRNA vaccine that targets a protein that helps the parasite move through the body and invade the liver. They immunized another group of mice with a vaccine that targets a protein that helps the parasite reproduce in the mosquito’s midgut. The immunized mice were then challenged with the infecting parasite and tested for vaccine-induced antibodies to block malaria transmission. In this study, we found that both vaccines elicit strong immune responses in mice and are highly effective in reducing host and mosquito-vectored infections. According to the researchers, the presence of protective antibodies when parasites infect healthy mosquitoes dramatically reduced the mosquito’s parasite load. This is an important step in stopping malaria transmission. “These vaccines have been very effective in preventing infection and have almost completely wiped out the possibility of transmission,” Kumar said. The team also immunized mice with both vaccines together and found that simultaneous immunization effectively reduced infection and transmission without compromising the immune response. To see how mRNA vaccines stack up against other nucleic acid-based vaccine platforms, Kumar and team repeated the experiment using DNA plasmids. found to be much better at inducing immune responses compared to The team hopes to lead the vaccine through additional research, including work in non-human primate models, with the goal of producing a vaccine that can be safely used in humans. “Having a vaccine cocktail that can effectively disrupt multiple parts of the malaria parasite life cycle is one of the holy grails of malaria vaccine development,” Kumar said. We are one step closer to producing a vaccine that can be safely used in humans to prevent and save lives, with the ultimate goal of defeating this disease.” The study, supported by the National Institutes of Health, npj vaccine. The team that applied for the patent worked with scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and other collaborators to develop the vaccine.

Story source: material provided by George Washington University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

