Who Will New Alzheimer’s Drugs Help?





comment on this story comment Q: Who does the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, shown to moderately slow the effects of the disease, help? Is it safe? Is there reason to be hopeful about the future of dementia/Alzheimer’s treatment? A: My father died of Alzheimer’s last year. As his son, I well remember the despair I felt when he declined. I was desperate for something—something—that would help slow or reverse his decline. Judging from my experience, I think lecanemab, an investigational drug for Alzheimer’s disease, could be something patients and their caregivers reach out to like a lifeline. However, lecanemab is probably ineffective in patients with non-Alzheimer’s dementia, about one-third of the dementia population, or in patients with late-stage Alzheimer’s who have already suffered significant brain damage. Researchers announced this week that lecanemab slowed cognitive decline in patients with early-stage disease. After 18 months of treatment in a clinical trial of approximately 1,800 participants, declines in scores on the Clinical Dementia Scale, which assesses mental function such as memory, judgment, and problem-solving, were treated with lecanemab. patients were 27% lower than those who received placebo. Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody given intravenously every two weeks, targets and eliminates the accumulation of beta-amyloid, an abnormal protein widely believed to damage the brain in Alzheimer’s disease. court case New England Journal of Medicineprovides the first conclusive evidence that beta-amyloid ablation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease results in clinical benefit. The dosed group declined more rapidly. However, experts cautioned that the delay in cognitive decline with lecanemab amounted to about 0.5 points on an 18-point scale, a modest effect that patients may not notice. Although the results were statistically significant, it is unclear whether they are clinically meaningful. Is the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab safe? Participants treated with lecanemab experienced some serious side effects. Almost 13% showed evidence of mild to moderate brain swelling. This has been seen with other amyloid-clearing drugs, but was not life-threatening. 17% also experienced a cerebral hemorrhage, compared with 9% of placebo participants.At follow-up, two of her patients who were receiving the drug died of cerebral hemorrhage. Biogen and Eisai, the companies that make the drug, have denied that the bleeding was due to lecanemab, but the deaths suggest the drug is not safe for patients taking blood thinners. It reinforces concerns that there is a possibility Given the cognitive benefits seen with lecanemab, the Food and Drug Administration plans to grant “accelerated approval” to the drug in early January. This status allows the drug to be administered to patients in the general population, but may require further testing of the drug by Biogen and Eisai before it is fully approved. Lecanemab’s results come after decades of failure in the Alzheimer’s disease research field. Hundreds of drugs have fallen into the waste heap of failed Alzheimer’s treatments. The only drugs approved to treat this condition, such as Aricept, mostly treated symptoms such as memory loss (and even then had minimal effect). They did nothing to slow or reverse the progression of the disease. There was also controversy. In late 2020, a panel of experts advising the FDA almost unanimously concluded that aducanumab, an amyloid-clearing drug similar to lecanemab, also manufactured by Biogen, did not deserve approval. In 2019, Biogen ended a pair of late-stage studies of the drug after concluding that it provided no benefit compared to placebo. The drug was unexpectedly revived after analyzing a larger data set that purportedly showed it actually reduced cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA’s committee adamantly rejected this interpretation. The decision not only dashes hopes of treating more than 6 million patients Approximately 30 million people in the United States and around the world live with Alzheimer’s disease, and in many ways it’s the reason for its widespread research program. The rationale that removing beta-her amyloid masses from patients’ brains leads to better clinical outcomes, often referred to as the “amyloid hypothesis,” has been the cornerstone of drug research in Alzheimer’s disease for decades. I was. Although the FDA rejected the advice of its own advisory panel in granting aducanumab provisional approval, many experts interpreted the trial results as a coffin nail for the amyloid hypothesis. (Medicare also decided to significantly limit the availability of aducanumab, citing risks and uncertain benefits.) However, data released this week appear to confirm the amyloid hypothesis for the first time in a clinical trial. What is the future of Alzheimer’s disease treatment? Beta-amyloid continues to underpin most Alzheimer’s disease research, but it is becoming clear that the dogma that Alzheimer’s disease is caused simply by accumulation of beta-amyloid must give way to a broader conceptualization of the disease. I have. Other causes, such as brain inflammation, are being investigated by researchers. Recent evidence suggests that excessive activity of brain immune cells called microglia, which devour unfamiliar pathogens and dead brain tissue, can accelerate brain degeneration. Several research groups and companies are trying to find ways to influence the genes that control inflammatory microglial activity. Advantages are shown above. Other studies suggest that infectious agents such as the herpes virus and bacteria that cause periodontal disease may play a role in initiating the accumulation of amyloid. may open new avenues of investigation and treatment, including Therefore, in modern conception, clinical Alzheimer’s disease may be the final common pathway of disease processes driven by many problems. With an aging population and a looming dementia epidemic, new approaches beyond amyloid removal must be developed. Sandeep Jauhar is a physician and writer at Northwell Health in New York. He is the author of “”.Heart: History” and the next book “My Dad’s Brain: Living Behind Alzheimer’s” Ask a Doctor: Have a health question? We’ll find the right professional to answer it. Sign up for the Well+Being newsletter. It’s your source for expert advice and simple tips for staying healthy every day. Other Well+Being Articles on Body Show 3 more stories

