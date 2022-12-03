‘Zombie’ virus is being thawed from thawing Russian permafrost

comment on this story comment

of Thawing permafrost May be exposed due to climate change A vast reservoir of ancient viruses, according to a team of European researchers who say they have discovered 13 unknown pathogens trapped in the previously frozen ground of Russia’s vast Siberian region. scientists They stressed that they had found one virus that they estimated was stranded under the lake more than 48,500 years ago. potential new danger from warming planet: what they called “zombie” virus.

The same team of French, Russian and German researchers previously isolated an ancient virus from permafrost and published their results in 2015. Concentrations of fresh viruses suggest that such pathogens are probably more common in the tundra than previously believed. preprint research They made it public on the BioRxiv website last month. This portal is where many scientists circulate their research before it is accepted in scientific journals.

“Every time we look, we’re going to find a virus,” Jean-Michel Clavery, co-author of the study and emeritus professor of virology at France’s University of Aix-Marseille, said in a telephone interview. “It’s a closed deal. We know that every time we look for a virus or an infectious virus in the permafrost, we find some.”

Although the one they studied was infectious only to amoebas, the researchers He said other viruses trapped in permafrost for thousands of years could spread to humans and other animals.

A virologist not involved in the study told specters of a future pandemic unleashing from the Siberian prairie Below the current list public health threat. Most new or old viruses are not dangerous, they said, and those that have survived flash freezes for thousands of years tend not to belong to the category of pandemic-causing coronaviruses or other highly contagious viruses. rice field.

The European team’s findings Not yet peer reviewed.However Independent virologists have The findings seemed plausible and relied on the same Techniques that have yielded other scrutinized results.

Some scientists say the risk from viruses lurking in the Arctic is worth watching. Smallpox, for example, is genetically engineered to withstand prolonged freezing, and a person who stumbles across a thawed corpse of a smallpox patient may become newly infected. Other categories of viruses, such as the coronavirus that causes covid-19, are more fragile and less likely to survive flash freezing.

“Nature has a big natural freezer: the Siberian permafrost,” said virologist Paulo Berardi, director of the Department of Pathobiology and Veterinary Medicine at the University of Connecticut. “That can be a little worrying,” he said, especially if the pathogen is frozen inside an animal or person.

But “if you do a risk assessment, this is very low,” he added. “We have a lot more to worry about now.”

In the latest study, a European team took samples from several sites in Siberia over several years, starting in 2015. The virus they found was an unusually large type that infects amoebas, last active in the thousands, sometimes dozens. Thousands of years ago. Some of the samples were in soil and rivers, but one amoeba-targeting virus was found in the frozen intestinal remains of a Siberian wolf at least 27,000 years ago, the team said.

The researchers used the amoeba as a “viral bait,” they said.They thought it would be a good way to search for viruses without multiplying them that could spread to animals and humans. But they said that doesn’t mean these The virus did not exist in the frozen tundra.

Siberia is warming at the fastest rate on Earth, about four times the global average. During many recent summers, plagued by wildfires and temperatures reaching 100 degrees FahrenheitAnd that permafrost — soil that is so cold that it stays frozen during the summer — is thawing rapidly. That means organisms that have been trapped for thousands of years are now exposed. Prolonged thawing at the soil surface can cause objects trapped below to rise to the top.

Researchers say humans are more likely to encounter corpses of humans and animals. Russia, in particular, is more densely populated in the Far North than in other countries’ Arctic regions.team We collected some of the samples in Yakutsk, the regional capital and one of the fastest growing cities in Russia due to the mining boom.

Global warming Permafrost has long been a source of infectious disease outbreaks. A 2016 anthrax outbreak hit a remote Siberian village and was linked to the carcass of her 75-year-old reindeer emerging from the frozen ground. However, non-viral anthrax is not unique to Siberia and is unlikely to cause a widespread pandemic.

Many virologists say they are more concerned about viruses currently circulating among humans than the risk of unusual viruses from permafrost.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says new microbes are constantly appearing and reappearing. told The Washington Post in 2015when the permafrost researchers’ first discoveries came out.

“This is our planet and the fact of our existence,” he said. “The discovery of a new virus in permafrost isn’t all that different. Its relevance depends on an unlikely chain of events: the permafrost virus must be able to infect humans.” . [cause disease], and must be able to spread efficiently from person to person. This can happen, but it’s highly unlikely. ”

More problematic, many virologists say, is modern viruses that infect humans It leads to diseases that are sometimes difficult to control, such as Ebola, cholera, dengue fever, and even regular flu. Viruses that cause disease in humans are unlikely to survive repeated thawing and freezing cycles at the surface level of permafrost. And mosquito and tick infestations linked to global warming are likely to transmit pathogens to humans, some experts say.

Extinct viruses “appear to be of low risk compared to many of the viruses circulating among vertebrates around the world, have proven to be real threats in the past, and are likely to be threatened by similar events.” may occur in the future, said Colin Parrish, a virologist at Cornell University and president of the American Society for Virology.