Hospitals strain as RSV and flu cases surge





Post: Madison, Wisconsin — Health care experts warn about how quickly both influenza and RSV are spreading in communities, along with the COVID-19 pandemic. Three respiratory diseases are filling hospital beds across the country, and Madison’s hospital is no exception. “Hospitals are still tense and still very busy,” said Dr. Josh Ross, pediatric emergency physician at UW Health Kids. “And this isn’t just Dane County, it’s the entire state of Wisconsin, our region, our entire country.” RELATED: RSV cases continue to surge in Wisconsin Wisconsin reported 2,500 new RSV cases last week, along with 2,300 new flu cases. Respiratory diseases affect both children and adults. What this holiday season means is that a large portion of the population is at risk of getting sick. Katelyn Harms, Infection Prevention Officer at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, said: One virus is on the decline, so in this case RSV. Another uptrend is the flu. “We’re starting to see more influenza than RSV in ambulatory settings such as emergency departments, urgent care, and primary care,” says Ross. Ross said 27% of patients tested for viral illness have tested positive for influenza. Nationwide, flu season is just beginning. So, numbers this high and at such an early stage are causing concern among medical professionals. “Our flu is probably just starting to go up significantly now,” Harms said. “Here at Meriter, he’s had a 120% increase in hospitalizations within a week.” UW Health also reported a significant spike in 422 flu cases reported in the last week of November, up from 190 the week before. This is because in November 2019 he had fewer than 10 flu cases reported in his entire month compared to November 2019 (the last flu season before COVID hit). . Health officials have stressed that the respiratory virus season is tougher than usual. This means that it is especially important to take care of yourself and be proactive about your health prior to holiday gatherings. RELATED: Health officials urge flu shots before holidays “Be smart, take care of yourself, wash your hands, stay hydrated, get enough sleep and make sure you’re taking care of your community by staying home when you’re sick,” Ross said. said. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

