‘Triple Fever’ May Mean Harder To Find Drugs To Lower Fever In Children: Schott

. Laurel Wamsley/NPR

As you walk down the cold and flu medicine aisle these days, you may notice that the shelves are empty or nearly empty. Medicines that are particularly hard to find include children’s antipyretics such as Tylenol, Motrin, and Advil for children.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers point to a surge in demand. Given the current surge in three respiratory viruses, this is not surprising. COVID, RSV, Influenza, this is called the “triple infection”.

Made by Johnson & Johnson tylenol for kids When children’s motlinJust because there’s a lot of demand, it doesn’t mean there’s a national shortage.

“Consumer demand for pediatric pain relievers in the U.S. is high, but there are no supply chain issues and no overall shortages in the U.S.,” company spokeswoman Melissa Witt told NPR. “We are experiencing high consumer demand and are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to the products they need,” the company said in an email.

Domestically, sales of pediatric oral analgesics, including drugs such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen, increased more than 26% year-over-year in October. This is according to data from the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), a trade group representing manufacturers of over-the-counter drugs.

While there may not be a nationwide shortage, these drugs are most difficult to find in parts of the United States. It is a region near the border with Canada. The Buffalo-Rochester area of ​​western New York has the highest demand in the United States, according to CHPA.

Sales of such products in the Buffalo-Rochester market surged 53% year-over-year in October.it is probably the result of Continued shortage of painkillers and fever reducers for children in CanadaBuffalo’s proximity to Toronto makes it an ideal place for Canadians to purchase such products in the United States.

A spot check of four Washington, D.C. stores on Thursday — Giant supermarket, CVS, a Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond — found low inventories of fever reducers for children, but each had at least a few varieties. There was a medicine for Available. Cold and flu supplies for adults are in short supply.

“The supply chain is strong,” says CHPA spokesperson Anita Brikman. However, parents and caregivers may need to check multiple stores, buy store brands rather than big name brands, or order products online.

Parents have different options for treating fever

So what if you have a child with a fever and are having trouble finding Children’s Tylenol or similar products?

There’s a good chance you won’t even need to use drugs, says Sean O’Leary, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Colorado and chair of the Infectious Diseases Committee. For the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

“These drugs aren’t curative. They don’t change the duration of the illness or anything like that. They’re essentially purely for comfort,” he told NPR. “Fever by itself from common respiratory viruses is not harmful.”

he provides a scenario. “If [a child’s] His temp is 103, but he’s happily playing around the room. No action is required. It’s not going to hurt him. Fever represents our body’s immune response to infection. On the other hand, if you don’t have a fever but have a sore throat, something is bothering you, or you’re very noisy, things like ibuprofen, Tylenol, and acetaminophen can help. ”

AAP has guidance Children’s heat stroke measuresand advice on treat fever without drugs.

Often, when children have a fever, they become quite moody, so it’s time to use such drugs.”It’s to treat how the child is feeling.”

Fever is a more serious problem infant When children with febrile seizures.

“Fever in very young infants or newborns is actually a different situation and something that needs to be evaluated,” says O’Leary. “Essentially, the younger your child is, the more you should worry about fever. otherwise need immediate medical attention, and even if things are going well there is no need to see a doctor right away. [Parents] Just call your child’s pediatrician to find out. ”

Pay close attention to indications for adult drugs

A stay-at-home parent may be looking at a bottle of adult-use acetaminophen or ibuprofen and wondering if they can give a small dose to a sick child. Yes – and talk to your doctor or pharmacist first to find out the correct dosage for your particular child.

“For both acetaminophen and ibuprofen, there are potential toxicities from overdose, some of which are very serious, especially with acetaminophen. Yes,” says O’Leary.

Wendy Mobley Backstein, professor of pharmacy at Drake University and president of the American Pharmacists Association’s Academy of Pharmaceutical Practice and Management, agrees.

“It’s best to ask your doctor or pharmacist,” she said. told NPR.If a parent or caregiver can “weigh [the child] At home, If you can tell me how much I weigh on my scale at home, I can know the right doses for them to take,” she says.

She explains that acetaminophen can affect the liver and ibuprofen can affect the kidneys when given large, repeated doses to children.

Mobley-Bukstein offers another piece of advice.

“Even if you do get the flu or COVID-19, it will definitely reduce the severity of the illness itself, so making sure you are vaccinated is very important,” she says.

PSA: Don’t hoard drugs

CPHA’s Blickman worries that the idea of ​​scarcity will encourage parents to buy more than they need.

“I’m concerned that things could get worse if families start hoarding things out of worry rather than buying them what they need,” she says.

And if you’re thinking of stocking up on fever reducers just in case, Mobley-Bukstein has a practical warning. These products have an expiration date.

“So having a lot in your home medicine cabinet might not help if you don’t get sick or your kids don’t get sick,” she says. It is important to remember that there is and can be dangerous to give [children] expired medicine. So buy only what you need when you need it, and use up what you have at home before buying new.