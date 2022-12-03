Short-term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy

Overview: Transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), a laser therapy delivered to the right prefrontal cortex, appears to improve short-term memory in both human and animal models. This non-invasive, side-effect-free treatment may help treat people with short-term memory impairment.

University of Birmingham

Scientists from the University of Birmingham in the UK and Beijing Normal University in China have demonstrated that this non-invasive treatment can improve people’s short-term or working memory by up to 25%.

Called transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), this treatment is applied to an area of ​​the brain known as the right prefrontal cortex. This region is widely recognized as important for working memory.

In their experiment, the team showed how the working memory of study participants improved after a few minutes of treatment. We were also able to track changes in activity.

Previous studies have shown that laser light therapy improves working memory in mice, and human studies have shown that tPBM treatment improves accuracy, reduces reaction time, and improves higher-order functions such as attention and emotion. has been shown to be improved.

However, this is the first study to confirm a link between tPBM in humans and working memory.

Visiting PhD Dongwei Li, a student at the Center for Human Brain Health at the University of Birmingham, is a co-author of the paper. He said, “People with conditions like ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and other attention-related conditions can benefit from this type of treatment, which is safe, simple, non-invasive, and free of side effects. I can.

In this study, researchers at Beijing Normal University conducted experiments with 90 participants, male and female, aged 18-25. Participants were treated with 1,064 nm wavelength laser light to the right prefrontal cortex, while other participants were treated with shorter wavelengths. Treatment was applied to the left prefrontal cortex. Each participant was treated with sham or inactive tPBM to rule out placebo effects.

Called transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), this treatment is applied to an area of ​​the brain known as the right prefrontal cortex.image is public domain

After 12 minutes of tPBM treatment, participants were asked to remember the orientation or color of a series of items displayed on the screen. Participants treated with laser light to the right prefrontal cortex at 1,064 nm showed a clear improvement in memory compared to those who received other treatments.

Participants who received other treatment variations were more likely to remember 3–4 test objects, whereas those who received targeted treatment were able to recall 4–5 objects. rice field.

Data, including data from electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring during the experiment, analyzed at the University of Birmingham, showed changes in brain activity that also predicted improved memory performance.

Researchers don’t know exactly why this treatment has a positive effect on working memory, or how long that effect lasts. Further studies are planned to investigate these aspects.

Professor Ole Jensen, also from the Center for Human Brain Health, said: It is located within the prefrontal cortex and has a positive effect on cellular efficiency. We also investigate how long the effect lasts. Clearly, if these experiments lead to clinical intervention, we need to see long-term benefits.”

neurotech and memory research news

press office

University of Birmingham

Press Office – University of Birmingham

image: image is public domain

Original research: open access.

“Transcranial photobiomodulation improves visual working memory capacity in humans’ Chengguang Zhao et al. scientific progress

Overview

Transcranial photobiomodulation improves visual working memory capacity in humans

Transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) is a safe, non-invasive intervention that is expected to improve cognitive performance.

It remains unclear whether tPBM can modulate brain activity and thereby enhance working memory (WM) capacity in humans.

In this study, we found that application of 1064 nm tPBM to the right prefrontal cortex (PFC) improved visual working memory capacity and increased occipitoparietal contralateral delayed activity (CDA).

CDA set-size effects during retention mediated effects between 1064 nm tPBM and subsequent WM capacity.

Stimulation of tPBM or left PFC at a wavelength of 852 nm did not show a corresponding change in behavioral advantage and CDA set-size effect.

Our findings provide convergent evidence that 1064 nm tPBM applied in proper PFC can improve WM capacity.