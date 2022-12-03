Is monkeypox still in America? Cases drop during vaccine. what’s next?

Health
The Biden administration on Friday declared an end to the public health emergency for the disease formerly known as monkeypox.
Department of Health and Human Services announced that it does not anticipate needing an update Declaration of a state of emergency ending on January 31, 2023.
“But we will not take our feet off the gas. We will continue to closely monitor case trends and encourage all at-risk individuals to receive free vaccines,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra. said in a statement.
So why did an epidemic that seemed to rage this summer become largely irrelevant three months later? It’s a combination.
of The World Health Organization renamed monkeypox to mpox last week To remove the stigma that associates the disease with monkeys. Monkeys don’t spread the virus, but it was first identified in monkeys decades ago, hence its original name.
The virus, which resembles smallpox but is much milder, was contained on the African continent until last spring, when it suddenly appeared in Europe and then in the United States, where it became widespread among men who had sex with men. part expanded.
The United States detected its first cases in mid-May and peaked on 1 August. When 638 reports were receivedCurrently, the seven-day rolling average of cases is just six.
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said, “The outbreak has been contained, but the virus is still there, so it’s not ‘mission accomplished’. ‘ said.
Mpox Cases Fewer, But Not Eliminated
Dr. Daniel Griffin, director of infectious diseases and travel medicine at Optum Health, said Mpox may never leave the country entirely.
The high number of cases — about 30,000 total, which is likely an underestimate — “suggests that mpox is already widely distributed across the United States,” he said in an email. rice field.
Both he and Schaffner worry that the virus will hit a population never seen before and that more cases will be missed because doctors don’t think about the disease.
Additionally, a person infected with the virus can remain contagious for as long as three weeks, which may be too long to remain in full isolation. Widespread infection can infect animal carriers (usually rodents) and can infect humans.
But the fact that the number of cases is so low suggests that current vaccines and treatments are effective, Griffin said.
The mpox virus usually requires considerable contact to spread. Unlike COVID-19, which can easily pass through the air, open wounds and physical contact with bodily fluids are the most likely routes of transmission.
According to Griffin, the outbreak occurs primarily among men who have sex with men, not because mpox is a “gay disease” or an African disease, but because “mpox is an infectious disease.” said. Griffin said the virus’ old name “has racial and stigmatizing associations and I would have liked to see this acknowledged and questioned sooner.”
Proponents also supported the name change.
Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer media advocacy group, said: in a statement.
“Decades of public health research show that stigma slows access to testing, treatment, care and vaccine equity. We are often disproportionately affected by pandemics.”
Gay community steps up to stop mpox spread
Griffin believes changes in behavior within the gay community have stopped the spread of the virus.
“The most affected people were less distressed by widespread acceptance of anti-scientific misinformation, were more willing to seek treatment, and actually reduced risky behavior,” he said in an email. said in
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s initial message about mpox scared many people who were never at risk of the disease and did not urge those at high risk to act, said infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chinhong. says. University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.
He said that as the message became more specific, the gay community took action and the infection rate dropped.
“People were so afraid of the scar and its visual appearance that everyone rushed[to get the vaccine],” he said.
Chin-Hong said some people have declared on dating apps that they have been vaccinated or have recovered from mpox. If another outbreak were to occur, “hopefully we will be able to mobilize the military more quickly and make all the interventions,” he said.
Change in mpox vaccine policy
At the peak of the outbreak, the CDC decided to conserve vaccine by administering small amounts of vaccine to the skin instead of muscle.
Intradermal injections seemed to work in the short term, but now I’m hoping to go back to intramuscular injections, which are probably more effective and less likely to leave marks on the skin.
Chin-Hong said the intradermal injections often leave a colored, circular patch on the forearm that is “almost like a scarlet letter.” Of having scars from an mpox infection, he said, “It’s like declaring yourself as part of a community that not everyone is always comfortable with.”
Intramuscular injections do not leave permanent scars.
The real advantage of intradermal vaccines is the ability to get more doses from the same vial, Chin-Hong said, meaning more vaccines can be delivered to the world.
During summer:Biden Official Announces 1.8 Million Mpox Vaccines
The outbreak reached its peak when there were many social events. Now that Pride season is over and the virus has subsided, Chin-Hong said it could flare up again when social activities resume.
Most of the outbreaks were caused by cases in major cities, especially New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Chin-Hong is concerned that there may be undetected cases in rural areas and other areas where doctors are less likely to recognize symptoms.
An open wound was painful, visible, and socially stigmatized.
It also evoked memories of Kaposi’s sarcoma, a purplish skin tumor that was one of the most obvious manifestations of the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s.
“For me, what struck me about mpox is the fact that it caused so much pain,” he said.
Please contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]
Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.
