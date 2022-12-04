As respiratory virus strains US healthcare system, says how Biden administration stands ready to help

Miami – About 20,000 people were hospitalized with the flu in the United States last week, according to data updated Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is almost double the number of hospitalizations in the previous week.

The CDC estimates that at least 8.7 million people got sick, 78,000 were hospitalized and 4,500 died from the flu this season.

In a letter to state governors on Friday, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said influenza and other respiratory viruses are “adding strain” to the nation’s healthcare system.

In a letter obtained exclusively by CNN, Becerra wrote that the Biden administration “stands ready to continue supporting you with resources, supplies and personnel.”

Last month, children’s health leaders warned the federal government of “an alarming surge in childhood respiratory illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, and an ongoing children’s mental health emergency.” Amid the situation, we called for a formal state of emergency declaration to support hospitals and communities.

Although the Biden administration has not declared a public health emergency for respiratory syncytial virus or influenza, Becerra’s letter applies the declaration of a public health emergency for Covid-19 to prevent Covid-19 and other It outlines ways to more broadly address the challenges posed by the confluence of respiratory diseases. seasonal illness.

“The Administration has exercised regulatory flexibility to help healthcare providers and suppliers continue to respond to COVID-19. These flexibility are critical in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But it will also help address many of the challenges we face during the pandemic to prevent transmission of other diseases, such as RSV and influenza,” the letter said. “You and your health care providers will remain available to ensure care is available in response to influenza, RSV, COVID-19, and other illnesses.”

For example, if hospitals have staff shortages exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, waivers that allow for greater tolerance and easier patient movement, even if patients require non-Covid-19 care. may be used. such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

The letter also includes data, analysis, and other planning resources from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare and respond to annual public health threats, including influenza and other respiratory diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus. Highlights available funding, including $100 million. compiled by the federal government. Also, the federal government is monitoring his chain of supply for critical medicines and equipment, and federal health officials have been engaging with the country’s governors through conferences hosted by the National Governors Association this past month. also mentions

“As your federal partner, we stand ready to evaluate requests for federal medical assistance and support,” Becerra wrote.

Influenza activity is highest in the South, with epidemics extending from El Paso to southwestern Virginia. All but six states have “high” or “very high” respiratory virus levels, according to the CDC, and seasonal flu activity remains “high and continues to increase.”

Nearly 17 people per 100,000 have been hospitalized with the flu this season, a rate typically seen in December or January. Cumulative hospitalization rates haven’t been this high at this point in the season in over a decade.

The latest monitoring data was recorded only up to November 26th, two days before Thanksgiving, so it may not fully reflect the impact of the holiday gathering.

Flu continues to rise, but RSV is showing signs of slowing nationwide, but positive test rates are still higher than they were a few years ago, and cumulative hospitalization rates are about 10 times higher than normal at this point in the season. It is Less than two months later, his RSV hospitalization rate this season is already approaching his combined RSV hospitalization rate for the entire 2018-19 season.

There is no vaccine against RSV, but health officials are urging people to vaccinate against the flu and get the latest Covid-19 boosters for the winter. With the holiday season and flu season beginning, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that emergencies could occur this week.

“When there is little space in the intensive care unit, when almost all the intensive care units are occupied, it is bad for children with RSV who need intensive care. and children with many other illnesses requiring intensive care and ICUs have no beds,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS on Sunday. “So when you’re in that situation, you have an emergency coming up.”